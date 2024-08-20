NAM Warns of Supply Chain Disruptions from Canadian Rail Shutdown

"Manufacturing workers, their communities and consumers will be left reeling."

Manufacturing.net Staff
Aug 20, 2024
Rail
iStock.com/boykpc

As concerns mount about a potential work stoppage around Canada’s rail network that affects the entire North American manufacturing supply chain, National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons released the following statement: 

North American manufacturing supply chains depend on functioning rail links. If rail traffic grinds to a halt, businesses and families across the country will feel the impact.


Manufacturing workers, their communities and consumers of all sorts of products will be left reeling from supply chain disruptions. Rail transport between Canada and the United States moves billions of dollars of goods every month, and according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 14% of the total trade value between our two countries in June 2024.


We’ve seen the impact of disruptions at the Canadian border before, and it’s imperative that we avoid another stoppage.


“The flow of materials and products across the U.S.-Canada border is already slowing as preparations are made for a potential work stoppage. Policymakers in the U.S. and Canada must recognize that the stability and reliability of critical supply chains—which directly affects our quality of life—depends on efficient movement of goods across the border.

Additional data

Total trade flows between Canada and the U.S. via rail in June 2024 were $9.131 billion, representing roughly 14% of total trade flows between the two countries via all modes of transport. Imports totaled $5.319 billion, while exports totaled $3.812 billion. In the first six months of 2024, total trade flows via rail were $55.657 billion. In 2023, total trade flows via rail were $113.860 billion.

August 16, 2024
