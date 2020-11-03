Market Debut of Chinese E-Finance Giant Ant Group Postponed

It was hoped that Ant's debut would put a spotlight on the economic rebound of China.

Nov 3rd, 2020
Zen SooJoe McDonald
The figure of Ant Group's mascot is displayed at the Ant Group office in Hong Kong.
The figure of Ant Group's mascot is displayed at the Ant Group office in Hong Kong.
Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — The planned stock market debut of the world's biggest online finance company, Ant Group, was suspended in Shanghai and Hong Kong on Tuesday, disrupting a record-setting $34.5 billion initial public offering that highlighted China's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Shanghai stock exchange cited regulatory changes in Ant's industry and a possible failure to meet disclosure requirements but gave no details. Ant said later it would suspend its Hong Kong debut due to the Shanghai suspension. Shares were to have started trading on both exchanges Thursday.

The suspension followed a Monday meeting between regulators and Ant executives including founder Jack Ma, China’s richest entrepreneur. Ma also founded Alibaba Group, the world's biggest e-commerce company by sales volume, which spun off its Alipay payments service to create the company that became Ant Group.

“Views regarding the health and stability of the financial sector were exchanged,” Ant Group said in a prepared statement. The company said it was “committed to implementing the meeting opinions” but gave no details.

“We will continue to improve our capabilities to provide inclusive services and promote economic development to improve the lives of ordinary citizens,” the company said.

Ant apologized to investors and said it would wait for notice from regulators about further developments. U.S. shares of Alibaba tumbled more than 8% Tuesday at the opening bell, matching the company’s largest percentage decline since its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Ant operates Alipay, the world’s biggest financial technology company and, along with Tencent’s WeChat Pay, one of two dominant electronic payment systems in China.

In a joint statement, the Chinese central bank, securities regulator and other agencies said Monday they had “regulatory interviews” with Ma, Ant Group chairman Eric Jing and president Hu Xiaoming.

It was hoped that Ant's debut would put a spotlight on the economic rebound of China, the first major economy to return to growth after the coronavirus pandemic began last December.

The decision to go public on exchanges in both Shanghai and Hong Kong reflected the evolving nature of China’s fast-growing financial markets and their relationship to fledgling private sector corporate giants such as Ant and Alibaba.

Mainland markets are off-limits to most foreign investors and until recently were used mostly to raise money for state-owned industry. Private sector companies and those that wanted access to foreign investors sold shares in Hong Kong, New York or other offshore centers. Alibaba went public in New York rather than on a mainland exchange.

More recently, the ruling Communist Party has been encouraging use of mainland markets to raise money for private sector companies that generate most of China’s jobs and wealth and to give Chinese investors a chance to profit from their growth.

Ant’s earlier announcement of its plan cited “innovative measures” in Shanghai and Hong Kong, which created separate trading boards for tech stocks. It said “leading edge technology companies” would have “greater access to the capital markets.”

Ma founded Alibaba in 1999 to help link Chinese wholesalers with foreign retailers. Alipay was created to facilitate payments in an economy where few people had credit cards.

Alibaba currently owns one-third of Ant Group.

Alipay was transferred in 2011 from Alibaba Group to a company controlled by Ma. That prompted complaints Ma failed to inform shareholders including Yahoo Inc. and Japan’s Softbank.

Alibaba said the move was required to comply with Chinese regulations, but some financial analysts said the company was paid too little. The dispute was later resolved by Alibaba, Yahoo and Softbank.

Alipay became a freestanding company in 2014 and was renamed Ant Financial. It was renamed Ant Group ahead of its stock market debut.

Ant Group's shares were due to begin trade in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Thursday after it raised at least $34.5 billion. Retail investors in Shanghai placed bids for nearly $3 trillion worth of shares.

The company has come under increased scrutiny and tighter regulation as it expanded the range of financial technology services it offers. Among the new regulations are caps on the use of asset-backed securities to fund consumer loans, new capital and licensing requirements and caps on lending rates.

On Monday, the central bank raised the minimum required capital for lenders such as Ant to a 5 billion yuan ($750 million).

More in Technology
I Stock 1095028424
Silicon Valley Group CEO Quits Over Racist Ad
The group's executive board denounced the ad targeting a San Jose city council race as "blatantly racist."
Oct 30th, 2020
Asset Management
Supply Chain Disruption and the Digital Response
Ways to digitize and pivot in responding to changes in supply chain structures and product flow.
Oct 29th, 2020
A man looks at his smartphone as he walks past a sign advertising 5G services at the PT Expo in Beijing.
China's Leaders Vow to Become Self-Reliant Technology Power
The government is trying to limit damage from the Trump administration’s curbs on technology sales to China.
Oct 29th, 2020
I Stock 988703938
Sanofi, GSK to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine to Global Alliance
The vaccine candidate is in early stage trials, with results expected in early December.
Oct 28th, 2020
Mm 134 Thumb
Electronics Giant Hires Employees to Do Nothing
The entire $10 billion project appeared doomed from the start.
Oct 27th, 2020
Confocal fluorescence image of gold nanotures (green) in mesothelioma cells
Tiny Golden Bullets Could Tackle Asbestos-Related Cancers
Once inside the cancer cells, the nanotubes absorb light, causing them to heat up and kill the cells.
Oct 27th, 2020
In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Lisa Su, second from right, president and CEO of AMD, attends the opening bell at Nasdaq to celebrate its 50th anniversary in New York. AMD is buying processing platform developer Xilinx in an all-stock deal valued at $35 billion.
$35B Deal Creates Silicon Valley Chip Giant
The combined company will compete with Intel.
Oct 27th, 2020
This is an April 26, 2017, file photo showing Eli Lilly corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Eli Lilly continues to back a potential COVID-19 treatment despite research showing that it may not work on hospitalized patients. The drugmaker said Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, that It remains confident that its drug may stop COVID from developing in other patients.
Lilly Stays Confident in Possible COVID Drug After Setback
The drugmaker maintains that its drug may stop COVID from developing in other patients.
Oct 27th, 2020
Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, right, greets people from the South Korean delegation in Durban, South Africa.
Lee Kun-Hee, Force Behind Samsung’s Rise, Dies at 78
Samsung became a global brand and the world’s largest maker of smartphones, televisions and memory chips under Lee.
Oct 26th, 2020
Mm 133 Thumb
A Drone John Wick Would be Proud Of
The i9 prototype is also outfitted with two shotguns that utilize advanced machine vision target identification systems.
Oct 26th, 2020
A volunteer receives an injection at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, June 24, 2020.
AstraZeneca, J&J Resuming COVID-19 Vaccine Tests
Each company had a study volunteer develop a serious health issue, requiring a review of safety data.
Oct 26th, 2020
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus browses her smartphone as a masked woman walks by the Huawei retail shop promoting it 5G network in Beijing on Oct. 11, 2020. Chinese leaders are meeting to formulate an economic blueprint for the next five years that is expected to emphasize development of semiconductors and other technology amid a feud with Washington that is cutting off access to U.S. components for China's fledgling tech industries.
Chinese Leaders Focus on Tech in 5-Year Plan
They are expected to emphasize development of semiconductors and other technology.
Oct 26th, 2020