Federal Safety Board Tells Philadelphia's Mass Transit Agency to Shelve Aging Railcars Implicated in Fires

The NTSB investigated five fires this year that forced everyone aboard to evacuate.

Marc Levy
Oct 2, 2025
A SEPTA Regional Rail train sits after the train caught fire Feb. 6, 2025 in Ridley Park, Pa.
A SEPTA Regional Rail train sits after the train caught fire Feb. 6, 2025 in Ridley Park, Pa.
Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Federal transportation safety officials told Philadelphia's mass transit agency this week that it should shelve an aging electric railcar model that is heavily used in its regional rail fleet until it figures out how to stop them from catching fire.

The recommendation from the National Transportation Safety Board came after it investigated five fires this year involving the Silverliner IV passenger railcars used by the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, or SEPTA.

In addition to suspending operation of the Silverliner IV fleet until it can fix the cause, the agency said SEPTA should fast-track the replacement of the Silverliner IV fleet or retrofit cars to meet modern fire safety standards and add systems to give the train crew detailed information on when dynamic brakes or other electrical systems aren't functioning normally.

All five fires forced everyone aboard to evacuate — in one case, as many as 350 passengers — with a few minor injuries reported. One railcar was involved in two of the fires, and two other railcars were destroyed, the NTSB said.

SEPTA is one of the nation's largest mass transit agencies, carrying 800,000 daily riders on buses, trolleys and rail.

The recommendation comes at a time when SEPTA and major transit agencies around the U.S. are fighting for more public funding as they struggle with rising costs and lagging ridership.

In its report, the NTSB was critical of SEPTA's maintenance and operating practices.

That, combined with the outdated design of the Silverliner IV railcars, "represents an immediate and unacceptable safety risk because of the incidence and severity of electrical fires that can spread to occupied compartments," the NTSB said.

The NTSB traced the fires to different components, including electrical components associated with the train's propulsion system, the dynamic brakes and a traction motor.

SEPTA did not immediately respond to questions about whether it would or could comply with the recommendations.

In its budget report issued earlier this year, SEPTA reported that ballooning material, manufacturing and construction costs has made it more expensive for it to replace the Silverliner IV fleet.

Still, it said the replacements are "long-overdue investments" and "can no longer be delayed."

It put the price tag at nearly $1 billion to replace its 230 Silverliner IV cars built by General Electric in the 1970s.

However, SEPTA also projected that the design, procurement and construction timeline for the replacement would stretch until 2036.

Latest in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
September 30, 2025
Guests ride on the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe Theme Park at Universal Resort Orlando, April 10, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.
Ride Design Faces Scrutiny After Fatal Accident at Universal Theme Park
October 1, 2025
Norstat
Rope Pull Switch for Emergency Stops
September 30, 2025
Automation Direct
Dehn EZ50-S Series Surge Protective Devices
September 30, 2025
Related Stories
Guests ride on the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe Theme Park at Universal Resort Orlando, April 10, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.
Safety
Ride Design Faces Scrutiny After Fatal Accident at Universal Theme Park
Paramedic
Safety
Robotic Machine Crushes Worker at Pizza Factory
Residents fight the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colo., Dec. 30, 2021.
Safety
Xcel Energy Will Pay $640M to Settle Claims from Denver-Area Wildfire That Burned 1,000 Structures
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
September 30, 2025
Norstat
Safety
Rope Pull Switch for Emergency Stops
The SAFELINE SL4 is constructed from either 316 Stainless Steel or die-cast housing making it highly durable.
September 30, 2025
Automation Direct
Safety
Dehn EZ50-S Series Surge Protective Devices
These protect equipment from harmful voltage spikes and surges and are designed for challenging outdoor applications.
September 30, 2025
Paramedic
Safety
Robotic Machine Crushes Worker at Pizza Factory
First responders pronounced the employee deceased at the scene.
September 25, 2025
Residents fight the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colo., Dec. 30, 2021.
Safety
Xcel Energy Will Pay $640M to Settle Claims from Denver-Area Wildfire That Burned 1,000 Structures
The company has maintained that its equipment did not cause or contribute to the fire.
September 24, 2025
A miner embraces his relatives after he was rescued from a gold mine that had collapsed in Segovia, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.
Safety
23 Miners Rescued After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine
The main entrance to the mine had collapsed due to a "geomechanical failure."
September 24, 2025
Natural Gas
Safety
Natural Gas Pipeline Ruptures in Wyoming, Sending Up Huge Flame and Charring Freight Train
The fire could be seen from Colorado.
September 22, 2025
Helicopter
Safety
$50M Helicopter Crash Case Highlights Cost of Overlooked Maintenance
An NTSB report determined the probable cause of the fatal crash was inadequate inspections.
September 19, 2025
Train Derailment Murengstockphoto
Safety
End-of-Life Assets Elevate Railway Risks
The decade-old vulnerability could allow a hacker to take control of the emergency braking system.
September 18, 2025
Campbell's corporate headquarters building.
Safety
Campbell Soup Facility Violated the Clean Water Act 5,400 Times
The company dumped various pollutants into the river, including ammonia, E. coli bacteria and phosphorus.
September 18, 2025
Osha
Safety
Fall Protection Leads OSHA’s Top 10 Safety Violations for 15th Straight Year
The preliminary data highlights persistent compliance issues.
September 17, 2025
A sign marks the entrance of the Boar's Head processing plant in Jarratt, Va., on Thursday Aug. 29, 2024.
Safety
Congress Asks Whether Boar's Head Deli Meat Plant Tied to Deadly Outbreak Will Be Fit to Reopen
A deadly outbreak exposed shocking food safety failures at the major deli meat manufacturer.
September 16, 2025
I Stock 2078806728
Safety
Sensor-Guided Robots Could Boost Lifesaving Combat Casualty Care
The autonomous systems could stabilize injured soldiers for 48 hours or more.
September 11, 2025
Smoke and flames rise following powerful explosions after several rail cars loaded with liquefied gas caught fire in the suburbs of Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.
Safety
Explosions Heard in Lithuania's Capital After Railcars Loaded with Liquefied Gas Catch Fire
Initial information suggested that a violation of occupational safety conditions caused the fire.
September 10, 2025
Train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., June 24, 2023.
Safety
Government to Increase Number of Inspectors Trained to Spot Rail Bridge Concerns
But railroads themselves will still be responsible for inspecting their own bridges.
September 9, 2025