Apple Closes Stores Worldwide

Outside of mainland China, Apple will sell only online.

Kelvin Chan
Mar 14th, 2020
A woman wearing mask walks past the Apple store in an empty mall district in Beijing, China on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The tech giant Apple has reopened some of its stores in China but says the viral outbreak is starting to disrupt its supplies.
A woman wearing mask walks past the Apple store in an empty mall district in Beijing, China on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The tech giant Apple has reopened some of its stores in China but says the viral outbreak is starting to disrupt its supplies.
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

LONDON (AP) — Tech giant Apple is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell online as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic.

“In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” CEO Tim Cook tweeted Saturday. “Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery."

In a lengthier online statement, Cook said that Apple’s stores in China have all now reopened and what the company has learned there has helped it develop “best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response.”

One of the lessons Apple learned in China is that “the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance," he said. That's why the company is taking new steps to protect workers and customers as the infection rate rises in other places.

Apple’s online stores remain open. Workers will continue to be paid and office staff will work remotely if possible, Cook said in the statement issued Friday.

The iPhone maker has more than 500 retail stores worldwide, with about half in the United States. The company temporarily shut its 42 stores in mainland China at the height of the country's outbreak. It said last month it wouldn't meet its second-quarter financial guidance because of reduced demand and production of iPhones in China.

The announcement came hours after Apple said its annual Worldwide Developers Conference would take place entirely online this year. Thousands of engineers and customers attend the event in San Jose, California, which is in its 31st year.

The virus has infected more than 145,000 people worldwide. Most patients have only mild or moderate symptoms and recover fully, but the elderly and people with existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable. More than 5,400 have died.

More in Technology
A tug boat pulls along side the guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) as the ship prepares to get underway for sea trials in January.
Navy's New Destroyers
The new destroyers' air defense represents 'an essential evolution.'
Mar 10th, 2020
Laser
Laser Shoots Down Air Threats
And this is just the soft kill option. Also, octopus-inspired tentacle grippers and a robot that uses AI to draw your blood.
Mar 6th, 2020
This photo provided by General Motors shows GM&apos;s all-new modular platform and battery system, Ultium, at the Design Dome on the GM Tech Center campus in Warren, Mich., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
GM Unveils 13 New Electric Vehicles
The company is trying to refashion itself as a futuristic company with technology to compete with Tesla.
Mar 5th, 2020
I Stock 862290790
US, China Clash Over Intellectual Property
Top U.S. officials including White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and others have spoken out against China's candidate.
Mar 4th, 2020
Cuffs
2 Charged in $100M Scheme
The hackers gained access to a virtual currency exchange and stole nearly $250 million worth of virtual currency.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this May 8, 2018, file photo, a Waymo logo is displayed on the door of a car at the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif.
Self-Driving Car Project Picks Up Investors
Waymo has secured $2.25 billion from a group of investors led by Silver Lake and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 940461304
Polar Bears Tool Ineffective
The new study suggests that thermal imaging used by oil exploration companies to detect polar bears in dens works less than half the time.
Mar 3rd, 2020
In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a customer compares her iPhone 6, left, with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago.
Apple to Pay Up to $500M
The lawsuit addressed Apple's 2017 admission that it was slowing down phone performance in older models to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Offshore Wind Istock
Developer to Grow Offshore Wind Industry
Ørsted is looking for ways to better monitor the movements of whales near wind farms, and ideas for reducing noise when turbines are installed.
Mar 2nd, 2020
I Stock 1134096126
Nokia CEO Suri Steps Down
Rajeev Suri has worked at Nokia for 25 years.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Huawei Man With Phone Ap
Bill Helps Telecoms Ditch Hawai
It provides $1B for companies to replace equipment the US considers a security risk.
Feb 28th, 2020
Mmface
Facial Recognition Startup Hacked
An intruder stole a complete list of its clients.
Feb 27th, 2020
I Stock 1006095910
Managing Remote Workers Takes More Than Apps
Remote working is gaining momentum at small businesses, allowing many companies to look for help far from their home base.
Feb 26th, 2020
In this Feb. 21, 2020 photo, reusable shopping bags are displayed inside an Amazon Go Grocery store set to open soon in Seattle&apos;s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Amazon Opens Cashier-Less Store
At the new store shoppers can grab milk or eggs and walk out without checking out or opening their wallets.
Feb 25th, 2020