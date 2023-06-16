West Coast Dockworkers, Shippers Reach Tentative Agreement

West Coast ports handle some 40% of U.S. imports and the dockworkers have been without a contract for nearly a year.

Zeke Miller
Jun 16, 2023
Transportation trucks cross the Vincent Thomas Bridge over the main channel as shipping containers are seen stacked on the Evergreen terminal at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021. The union for thousands of West Coast dockworkers has reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, it was announced Wednesday, June 14, 2023, after more than a year of negotiations and several work disruptions that snarled shipping traffic at some of the largest ports.
Transportation trucks cross the Vincent Thomas Bridge over the main channel as shipping containers are seen stacked on the Evergreen terminal at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021. The union for thousands of West Coast dockworkers has reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, it was announced Wednesday, June 14, 2023, after more than a year of negotiations and several work disruptions that snarled shipping traffic at some of the largest ports.
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The union for thousands of West Coast dockworkers has reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, it was announced Wednesday, after more than a year of negotiations and several work disruptions that snarled shipping traffic at some of the largest ports.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union reached the tentative deal for a new six-year contract with the Pacific Maritime Association, a trade group for cargo carriers and terminal operators. Its members include such global shipping giants as Maersk and Evergreen Marine.

The agreement will require ratification by PMA and union members and would affect 22,000 dockworkers at 29 ports from Washington state through California.

Details of the deal weren't disclosed.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that recognizes the heroic efforts and personal sacrifices of the ILWU workforce in keeping our ports operating,” PMA President James McKenna and ILWU President Willie Adams said in a joint statement. “We are also pleased to turn our full attention back to the operation of the West Coast Ports.”

The dockworkers have been without a contract since July 1.

West Coast ports handle some 40% of U.S. imports and their smooth operation is so important that President Joe Biden even stepped in last year and met with both sides in Los Angeles.

The Port of Los Angeles handled 779,140 twenty-foot equivalent units last month, up 60% since February. The Port of Long Beach in May was the busiest month so far this year, signaling that volumes continue to increase.

Part of that influx are shipments tied to the upcoming holiday season that have already begun to arrive, increasing pressure to come to a new labor agreement.

“At mid-year we’re starting to see signs that cargo volume is on the upswing, with our busiest month since August of last year,” Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero said this week. “We look forward to more positive signs in the months ahead.”

A lockout in 2002 and an eight-day strike in 2015 cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars and forced the administrations of then-presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama to intervene.

The ports weren't completely shut down this time but several short-term worker shortages in recent weeks disrupted or even closed some terminals in California and Washington.

“Although there have been a couple terminal closures at Los Angeles/Long Beach around holidays, disruptions don’t appear to be having a meaningful impact so far. The situation, however, at the smaller Port of Seattle has been more concerning, resulting in terminal closures and more meaningful delays in recent days,” Christian Wetherbee of Citi Investment Research said in a note to clients.

After the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold in 2020, cargo traffic to ports slumped drastically. But then it recovered. Soaring demand led to traffic jams at the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation’s busiest port complex.

The union sought higher wages, arguing they deserved a greater share of record profits made by shippers and terminal operators during the pandemic.

“ILWU workers risked and lost their lives during the pandemic to ensure grocery store shelves were stocked, PPE (health safety gear) was made available, essential medical supplies were reaching our hospitals, and record volumes of consumer goods continued to reach the door steps of American consumers,” argued an ILWU statement on June 2.

Biden extended congratulations to workers, cargo carriers and terminal operators Thursday afternoon.

“I want to thank both sides for staying at the table and reaching a deal,” Biden said. "And special thanks to the longshore workers who worked historically through this pandemic, and really heroically as well, and they’re finally going to get the pay and benefits and equality they deserve.”

Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su was sent to assist in the negotiations and the White House hopes her part in the sealing the deal helps to get her stalled nomination for the permanent job moving again.

“Special thanks to acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su who used her deep experience and judgement to keep parties talking throughout the negotiations,” Biden said. “And this is going to have a real positive impact on trade. She’s shown she’s a true leader and I think she should be confirmed.”

The tentative agreement was praised by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who said port work generates 1 in 15 jobs in the city.

“This is a win for the working people of our city,” she said.

Latest in Supply Chain
Transportation trucks cross the Vincent Thomas Bridge over the main channel as shipping containers are seen stacked on the Evergreen terminal at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021. The union for thousands of West Coast dockworkers has reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, it was announced Wednesday, June 14, 2023, after more than a year of negotiations and several work disruptions that snarled shipping traffic at some of the largest ports.
West Coast Dockworkers, Shippers Reach Tentative Agreement
June 16, 2023
Supplychain
MEP Awards $20M to Make Domestic Supply Chains More Resilient
June 15, 2023
A sign at a Shell petrol station in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Shell has effectively abandoned a plan to cut oil production by 1-2% per year until the end of the decade and instead maintain it at current levels, in a move that risks angering climate activists.
Shell Ditches Lower Oil Production Target
June 14, 2023
Blockchain systems are already helping companies track items through complex global supply chains.
Blockchain is a Key Technology
June 7, 2023
Related Stories
Supplychain
Supply Chain
MEP Awards $20M to Make Domestic Supply Chains More Resilient
Supply Chain Port I Stock 1443009675
Supply Chain
What You Need to Understand About Updating Your Supply Chain
Big Rig Semi Trucks Tractors Grilles In Row On Truck Stop 875965522 2157x1393 (1)
Supply Chain
How AI Can Combat the Truck Driver Shortage
3m
Supply Chain
PFAS & Parts Obsolescence: Act Now to Avoid Disruptions
More in Supply Chain
Supplychain
Supply Chain
MEP Awards $20M to Make Domestic Supply Chains More Resilient
The new awards will support the creation of a database called SCOIN.
June 15, 2023
A sign at a Shell petrol station in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Shell has effectively abandoned a plan to cut oil production by 1-2% per year until the end of the decade and instead maintain it at current levels, in a move that risks angering climate activists.
Energy
Shell Ditches Lower Oil Production Target
Still, the company insists it's committed to cutting emissions.
June 14, 2023
Blockchain systems are already helping companies track items through complex global supply chains.
Supply Chain
Blockchain is a Key Technology
A computer scientist explains why the post-crypto-crash future is bright.
June 7, 2023
Container Terminal In The Port Of Rotterdam 637614486 3509x2339 (1)
Safety
Trade Reciprocity: Let’s Level the Playing Field
"If the U.S. wants to build reciprocity into our foreign trade, we need to do four things."
June 5, 2023
Supply Chain Port I Stock 1443009675
Supply Chain
What You Need to Understand About Updating Your Supply Chain
Supply chain challenges seem to be unavoidable, but regular updates can help manufacturing leaders mitigate disruptions.
June 2, 2023
Flags fly outside the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 23, 2022.
Economics
Recession Ahead? By 1 Metric, One's Already Here
Companies are in the midst of an "earnings recession."
June 1, 2023
I Stock 1023224312
Supply Chain
3 Ways Manufacturers Immediately Benefit from Digital Payments
These are areas where manufacturers can see an immediate ROI from adopting digital payments.
May 31, 2023
The SC Connector, a freight-hauling vessel owned by Sea-Cargo, passes beneath the Karmsund Bridge in Haugesund, Norway, in 2021.
Supply Chain
Shippers Form 'Green Corridors' to Fast-Track Cleaner Technologies
More than 20 have been proposed on paper — but they're expected to take shape in coming years.
May 30, 2023
Semiconductors
Operations
Michigan Announces State’s Largest Push to Promote Semiconductor Industry
The plan includes $3 million in new workforce investment grant funds.
May 25, 2023
A United Parcel Service driver pilots his truck, in New York, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Supply Chain
UPS Strike Looms in a World More Reliant on Delivery
Contentious labor negotiations now underway at UPS could be vastly more disruptive than the last time it happened.
May 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 23 At 9 15 42 Am
Automotive
Chivas Brothers Picks Volvo Electric Truck for Hauling Scotch Whisky
The truck is capable of hauling approximately 24 tons of whisky per journey and will cover between 250-300 miles per day.
May 23, 2023
The headquarters of Swiss banks Credit Suisse, center, and UBS, left, in Zurich, March 19, 2023.
Economics
How a Debt Default Could Cascade Across the Globe
"No corner of the global economy will be spared."
May 22, 2023
Ap23139358479187
Supply Chain
Britain Unveils $1.2B Strategy to Boost Computer Chip Industry
The amount is dwarfed by the U.S. Chips Act, which provides $52 billion in government incentives.
May 19, 2023
Recovery work at the scene of a train derailment outside New Castle, Pa., May 11, 2023.
Safety
Norfolk Southern Railcars Derail in Pennsylvania
The cars did not contain hazardous chemicals and no injuries were reported.
May 11, 2023
Aerial Tanker I Stock 1171734607
Energy
6 Tanker Workers Freed After Being Seized by Pirates
The workers were held captive for more than five weeks.
May 8, 2023