Helping U.S. Manufacturers Navigate Tariffs with Automated Documentation, Compliance Management

Cofactr, a source-to-pay and logistics platform for hardware manufacturers, announced its work with U.S. manufacturers to comply with tariff regulations and manage evolving trade policies in real time.

The company helps manufacturers mitigate the impact of newly imposed tariffs on U.S. imports by increasing the end-to-end visibility of their supply chains and automating critical documentation processes within its platform.

As a result, manufacturers can accurately classify products and calculate tariffs on each of their individual imports and seamlessly prepare records for regulatory procedures like duty drawbacks, temporary import bonding and de minimis exemptions.

Even U.S. manufacturers who assemble products onshore source at least some of their parts internationally, putting them and every other U.S. manufacturer in a period of transition as they navigate the new tariffs and changes to their supply chain operations.

As part of this, manufacturers must track millions of components as they move along the supply chain and properly classify each product by country-of-origin and Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) codes, or codes used to identify products for duty rates, to calculate tariffs.

For many manufacturers, these processes are still completed manually, based on packing slips, commercial invoices, spreadsheets and physical files. This leaves little room to scale to the requirements of the new tariffs and results in increased errors.

Manufacturers can use Cofactr’s platform to manage the impact of tariffs and prepare for changing trade policies and processes in real time:

Uses AI, operating with the security and ITAR compliance that high-compliance industries demand, to read, extract and fill in missing documentation and communication details for every individual component that a manufacturer manages

Leverages its extensive data on millions of components to automatically fill in HTS codes and country-of-origin (verified by packing slips and compliance documentation at receipt) for its customers

With every part of a product’s supply journey now tracked, and with all the necessary records in one place, manufacturers can easily prepare all of the documentation needed to submit duty drawbacks, claim temporary import bonding and manage the de minimis exemptions

“Manufacturers often don’t know there’s an issue with their shipment until it’s being held up by customs, and it could be for something as simple as a misclassified part or a single blank space among a stack of documents, but by then they’re already facing fines and production delays,” Cofactr Co-founder and CEO Matthew Haber said.