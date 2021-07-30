From Digitalization to Actual Transformation

More than just recognizing a need, focusing on the right areas to implement digital strategies is vital to ongoing success.

Jul 30th, 2021
Dr. Liran Edelist
Virtual Screen 4 0

The automation industry has experienced astronomical growth in the past few years. In fact, according to a recent Statista report, it is expected to generate $214 billion this year alone. Of that, the process automation segment is estimated to exceed $83 billion. Automation is vital to most modern industries, including industrial software development, which is expected to be worth $43 billion.

In short, automation is big business.

It is no secret that the manufacturing industry is the most automated sector worldwide. Not only does it rely on robotics and AI for production, it also generates nearly two petabytes of new data each year. And while manufacturing is one of the most automated industries in terms of production, most companies still rely on manual solutions such as Excel spreadsheets and whiteboards not designed to support collaboration. The result is often lengthy, confusing planning cycles based on outdated, inaccurate data. Even the slightest changes can create issues that make this approach impractical for long-term success. 

Excel alone cannot provide real-time insights. Automating processes such as sales and operational planning (S&OP), budgeting, and forecasting can assist in achieving that end. For those companies still relying on manual planning and budgeting methods, the time has come for an upgrade in the Office of the CFO. While automation has long since been applied to the area of production, simple solutions are available today for automating critical data management processes, too. 

Because innovation inevitably leads to acceleration, the ability to quickly analyze large data sets in order to transform them into usable insights is a challenge nearly all manufacturing organizations face. Labor-intensive work processes to prepare and manage budgets need to be replaced with automated ones to avoid confusion in long budgeting cycles. With the rapid increase in data volume, manufacturing companies are rapidly shifting from on-premise to virtual and cloud computing environments. 

Maturity Levels for Digital Transformation 

Digital transformation relies on the maturity level of an organization that provides the setting for modern, continuous capabilities toward process improvement and optimization. In terms of financial planning processes, there are three maturity levels:

  • Manual-based planning processes.
  • A hybrid of manual and automated processes for tactical improvement through digitalization.
  • A strategic enhancement of planning processes through full-blown digital transformation. 

While it is clear that manual processes are a part of yesteryear, technical improvements through digitalization itself do not add sufficient business value. In order for true digital transformation to occur, planning processes must be based on collaboration, business logic, and data integration. The good news is there are already existing solutions to ease organizations through their transformation. 

Cases in Point 

Magna is a leading global automotive supplier with 348 manufacturing facilities and 91 product development, engineering, and sales centers located in 28 countries. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, the manufacturer has 31 factories and 10 R&D centers in China. Overwhelmed by the deluge of data, Magna recognized the need to embark on the journey toward digital transformation. Executives realized a new Enterprise Performance Management solution was required to meet the daily demands for accurate, real-time insights. 

The finance team upgraded its planning solution, which allowed them to simplify the planning process, formulate rolling forecasts combined with strategic development, ensure faster user implementation, and obtain more timely and relevant data analysis. The team now has access to a 360-degree view of operations with the ability to compare plans, forecasts, and actuals.

Founded in 1946, the Swiss-based company Heiniger AG is a leading manufacturer of high-quality animal shearing clippers for livestock and pets. The family business has subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand with qualified sales partners in over 50 countries worldwide. 

Increased analysis requirements and a change of their ERP system made the acquisition of a new solution for reporting and planning necessary. Heiniger needed flexible options for analysis that easily integrated with their existing systems and selected a new solution to meet their planning needs. Ease of use, implementation, top notch flexibility, and data integration were all key factors in their decision.

As a result, Heiniger simplified its planning across the entire enterprise. The team estimates a time savings of over two hours per week through its digital transformation. Various departments can now perform self-service analysis while the sales team can easily access customer data via the mobile solution. Planning rounds can now be carried out until the final plan values are determined, which are then seamlessly fed back from the new solution into their ERP system. 

The manufacturing industry is tasked with aligning its automation efforts beyond the production line to improve efficiency and effectiveness. Digital transformation is clearly the path forward for better business performance. 

 

Dr. Liran Edelist is the president of Jedox

More in Technology
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
Sponsored
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
This new white paper tells you the key inventory count challenges that companies are dealing with and shows you how to ease the pain using a unified, cloud ERP solution.
Jun 29th, 2021
Makita X-LOCK accessories include diamond blades, flap discs, and wire brushes and wheels for quick, tool-less accessory changes on X-LOCK angle grinders.
Expanded Accessory Line-Up for Angle Grinders
Makita offers a variety of new X-LOCK accessories for X-LOCK and standard 7/8” arbor angle grinders.
Jul 28th, 2021
Laman Sized
The SuperStar .01 Micron Filter
By incorporating a charcoal absorption element, the filter offers a standard .01 Micron rating.
Jul 28th, 2021
Yc1057 Pr
Miniature Optical Transceiver
Designed for Industry 4.0 vision applications.
Jul 28th, 2021
Custom Mfg
Building Smarter Supply Chains
How technologies focused on optimizing supply chain strengths can not only improve operations, but help reduce costs.
Jul 27th, 2021
Creform
Cart and AGV System Helps Move Parts Safely and Securely
The BST AGV Model, CA-A50060-NSI works as an automated tugger awaiting assignments.
Jul 26th, 2021
Automation Direct
CCEA Industrial LED Lighting
CCEA industrial LED lights provide bright lighting for work areas in commercial and industrial environments, with easy installation and long service life.
Jul 26th, 2021
Exair Sized
Hazardous Location Cabinet Coolers
EXAIR’s HazLoc Cabinet Cooler Systems have been tested by UL and meet the stringent UL requirements for these areas.
Jul 26th, 2021
Alpine Sized
E-Series Line of Rolling Doors & Grilles
The E-Series Service Door features 4” curved slats in galvanized steel with 14 gauge roll-formed guides.
Jul 26th, 2021
Aalborg Sized
New Valve Catalog
Find Barstock Valves, PTFE Needle Valves, PTFE Needle Valves 6mm Orifice and more.
Jul 26th, 2021
Engineer Programing Development Automation Industry Robotic In Laboratory Of Smart Factory, Industry 4 0 Concept 822210960 3869x2580
Limiting Downtime Disasters
Data shows that 82 percent of companies have experienced at least one unplanned period of downtime over the past three years - costing upwards of $250K/hour.
Jul 23rd, 2021
Mb 114 Thunb
Top 10 Largest Rockets for Space Travel
The biggest rocket of all time is planned for launch later this year.
Jul 23rd, 2021