Canada Rules Out Releasing Huawei Executive

China has arrested two Canadians in what's believed to be an attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng Wanzhou.

Jun 25th, 2020
Rob Gillies
Meng Wanzhou
Meng Wanzhou
AP file

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday ruled out releasing a top Chinese tech executive in an attempt to win the release of two Canadians detained by Beijing.

Trudeau said releasing Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou would tell China that it can get what it wants by arresting Canadians. He said it would put more Canadian citizens at risk by signaling Canada can be intimidated.

“Randomly arresting Canadians doesn’t give you leverage over the government of Canada,” Trudeau said.

Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei and daughter of the company’s founder, was arrested by Canadian authorities at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges, and her arrest infuriated Beijing.

In what is widely believed to be an attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng, China arrested former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor and charged them with spying.

“We deplore what China did in arbitrarily detaining the two Michaels, in directly linking those arrests,” Trudeau said.

A letter to Trudeau signed by 19 former Canadian politicians and diplomats urges that Meng be freed in a bid to win the release of the detained Canadians. Signatories to the letter include former ministers in Trudeau's Liberal party as well as former Conservative minister Lawrence Cannon.

“I deeply disagree with them,” Trudeau said. “We cannot allow political pressures or random arrests of Canadian citizens to influence the functioning of our justice system. So I respect these individuals, but they’re wrong.”

Meng is facing fraud charges in the United States but denies the allegations that she misrepresented the company’s relationship with Skycom Tech, putting the HSBC banking company at risk of violating sanctions in Iran. Hearings in the extradition case have been adjourned until Aug. 17.

“Canada has an independent judiciary, and those processes will unfold independently of any political pressure, including by foreign governments,” Trudeau said.

Meng is free on bail, living in her Vancouver mansion. Kovrig and Spavor are jailed, and Canadian diplomats have been refused consular access to them since January.

More in Technology
Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during the 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, June 22, 2020, Cupertino, Calif.
Apple Previews New Software, Mac Chips
Upgraded software for the Apple Watch will detect when wearers wash their hands.
Jun 23rd, 2020
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak delivers his first State of the State address from the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature, Carson City, Nev., Jan. 16, 2019.
Nevada Could Require More Electric Cars
The "Clean Cars Nevada" initiative would require as many as 8% of vehicles offered by dealers to be electric by 2025.
Jun 23rd, 2020
A rocket carrying the last satellite of the Beidou Navigation Satellite System blasts off.
China Launches Final Satellite in GPS-like Beidou System
The move marks a further step in the country's advance as a major space power.
Jun 23rd, 2020
I Stock 876586442
Self-Driving Taxis a Setback for Those with Different Needs
Companies need to embrace accessible design now.
Jun 23rd, 2020
The Google France building in Paris, Nov. 18, 2019.
Google Loses Appeal of $56M Fine
French authorities fined the tech giant over its data collection practices.
Jun 22nd, 2020
A lab technician at Johnson &amp; Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Beerse, Belgium, June 17, 2020.
Race for Vaccine Could Leave Some Countries Behind
Without a detailed strategy, the allocation of vaccines could be inequitable and extremely messy.
Jun 19th, 2020
Thumb2
$10B James Webb Telescope Delayed Again
The James Webb has taken a lot of grief over the years due to its timeline and ballooning costs.
Jun 18th, 2020
Amazontn
Amazon to Use AI to Track Worker Distancing
But privacy activists have raised concerns about the use of AI for tracking workers.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1134921314
EU Authorities Open Apple Antitrust Investigations
Apple may be limiting choice and innovation and keeping prices high.
Jun 16th, 2020
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arrives at a news conference at the National Press Club, Washington, Sept. 19, 2019.
Bezos May Testify with Other Tech CEOs
The House Judiciary Committee wants the Amazon CEO to address statements regarding its competition practices.
Jun 16th, 2020
Printing 3 D 000040606854 Medium
11 Companies Changing the Game with 3D Printing
These companies offer a collection of unique approaches and applications in leveraging the flexibility and adaptability of 3D printing.
Jun 12th, 2020
Robot Working With Digital Display 686690190 2124x1415 (1)
Modernizing Operations in Response to Pandemic
Despite today’s challenges, we are in what some have called the “golden age of data."
Jun 5th, 2020