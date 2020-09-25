AI and Automation in a Post-Pandemic World

Unparalleled challenges are propelling even cautious companies to adopt disruptive tech in dealing with irregular demands and the resulting need for production agility.

Sep 25th, 2020
Max Versace
Metal Gear Wheels With The Engraving Artificial Intelligence 3d Render 888759400 5200x3072

In March 2020, few would have thought of industrial manufacturers as early adopters of new technology. Traditionally a conservative industry, each new technology is carefully evaluated before potentially disrupting very complex and consolidated processes. But the industry is facing unparalleled challenges, propelling cautious companies to quickly adopt disruptive tech to deal with a new reality: a world of irregular customer demand and an increased need for agility in the production line.

Today’s manufacturers need to deliver the same number of products with fewer people, without sacrificing quality due to decreased human oversight. For many, increased utilization of technologies like AI and leveraging the vast amount of data produced in the manufacturing process have become priorities.

Once a nice-to-have technology, AI is now a must for advanced manufacturing – even though the majority of global CEOs expect it will take 3-5 years to fully realize the technology’s ROI.

The ROI issue is therefore critical: while AI may be the answer, it is even more important to have a well-formulated question. Today, more than ever, having a clear business goal in mind for effective AI integration is key. AI does not come one-size-fits-all, and the boundary between success and failure in AI deployment comes down to having a specific purpose that can be tracked and measured with explicit KPIs.

For instance, one simple way to measure business value of AI deployment is analyzing defective products. Producing defective items has never been an option for manufacturers, but in a post-pandemic world this issue is compounded by a more sparsely populated production floor. Adopting AI by multiplying the “number of eyes” looking at the line can eliminate product recalls, increase production yield, boost customer satisfaction, and improve manufacturers’ overall bottom line.

Take a commercial bakery as an example.

Bakeries commonly handle large volumes of ingredients where occasionally a supplier provides the wrong items – sometimes, wrong product coming in with the right barcode. Here, AI can be implemented effectively by adding inexpensive cameras in key steps of the production flow, recognizing ingredients visually and comparing that information to the scanned barcode, correcting errors before the ingredients are stored and used, improving the overall production of the bakery while minimizing waste.

In the example above, a clear objective (reduce waste by a certain dollar amount) is critical. And, the manufacturer can implement an AI solution with specific software/hardware requirements and installation timeline to meet those objectives in a cost-effective fashion.

Today, there are AI solutions in the market that make it easier for manufacturers to retrofit existing hardware and easily add AI as a “software update” on top of established infrastructures.

This reduces that ROI horizon I mentioned earlier from the 3-5 years to mere months.

As these technologies become more robust and streamlined, the business case for AI is getting more robust as well. This is echoed by the rise of AI-powered software, already used for everything from assessing component presence in packaging machines to custom label checking to pallet inspections.

Industry 4.0 adoption in manufacturing necessitates a clear business rationale and measurable KPIs. Despite its widely negative impacts, the 2020 pandemic has catalyzed manufacturers to think more deeply and urgently on these issues—and the conclusion is clear. AI is indeed a paradigm-shifting technology that realizes enterprise ROI by augmenting the human workforce.

The future factory will exhibit a more balanced division of labor between humans, AI, and machines, working synergistically to power the next wave of manufacturing competitiveness.


Max Versace is the CEO and co-founder of Neurala.

More in Technology
The Ring Always Home Cam, still needs approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, but Amazon said it expects to sell it next year at $250.
Amazon's Flying Camera Will Check to See if You Left the Stove On
The drone will automatically take flight if there's movement in the house to show you what's going on.
Sep 25th, 2020
Thumb 118 2
Airbus Reveals Zero-Emission Concept Aircraft
Its hurdles, however, are significant.
Sep 24th, 2020
Connected Machinery
5 Factors in the Transition to Predictive Maintenance
Predictive maintenance remains a mythical concept for many, but pressure to optimize efficiency means manufacturers can't afford to delay the transformation.
Sep 24th, 2020
I Stock 491837154
Dynamic Tattoos Will Be Early Warning Systems for Health Threats
Tattoos can be engineered to sense and convey biomedical information, including the onset of cancer.
Sep 24th, 2020
Power Supply Connect To Electric Vehicle For Charge To The Battery Charging Technology Industry Transport Which Are The Futuristic Of The Automobile Ev Fuel Plug In Hybrid Car 954558318 4000x2673 (1)
Fallout From the GM-Nikola Deal
The ability, or inability, of these companies to identify the best of both worlds and fuse them together could have bigger-picture impacts.
Sep 23rd, 2020
Eus261 Refuse Ransomware Image 1
Ransomware Evolves, Security Tries to Keep Pace
A closer look at how this threat continues to grow, and how it impacted one of its latest victims: Jack Daniel's.
Sep 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1202250586
British Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Hacking US Companies
The hacking collective called The Dark Overlord stole information from companies in several states.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Archerfish is used by the US Navy’s MH-60S Helicopter squadrons (AN/ASQ-235) as part of the Airborne Mine Neutralization capability, deployed from the Littoral Combat Ship.
BAE Gets $111M to Make Mine Neutralizers for US Navy
Archerfish is a remote-controlled underwater mine neutralizer that can be launched and operated from a ship, helicopter or unmanned underwater vehicle.
Sep 21st, 2020
Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., April 14, 2020.
Tech Firms Step in on Election Security
With President Trump adamant that Russia is not interfering, it’s often up to private companies to fill the breach.
Sep 21st, 2020
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Clinica Campesina Health Center in Homestead, Fla., July 6, 2020.
Drug Shows Promise in 1st Largely Minority COVID-19 Study
Tocilizumab, sold as Actemra and RoActemra, treats rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases.
Sep 21st, 2020
I Stock 1154834209
Google Receives $25M Tax Break for Nevada Facility
The company plans to invest $1.8 billion in a pair of data centers in the state.
Sep 18th, 2020
Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat.
US Bans WeChat, TikTok Citing Privacy, National Security
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said access to TikTok may be possible if certain safeguards are put into place.
Sep 18th, 2020