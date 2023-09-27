Innovation and the Loss Of Technology

'How many technologies and industries are we willing to lose before we lose our ability to compete using innovation as our primary strategy?'

Mike Collins
Sep 27, 2023
Old Technology 000021959594 Small

Everybody agrees that America’s future economic growth and international competitiveness depend on our capacity to innovate. In 2015 President Obama said, “America’s future economic growth and international competitiveness depend on our capacity to innovate. His plan, The Strategy for American Innovation, also said, ”Innovation-based economic growth will bring greater income, higher quality jobs, and improved health and quality of life to all U.S. citizens, and  provides a multifaceted, common sense, and sustained approach to ensuring America’s future prosperity.[i] 

America has been the source of new inventions for the world for most of the twentieth century. The following is just a partial list of some of the inventions by the year they were patented:

  • Microwave Oven (1945)
  • Transistor (1947)
  • Defibrillator (1947)
  • Bar Code (1952)
  • Hard Disk Drive (1955)
  • Industrial Robot(1956)
  • Video tape (1956)
  • Integrated Circuit (1958)
  • LASER (1960)
  • Light Emitting Diodes (1962)
  • Hand calculator (1967)
  • Microprocessor (1971)
  • Global Positioning (1973)
  • Mobile phone(1973)
  • Personal; Computer (1981)
  • Internet (1982)

The Long-Term Problem

Unlike most of the inventions prior to World War II, most of the inventions listed above are no longer manufactured in America. So, American companies did the research and development of the original products, but then allowed them to be manufactured in foreign countries. The same process goes on today, but we are now not only losing the technologies, we are losing whole industries.

This scenario begs the obvious question. How many technologies and industries are we willing to lose before we lose our ability to compete using innovation as our primary strategy? 

A strategy of Innovation is a noble idea, but does not address the issue of losing the new products and technologies through outsourcing and technology transfer agreements. If new technologies are invented in the U.S. and then the manufacturing is outsourced to a foreign country, the inventing company eventually loses control of the technology and the market. If we can’t reverse this trend then a strategy of innovation is a moot point. 

I have been watching outsourcing since the 1980s, and there seems to be a pattern in what happens to the industries and companies:

  1. It begins with a U.S. corporation seeking a cost advantage and better short-term profits by outsourcing parts of a product to a foreign country.
  2. Once the corporation realizes the cost advantage, its competitors follow suit to try and stay competitive in the market.
  3. Most people don’t realize that along with the product, the critical knowledge, skills, tools and process engineering also leave with the product and the foreign manufacturer is free to find their own suppliers and sources of materials, eliminating U.S. suppliers from the supply chain.
  4. After a time, foreign manufacturers are not satisfied with just making the parts and begin to seek higher value-added work or a greater share of the total product and move toward complete product assembly and management of the whole supply chain.
  5. Once the foreign manufacturer has enough experience, they can do the design engineering and eventually don’t need the U.S. OEM and take over the market. So, in chasing short-term cost reductions and profits, the U.S. OEM inadvertently establishes the foreign supplier as a competitor and loses both the product and the market.

Advanced Technology Industries

Semiconductors are part of a government designation called the Advanced Technology Industries (ATIs), which are industries that are at the forefront of economic growth. The sector includes 50 industries: 35 manufacturing, three energy, and 12 service industries. They range from oil and gas to aerospace, biotechnology, life sciences, opto-electronics, communication, weapons, computer systems, nanotechnology, and software.

These industries also include most of the disruptive technologies, such as additive manufacturing, advanced materials, advanced robotics, big data analytics, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things.

The ability to create these new technologies, particularly digital technologies, has implications for national security, economic growth, and the standard of living of most American citizens. You would think that the contribution of the Advanced Industries is so vital that the government would go all out to protect them as a vital national asset. But as important as ATIs are, there are big problems emerging.

Chart A shows that America has been running trade deficits since 2002 in 10 key industries.

Screen Shot 2023 09 27 At 7 48 25 Am

We are losing the trade war for our advanced technology products, and we are losing it badly. The only thing that has offered some protections are the 25 percent tariffs under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act.

Solutions

Government. To compete effectively with China, the federal government needs to develop an advanced industry and technology strategy — a set of policies and programs explicitly designed to support specific targeted industries and technologies. The government also needs to limit access to the advanced technologies using national security restrictions or tariffs.

Multinational Corporations(MNCs). If we are  to have any chance of competing with an innovation strategy, MNCs need to stop or reduce licensing arrangements that give their competitors easy access to their technologies. It may lead to short-term profits for the corporation, but eventually the corporation will lose the technology and the market to its foreign competitors. It is effectively handing its foreign competitors the rope to hang it with

I began this article with a quote from President Obama about how a strategy of innovation was going to ensure the nation’s prosperity, but neither he or his economic advisors seemed to understand that we can’t have an innovation strategy without manufacturing. Seventy percent of our exports are industrial products - not services, and manufacturing also funds 55 percent of all private R&D.

So, any chance of developing an innovation strategy requires protecting and growing American manufacturing. 

Michael Collins is the author of a new book, Dismantling the American Dream: How Multinational Corporations Undermine American Prosperity. He can be reached at mpcmgt.net.

Latest in Technology
How to Measure and Increase Production Efficiency?
Sponsored
How to Measure and Increase Production Efficiency?
September 5, 2023
Qed
Xact Count Monitors Water Discharge Rather Than Airflow
September 26, 2023
Solution Partner
Inductive Automation Names Opto 22 as Solution Partner
September 26, 2023
Remote Monitoring
Using HMI Software to Empower the Workforce
September 24, 2023
Related Stories
Technology Wheel
Technology
Declining Federal Research Is Hurting U.S. Innovation
Crews continue to work the scene of a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95, in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Technology
Efforts to Reopen I-95 Get Boost from NASCAR Jet Dryer
Cloud
Technology
Cybersecurity Through Data Storage Strategies
A person stands in front of a Meta sign outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Facebook’s parent Meta will slash another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.
Technology
Meta Cuts 10,000 More Jobs
More in Technology
Esco
Technology
Pipe Beveling Tool Easy to Handle by One Person
It features a working weight of 27.5 pounds.
September 26, 2023
Qed
Technology
Xact Count Monitors Water Discharge Rather Than Airflow
September 26, 2023
Solution Partner
Technology
Inductive Automation Names Opto 22 as Solution Partner
These products are ideal for remote monitoring and control, connecting to cloud applications, edge computing and brownfield applications.
September 26, 2023
Remote Monitoring
Automation
Using HMI Software to Empower the Workforce
How the tools enabled by this software are empowering designers and operators.
September 24, 2023
Ep58
Video
Security Breach: How Hackers Are Targeting Vehicles and Fleets
EV charging stations, telematics and infotainment offer tremendous benefits — and security vulnerabilities.
September 21, 2023
Z0586 1 Zuken Smart Autorouter
Technology
AI-Powered Place and Route Technology
The Autonomous Intelligent Place and Route and Basic Brain products will be available in Q1 2024.
September 20, 2023
Mime
Technology
MICROMEASURE 2 3D Measuring System for Non-Contact Surface Measurement
It provides performance across a wide range of metrology uses.
September 19, 2023
Meltio Robot Cell
Technology
Meltio Robot Cell Can Manufacture Parts in Industrial Environment Autonomously
The system allows standard metal 3D printing starting from a build plate in a factory.
September 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 19 At 3 37 03 Pm
Safety
No-Fuse, Fail-Safe Surge Protective Devices
Replaceable surge modules feature mechanical coding to avoid replacement errors.
September 19, 2023
Master Bond 2
Technology
Dual Curable Adhesive Offers Rapid Fixturing with LED Light
This no-mix system requires a post cure with heat, and adheres well to both similar and dissimilar substrates.
September 12, 2023
Master Bond 1
Technology
Non-Cytotoxic Epoxy Withstands Multiple Methods of Medical Sterilization
It features high temperature resistance and good strength properties.
September 12, 2023
Dillon
Technology
Environmentally Friendly, Water-Resistant Chuck Grease
There are no heavy metals or compounds containing antimony, barium, lead, chlorine, phenols or phosphorus.
September 12, 2023
Control Air Sized
Technology
Electro-Pneumatic Pressure Regulators Series
Ideal for applications that require tight pressure tolerance and centralized control and monitoring.
September 12, 2023
Beta
Technology
RSC50 Tool Storage Products
Consider a wide selection of 10 pre-packaged sets or the available option of designing a system to fit your exact space.
September 11, 2023
Automation Direct 3 Sized
Technology
WEG Electric IEC Safety Contactors and Motor Controls
Available in ratings up to 80A, these contactors comply with IEC and UL standards.
September 11, 2023