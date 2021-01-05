Trump Widens US Ban on Chinese Apps

The order marks the Trump administration’s latest attempt to hobble China.

Jan 5th, 2021
Barbara OrtutayMichael Liedtke
This July 20, 2020, file photo, shows, the app for Alipay, the mobile payments service operated by Ant Group, on a smartphone in Beijing. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps, including Alipay and WeChat Pay. However, the order goes into effect after President-elect Joe Biden takes office, so the order's ultimate fate is unclear.
This July 20, 2020, file photo, shows, the app for Alipay, the mobile payments service operated by Ant Group, on a smartphone in Beijing. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps, including Alipay and WeChat Pay. However, the order goes into effect after President-elect Joe Biden takes office, so the order's ultimate fate is unclear.
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay and WeChat Pay in an escalation of a trade war that has been unfolding through most of his term.

The order, however, goes into effect in 45 days, nearly a month after Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the next president, so the fate of Trump's action is unclear.

The orders follow two others Trump signed in August banning dealings with the popular video app TikTok as well as the main WeChat messaging app. The fate of those apps in the U.S. is still unclear, and with just 15 days left until Inauguration Day, it will likely fall to Biden to deal with them — or not. The same goes for Tuesday's executive order.

A representative for Biden's office did not immediately return a message for comment Tuesday.

Alipay is a widely used digital wallet that is part of the empire of e-commerce billionaire and Ant Group founder Jack Ma. WeChat Pay is a rival service operated by tech giant Tencent. The others named in the order are CamScanner, QQ Wallet, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate and WPS Office.

Trump's order cites unspecified concerns about the apps collecting Americans' personal and financial information and turning it over to China’s communist government.

The order marks the Trump administration’s latest attempt to hobble China, a rising economic superpower. Over the past several years, it has lashed out at China with tariffs that have sometimes roiled the U.S. stock market, blocked mergers involving Chinese companies and stifled the business of Chinese firms like Huawei, a maker of phones and telecom equipment.

China-backed hackers, meanwhile, have been blamed for data breaches of U.S. federal databases and the credit agency Equifax, and the Chinese government strictly limits what U.S. tech companies can do in China.

Political analysts expect Biden to try to resume cooperation with Beijing on issues such as climate change and the coronavirus. However, economists and political analysts foresee few big changes due to widespread frustration with Beijing’s trade and human rights record and accusations of spying and technology theft.

But dealing with the fallout from Trump's latest shot at China could still create more headaches for Biden on top of the ongoing efforts to fight a worsening pandemic after he takes office.

Senior Trump administration officials indicated they hadn’t consulted with the president-elect’s team before issuing the latest effort to ban more China apps. They described the apps as instruments for a communist government bent on “digital totalitarianism.”

When reporters asked why the administration was only taking these steps now with the Trump presidency down to its final two weeks, one official said the executive action should have probably been taken years ago, “but better late than never.” The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the executive action publicly.

National Security Adviser Robert C. O’Brien framed the order as part of Trump’s ongoing effort to “prioritize the safety and security of the United States homeland and the American people.”

Trump’s tariffs and orders against China have raised recurring fears among U.S. tech companies and their stockholders that China’s government will retaliate by making it more difficult to do business in the world’s most populous country. If that were to happen, among those that could be particularly hard hit is Apple, which generated $40 billion in sales in China in its last fiscal year — making it the iPhone maker’s third largest market behind the U.S. and Europe.

Despite the worries of a backlash, Apple has emerged largely unscathed from Trump’s battel with China, enabling it to boost its market value above $2 trillion amid the pandemic.

More in Technology
Email
Uproar After Company Sends 'Test' Email Promising Bogus Bonuses
The company received some harsh feedback on social media.
Jan 6th, 2021
Debris in front of buildings damaged in a Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 29, 2020.
Nashville Bombing Spotlights Vulnerable Voice, Data Networks
The blast caused service outages and disruptions across hundreds of miles.
Jan 5th, 2021
I Stock 1222880622
Catalyst Transforms Plastic Waste to Valuable Ingredients at Low Temperature
The process can recycle the plastic found in grocery bags and food packaging into liquid fuels and wax.
Jan 5th, 2021
Flirtn
FLIR Systems Acquired in $8B Deal
The companies’ products are considered "uniquely complementary with minimal overlap."
Jan 5th, 2021
A man wearing a mask looks at this phone outside the Microsoft office in Beijing.
Microsoft Says Hackers Viewed Source Code, Didn't Change It
The intrusion doesn't appear to have caused any additional harm.
Jan 5th, 2021
Digital Threads
Weaving the Fabric of Manufacturing's Future
If you don’t know your destination and head in the wrong direction, your digital threads could leave you needing a lot of stitches.
Jan 5th, 2021
In this Sept. 5, 2020, file photo, the logo for Chinese telecommunications firm China Telecom is seen on a booth at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing. The New York Stock Exchange says it no longer plans to remove shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers under an order by President Donald Trump.
NYSE Withdraws Plans to Delist 3 Chinese Phone Carriers
The shares were to be removed under an order from President Trump.
Jan 5th, 2021
A man speaks on his mobile phone in the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Dec. 23, 2020.
Israel's Virus Surveillance Tool Tests its Democratic Norms
Months later, critics say its use has come at an immeasurable cost.
Jan 5th, 2021
82-year-old Brian Pinker receives the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Sam Foster at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Pinker, a retired maintenance manager received the first injection of the new vaccine developed by between Oxford University and drug giant AstraZeneca.
UK Starts Using Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine
It is the first country in the world to begin using the newest shot.
Jan 4th, 2021
Visitors to the Pax East conference play the Nintendo Switch video game Animal Crossing, Feb. 27, 2020, in Boston.
Tech Winners and Losers of 2020
In many ways, the year's pandemic-induced isolation threw our dependence on technology into overdrive.
Dec 31st, 2020
Businessman Touching Upgrade 525018088 5760x3840
Answering the 'What Ifs' with Digital Twins
They don’t only see change; they learn and can guide change.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Ep102
Medical Device CEO Charged in COVID-19 Test Fraud Scheme
His statements led to millions in investor losses.
Dec 22nd, 2020