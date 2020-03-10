Navy's New Destroyers Will Boost Ballistic Missile Defense

The new destroyers' air defense represents 'an essential evolution.'

Associated Press
Mar 10th, 2020
A tug boat pulls along side the guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) as the ship prepares to get underway for sea trials in January.
A tug boat pulls along side the guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) as the ship prepares to get underway for sea trials in January.
Hendrick L. Dickson, U.S. Navy

BATH, Maine (AP) — The newest destroyer under construction at Maine's Bath Iron Works will provide a boost to the Navy's ballistic missile defense capabilities.

The latest version of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer features tech upgrades that enable the ships to simultaneously defend against ballistic missiles as well as conventional threats from the air.

The new destroyers' air defense represents "an essential evolution if we’re going to keep up with the missile threat,” said Loren Thompson, defense analyst at the Lexington Institute.

“You can see things farther away. You can track them and hit them more precisely. If you’ve got an incoming missile you might be able to take two or three shots at it, instead of one,” he said.

Bath Iron Works began construction last week on its first of the new destroyers, which bears the name of Marine Gen. Louis Hugh Wilson Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient. The Ingalls shipyard in Mississippi began building one of the the new ships in 2018.

The Navy intends to build more than a dozen of the new destroyers, and that figure could grow over time, said Matt Caris from Avascent, an aerospace and defense consulting firm.

The Navy already has about 40 destroyers and five cruisers with ballistic missile defense capability, the Navy says. But most of them cannot perform that duty while performing traditional air defense at the same time, Caris said.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is the Navy's workhorse, and the new version will look like the others built over more than three decades.

But there are changes under the surface. Shipbuilders will increase the electrical and cooling capabilities of the ship to support an upgraded radar, and an Aegis combat system will allow simultaneous defense against ballistic missiles and conventional threats like aircraft and cruise missiles, the Navy said. A scaled-down version will be used on future frigates, which are smaller than destroyers.

Wilson, the namesake for the first of the new destroyers built at Bath, battled numerically superior Japanese troops during a firefight that extended over 10 hours in Guam in World War II. Wilson led his Marines despite being wounded three times.

The first of the ships built at Ingalls in Mississippi will carry the name of Jack H. Lucas, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for jumping on a pair of grenades to save fellow Marines during the Battle of Iwo Jima. He survived after only one of them detonated.

More in Technology
I Stock 862290790
US, China Clash Over Intellectual Property
Top U.S. officials including White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and others have spoken out against China's candidate.
Mar 4th, 2020
Cuffs
2 Charged in $100M Scheme
The hackers gained access to a virtual currency exchange and stole nearly $250 million worth of virtual currency.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this May 8, 2018, file photo, a Waymo logo is displayed on the door of a car at the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif.
Self-Driving Car Project Picks Up Investors
Waymo has secured $2.25 billion from a group of investors led by Silver Lake and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 940461304
Polar Bears Tool Ineffective
The new study suggests that thermal imaging used by oil exploration companies to detect polar bears in dens works less than half the time.
Mar 3rd, 2020
In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a customer compares her iPhone 6, left, with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago.
Apple to Pay Up to $500M
The lawsuit addressed Apple's 2017 admission that it was slowing down phone performance in older models to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Offshore Wind Istock
Developer to Grow Offshore Wind Industry
Ørsted is looking for ways to better monitor the movements of whales near wind farms, and ideas for reducing noise when turbines are installed.
Mar 2nd, 2020
I Stock 1134096126
Nokia CEO Suri Steps Down
Rajeev Suri has worked at Nokia for 25 years.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Huawei Man With Phone Ap
Bill Helps Telecoms Ditch Hawai
It provides $1B for companies to replace equipment the US considers a security risk.
Feb 28th, 2020
Mmface
Facial Recognition Startup Hacked
An intruder stole a complete list of its clients.
Feb 27th, 2020
I Stock 1006095910
Managing Remote Workers Takes More Than Apps
Remote working is gaining momentum at small businesses, allowing many companies to look for help far from their home base.
Feb 26th, 2020
In this Feb. 21, 2020 photo, reusable shopping bags are displayed inside an Amazon Go Grocery store set to open soon in Seattle&apos;s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Amazon Opens Cashier-Less Store
At the new store shoppers can grab milk or eggs and walk out without checking out or opening their wallets.
Feb 25th, 2020
I Stock 1130785257
Chemical Firm: US Wrong to Deny Visa
A Ukrainian software developer has spent three years working on the company's ERP but the US won't grant him access to implement it.
Feb 25th, 2020
Drugs Pharma Assembly Line Ap
AI Discovers Surprising New Antibiotics
With the rapid rise in drug resistance in many pathogens, new antibiotics are desperately needed.
Feb 24th, 2020
In this Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2020, photo &apos;Mad&apos; Mike Hughes rocket takes off, with what appears to be a parachute tearing off during its launch near Barstow, Calif.
Flat Earther Dies
The steam-powered rocket streaked upward, then took around 10 seconds to fall straight back to earth.
Feb 24th, 2020