Japan's SoftBank Sinks to Losses

The tech firm said it would become more controlled in its investments.

May 12th, 2022
Yuri Kageyama
Passersby move past a SoftBank shop in Tokyo, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Japanese technology company SoftBank Group reported Thursday it has dropped into losses as the value of its investments declined.
Passersby move past a SoftBank shop in Tokyo, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Japanese technology company SoftBank Group reported Thursday it has dropped into losses as the value of its investments declined.
AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama

TOKYO (AP) — SoftBank Group sank into losses in the past fiscal year as the value of its global investments declined, the Japanese technology company reported Thursday.

SoftBank Group Corp. reported red ink totaling 1.7 trillion yen ($13 billion) for the fiscal year through March, a reversal from the 4.9 trillion yen profit racked up the previous year.

Annual sales grew 10.5% to 6.2 trillion yen ($48 billion).

Although the company’s portfolio is not directly exposed to the war in Ukraine, global uncertainty as well as inflation and soaring energy costs are likely to have a negative impact on investments for some time, the company said.

Softbank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told reporters he was going to become more controlled and defensive in investments, focusing on past successes like British semiconductor and software design company Arm.

“You may think that doesn’t sound like the Son you used to know, and it is true we are also going to continue to be aggressive in some ways,” he said.

The intended sale of Arm to Nvidia failed earlier this year due to regulatory problems. But Son said Arm's future growth promises to be “explosive,” and preparations were underway for an IPO, although the date was not yet set. New executives at Arm China were “the final needed solution,” Son said.

SoftBank acquired Arm in 2016. Arm is a leader in artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud, the metaverse and autonomous driving. Its semiconductor design is widely licensed and used in virtually all smartphones, the majority of tablets and digital TVs. Such technology is considered key for autonomous driving cars.

SoftBank also owns stakes in the SoftBank mobile carrier, Yahoo web services provider, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and vehicle-for-hire company Didi. SoftBank also has funds that include other global investors called Vision Funds.

The online shift in people’s activities that happened because of the coronavirus pandemic will not be reversed, even if COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, Son said. People will still be doing online shopping, working and entertainment, he said.

When questioned about his views on Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, Son said he had the greatest respect for Musk and expected he would do great things with Twitter. But Son made it clear SoftBank was not getting involved in Twitter.

Son defended his belief in investing in the “information revolution.” Share prices have their ups and downs but in the long run the value of technology companies continues to grow.

“We believe in this continued innovation,” he said.

“SoftBank will take a defensive posture, but we will continue to be on the offensive without spending too much money,” Son said.

More in Technology
Circor
Remote Service Augmented Reality Solution
Innovative solution enhances ease of business and user flexibility.
May 3rd, 2022
Tlf100 4 Segment Lm Pic
Tower Light Provides Superior Visual and Audible Indication
Tower light delivers 14 customized indication possibilities and unique animations.
Apr 28th, 2022
Hamilton
New Wheels for Ergonomic and AGV Applications
The latest modular solution is designed to reduce the amount of energy needed to move loads.
Apr 28th, 2022
Ep11 Tn
'The Industry's Attack Surface Has Exploded'
Expanded connectivity has produced security gaps that are easy money for hackers.
Apr 28th, 2022
Vmt1000
VMT Series Vertical Mill/Turn Center for Large Vertical Turning Applications
It combines vertical and horizontal 5-face milling with vertical turning capabilities.
Apr 27th, 2022
Emerson Sized
Environmentally Robust Control Stations and Tumbler Switches
This introduction brings more cost-efficiency, performance, and reliability to processing industries operating in harsh environments.
Apr 27th, 2022
Walter Sized
Cermet Turning Insert to Double Tool Life
It can boost productivity and dimensional stability in mass production.
Apr 27th, 2022
Orion Sized
Orion Reversible Flow Fans Feature Directional Flow and Speed Control in One Unit
Previously, two fans were required if the designer wanted to achieve two directions of airflow.
Apr 27th, 2022
Denios Sized
Lithium-Ion Battery Storage Stations
Available in 2 standard sizes, they are fire-rated for two hours.
Apr 27th, 2022
Press Fit Ex I11xx Kompakt 2 De Web
'PressFit' Encoders for Small Motors
Designed to support automated assembly.
Apr 26th, 2022
Wooster
SuperGrit Safety Treads Enhance Stairwell Footing
Corrosion resistant extruded aluminum substrate and a nearly diamond-hard aluminum oxide filler assures long tread life.
Apr 26th, 2022
Presto Sized
Small Stackers for Lifting, Transporting
Both styles are lightweight, compact, highly maneuverable and simple to operate.
Apr 26th, 2022