'Smart Mound' Analyzes Pitcher Efficiency

The mound measures ground forces generated during each part of a pitch, from wind-up to follow-through.

Pat Eaton-Robb
Feb 11th, 2020
Research engineer Matthew Solomito analyzes data as Central Connecticut pitcher Michael DeLease throws off a smart mound at the Center for Motion Analysis in Farmington, Conn. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. The new technology allows scientists to better study pitching mechanics to enhance efficiency and prevent injuries.
Research engineer Matthew Solomito analyzes data as Central Connecticut pitcher Michael DeLease throws off a smart mound at the Center for Motion Analysis in Farmington, Conn. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. The new technology allows scientists to better study pitching mechanics to enhance efficiency and prevent injuries.
AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Central Connecticut pitcher Michael Delease was throwing fastballs inside the Center for Motion Analysis and wasn't getting much movement on his pitches.

His problem was quickly diagnosed by coaches and scientists looking at data gathered by the instrumented pitching mound from which he was throwing, the electrodes attached to his body and the motion-capture cameras in the lab.

A slight arm angle adjustment and moments later, Delease's ball was jumping.

“Just a couple little tweaks and my spin rate went up by a few hundred RPMs," the senior said. “It really improved it. That's leaps and bounds from where I was at."

The Center for Motion Analysis at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center is known in the world of kinesiology for its work with athletes, studying how their bodies move and learning how those motions can impact efficiency and injuries.

For a week in January, researchers there conducted a study of pitchers using a new tool, the “smart” mound, developed by a company called Newtforce.

The mound, really an instrumented ramp, measures ground forces generated during each part of a pitch, from wind-up to follow-through.

When linked to the bio-sensors placed on a pitcher's body and the motion-capture cameras at the lab, it provides a powerful new tool for understanding the mechanics of a pitch.

"Pairing these things together is going to give us the most complete understanding of what a pitcher goes through physically,” said Matthew Solomito, a managing research engineer at the lab. "We can now measure pitcher efficiency and see what might make a pitcher at greater risk of injury. And if they are at greater risk of injury, what can we do to make them better?”

In Delease's case, the mound showed something was off with the torque generated around his plant leg. That was affecting his release.

“When you understand movement, the ground whispers to you,” said Randy Sullivan, who runs the Florida Baseball Ranch, which trains elite pitchers and was working with the lab's researchers. “If you understand the anatomy, the ground will tell you what the muscles are doing and with this information, we no longer have to guess.”

Part of beta testing the mound is figuring out which variables in the data are most important in figuring out how to adjust a pitcher's form issues, said Kyle Barker, who invented the mound at Newtforce.

The Baseball Ranch gathered 500 data sets from pitchers. Another 20 came to the Connecticut lab, where their force measurements were paired with the motion imaging for a more complete picture.

The Minnesota Twins have leased a smart mound for spring training this year. There are others at Vanderbilt, Arkansas and at the Florida Baseball Ranch.

“The more data we get, the more we can do with it,” said Barker. “We should be able to see some trends in terms of what we're seeing in the force data and the bio-data and perhaps come up with some predictors for things like durability.”

Leasing the mound costs between $30,000 and $50,000 a year for fees and setup, depending on the length of the lease and what type of institution wants to use it, Barker said.

Barker believes that within five years, most major college programs and major league teams will be using the technology for coaching, injury prevention and even scouting prospects.

“You can compare one pitcher to another,” Barker said. “It will show you if there is a form flaw that might make someone a better risk than another prospect.”

Delease said he and other players are also likely to embrace the technology.

“The results are instantaneous,” he said “It's a real advantage.”

More in Technology
I Stock 600134000
Tech Firm Calls for Computer Classes
The company ran an ad during the Super Bowl that claims Mississippi is losing high-paying tech jobs.
Feb 4th, 2020
ProGlove&apos;s wearable barcode scanner.
Unlocking Traceability, Efficiency in the Supply Chain
See how wearable technology applications can help streamline supply chain processes, boosting traceability and worker efficiency.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Ring Ap
Amazon Engineer Calls for End of Ring
Internet-connected cameras and smart doorbells, he wrote, are 'not compatible with a free society.'
Jan 29th, 2020
Mobile network phone masts are visible in front of St Paul&apos;s Cathedral in the City of London, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.The Chinese tech firm Huawei has been designated a &apos;high-risk vendor&apos; but will be given the opportunity to build non-core elements of Britain&apos;s 5G network, the government has announced. The company will be banned from the &apos;core&apos;, of the 5G network, and from operating at sensitive sites such as nuclear and military facilities, and its share of the market will be capped at 35%.
Britain to Allow Huawei in 5G Networks
Britain ignored U.S. government warnings that it would sever intelligence cooperation if it did not ban the company.
Jan 28th, 2020
Amazon
Workers Criticize Amazon Despite Risk
Hundreds are openly criticizing Amazon's record on climate change despite company policy that puts their jobs at risk.
Jan 27th, 2020
Waymo truck and Chrysler Pacifica.
Waymo Expands Testing
The Google affiliate plans to bring its vans and big rigs to New Mexico and Texas.
Jan 27th, 2020
Maintenance Software
Pivoting Away from Reactive Maintenance
Advances in technology are making the transition from reactive to predictive maintenance strategies easier to attain.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Computer Screen Istock
Rural WV Gets $18.7M to Expand Broadband
“I think it’s going to be as life-changing as what it was to give people electricity,” said one stakeholder.
Jan 21st, 2020
Asset Management
3 Keys to Digital Transformation
They all stem from a well-known and widely-utilized business tool.
Jan 21st, 2020
Pointy
Google Buys Retail Products Lister Pointy
Ireland-based Pointy is known for its hardware device that automatically uploads a retailer's product to a website whenever it is scanned.
Jan 20th, 2020
Teslatn
Tesla Doubles Up on GM, Ford
The electric vehicle maker has a market value worth more than two of the former Big 3 combined.
Jan 20th, 2020
Digital Twin
Preparing Reticent Workers for Digital
The failure to properly account for and overcome the “people problem” is why so few initiatives succeed.
Jan 17th, 2020
In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora talks about the dismissal of president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, during a news conference before the team&apos;s baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston. Cora was fired by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, a day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sport&apos;s sign-stealing scandal.
MLB Could Fight Sign-Stealing
Why not use the same kind of tech the NFL does, where coaches cans speak into a quarterback's earpiece?
Jan 15th, 2020
Wetry
US Biotech Gets Regulation Website
The Website streamlines information about the three regulatory agencies charged with overseeing agriculture biotechnology products.
Jan 10th, 2020