Leveraging Tech for the Re-Industrializing of America

Today, a highly automated, advanced manufacturing plant in the U.S. can be just as cost effective as those operating in other parts of the world.

Aug 21st, 2020
Naveen Poonian
Factory With Flag

As far back as the 1980s, there was a great deal of public handwringing over a development that became known as the “hollowing out” of America’s economy. This meant that the country’s manufacturing sector was deteriorating because companies were opting to shift their production to low-wage factories overseas, leaving the nation without robust production capabilities while posing a threat to full employment.  

That phenomenon was not unique to the United States. Japan and other developed countries also followed a similar shift of production to emerging countries where labor costs were a fraction of what was being paid at home. After reaching a peak of more than 19 million manufacturing jobs in 1979, the number of factory positions in the U.S. had declined to 12 million by 2013. 

By the end of last year, it was 12.8 million. Most of those new jobs came from organic growth of facilities already based in the U.S., but some of them represented positions which were repatriated from overseas. 

A New Normal

Much changed over this time. Productivity increased as did the use of computers and automation technologies. The new jobs that were created were different than the ones that were vacated. No longer is there a direct correlation between the number of workers and output.    

In 1949, for example, 30 percent of America’s civilian workers outside of agriculture were in manufacturing; today that percentage stands at just 8.5 percent. This is about as low as it’s ever been, but the value of their output, in constant dollars, is far greater. 

In farming, it is even more dramatic. During the 18th century, more than 90 percent of America’s residents were subsistence farmers. Today, farm workers represent less than three percent of the population, and their output is vastly greater. 

There are several explanations. One is that the skill levels of workers in practically every industry are much higher today. Factory worker tools and workstations are far more advanced, frequently involving digital devices and novel software that were unknown to previous generations of workers.  As a result, advanced manufacturing jobs typically require a different kind of employee – one with a college degree and superior technical skills.  

Another explanation is that the mix of industries looking for labor keeps evolving. South Carolina is often held up as a poster child for that sort of change.  In 1990, 40 percent of the state’s workers were employed in textile and apparel plants. Today, twice as many South Carolinians work in plants building cars, planes, and other transportation vehicles than work in textiles. 

Although keeping an advanced manufacturing facility running smoothly requires skilled personnel, they are often difficult to recruit. But even with appropriate staffing in place, there is another important benefit to using robots, automation, and “smart” technologies – they have provided an ideal foundation to launch what is now referred to as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, or “Industry 4.0.” 

With such a higher investment in technologies and the resulting performance improvements that have resulted, the cost of payroll in a manufacturing enterprise now represents a much smaller share of total production costs. Today, a highly automated, advanced manufacturing plant in the U.S. can be just as cost effective as those operating in other parts of the world. Not only that, if the products it manufactures are for domestic consumption, the cost of tariffs, transportation, and distribution will be lower as well.  

The Coronavirus and a New Era of Nationalism

Fast forward to the first part of 2020, and a new set of conditions has further amplified a transition that had been building for years – the emergence of COVID-19. This virus has greatly impacted how to manage a global supply chain. 

The resulting economic downturn then amplified the already increasing levels of nationalism that have been building across the globe. Not only has the U.S. been leading this charge, but many other countries have been quick to participate. One might argue that Brexit was driven in large part by the growing distrust of multinational financial, trade, and defense organizations. 

The resurgence of nationalism has led to a spate of new policies, laws, and regulations designed to discourage companies from investing overseas and favor domestic industries. As a result, some major U.S. companies, including Apple, IBM, Ford, Sprint, and Lockheed Martin, have announced that they will be investing more in American facilities, and in some cases moving production back home from overseas.  

Today might be the start of a boom in manufacturing in the U.S. This might even lead to new levels of prosperity once the coronavirus threat has been contained. Fortunately, new technologies are available to accelerate this anticipated reinvestment in U.S. manufacturing. 

Based on what manufacturing software providers are seeing, such as iBASEt, investment in digital transformation has never been stronger. A strong digital footprint across all operations provides the necessary access to all the data involved in the production of every new product. With a digital representation – from cradle to grave – of how goods are manufactured, there is a significant potential for sustained quality improvement and cost reductions for many years to come. 

This is good news for manufacturers. Smarter factors with intelligently trained workers can provide the necessary volume of goods and services to bring back manufacturing jobs to the U.S. – an outcome few thought possible just 20 years ago. 

The efficiencies made possible by investing in new technologies should continue to grow with the further refinements and implementations of artificial intelligence (AI), digital platforms and ecosystems, as well as new digital products and services that transform production and operations on the shop floor. These advancements lay the foundation for further transformations in which US companies can shoulder a bigger piece of global production output without sacrificing efficiency, cost or quality.


Naveen Poonian is the CEO if iBASEt. 

More in Technology
Apple Store In Fifth Avenue, New York 474875082 3500x2337 (1)
Apple 1st US Company to Hit $2T Value
The company's hugely loyal customer base continued to buy iPhones and other devices online while stuck at home.
Aug 19th, 2020
Fanny Alvarado Chavez, head of the Biomedical Engineering department at the National Institute of Medical Science and Nutrition, with a VSZ-20-2 ventilator, Mexico City, Aug. 17, 2020.
Mexico's Home-Produced Ventilator Already in Service
About 185 of the machines have been produced so far and are making their way into hospitals.
Aug 19th, 2020
Counterfeit Authentic Magnified 505120513 2463x1219
Advancing Anti-Counterfeiting Tech
The global pandemic is exacerbating losses from counterfeiters, making the fight against fakes even more critical.
Aug 19th, 2020
I Stock 612616308
Pa. Prepares to Launch Virus-Tracing App
The technology will notify people who may have been exposed in an effort to more quickly break chains of transmission.
Aug 18th, 2020
In this July 15, 2020 file photo, visitors wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus look at the latest products at a Huawei store in Beijing. The U.S. government is imposing another round of restrictions on tech giant Huawei as President Donald Trump renews accusations the Chinese company&rsquo;s telecommunications equipment is used for spying. The Commerce Department&rsquo;s new rules which will further block Huawei from getting access to chip technology.
Trump Administration Imposes New Huawei Restrictions
The Commerce Department said more restrictions were needed because Huawei has “continuously tried to evade” earlier sanctions.
Aug 17th, 2020
A locust with an improved brain sensor implant.
Researchers Move Closer to Bomb-Sniffing Cyborg Locusts
Scientists were able to hijack a locust's olfactory system to detect different explosives within a few hundred milliseconds.
Aug 17th, 2020
The inventor at rest, with a Tesla coil (thanks to a double exposure).
Nikola Tesla: The Extraordinary Life of a Modern Prometheus
He scaled great heights to bring lightning down to earth, yet his rare mind and uncommon habits eventually led to his downfall.
Aug 17th, 2020
President Donald Trump at Morristown Municipal Airport, Morristown, N.J., Aug. 14, 2020.
Trump Administration Gives TikTok Owner 90 Days to Sell
The executive order directs ByteDance to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular app in the U.S.
Aug 17th, 2020
I Stock 1177961473
Google Says Australia Could Lose Free Searches
The Australian government plans to make digital giants pay for news content.
Aug 17th, 2020
Greenhousetn
Startup Nets Another $28M for Giant Greenhouse
Kentucky-based AppHarvest has raised $150 million in just two years.
Aug 17th, 2020
Carnegie Mellon researchers devised an apparatus called Tilt-Bot to build a collection of actions, video and sound to improve robot perception.
Ears, as Well as Eyes, Improve Robot Perception
Sounds helped a robot differentiate between objects, such as a metal screwdriver and a metal wrench.
Aug 14th, 2020
The U.S. Marine Corps has awarded BAE Systems a contract worth approximately $19 million to develop a prototype design for a new state-of-the-art Wargaming Center.
BAE Gets $19M to Build Wargaming Prototype
The company plans on integrating advanced technologies, including AI, machine learning, game theory, multi-domain modeling and simulation, and predictive data analytics.
Aug 14th, 2020