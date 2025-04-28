Massive Explosion at Iranian Port Possibly Linked to Missile Fuel

A spokesman denied reports that missile fuel had been imported through the port.

Jon Gambrell
Apr 28, 2025
Containers burn, Sunday, April 27, 2025, after a massive explosion and fire rocked a port near the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Saturday.
Containers burn, Sunday, April 27, 2025, after a massive explosion and fire rocked a port near the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Saturday.
AP Photo/Meysam Mirzadeh/Tasnim News

MUSCAT, Oman (AP) — A massive explosion and fire rocked a port Saturday in southern Iran purportedly linked to a shipment of a chemical ingredient used to make missile propellant, killing 40 people and injuring around 1,000 others.

Helicopters and aircraft dumped water from the air on the raging fire through the night into Sunday morning at the Shahid Rajaei port. The explosion occurred just as Iran and the United States met Saturday in Oman for the third round of negotiations over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.

No one in Iran outright suggested that the explosion came from an attack. However, even Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led the talks, on Wednesday acknowledged that "our security services are on high alert given past instances of attempted sabotage and assassination operations designed to provoke a legitimate response."

State media offered the casualty figures, saying authorities identified only 10 of the dead, including two women.

Meanwhile, state TV reported the fire was under control and will be fully extinguished later Sunday. It also said activities have resumed at the port, showing footage of containers of a commercial ship being unloaded.

There were few details on what sparked the blaze just outside of Bandar Abbas, causing other containers to reportedly explode.

Private security firm Ambrey says the port received missile fuel chemical in March. It is part of a shipment of ammonium perchlorate from China by two vessels to Iran, first reported in January by the Financial Times. The chemical used to make solid propellant for rockets was going to be used to replenish Iran's missile stocks, which had been depleted by its direct attacks on Israel during the war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"The fire was reportedly the result of improper handling of a shipment of solid fuel intended for use in Iranian ballistic missiles," Ambrey said.

In a first reaction Sunday, the spokesman of Iran's defense ministry Gen. Reza Talaeinik, denied reports that missile fuel had been imported through the port.

"No sort of imported and exporting consignment for fuel or military application was (or) is in the site of the port," he told state TV by phone. He called foreign reports on the missile fuel baseless.

Ship-tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press put one of the vessels believed to be carrying the chemical in the vicinity in March, as Ambrey said. Iran hasn't acknowledged taking the shipment.

It's unclear why Iran wouldn't have moved the chemicals from the port, particularly after the Beirut port blast in 2020. That explosion, caused by the ignition of hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, killed more than 200 people and injured more than 6,000 others. However, Israel did target Iranian missile sites where Tehran uses industrial mixers to create solid fuel.

Social media footage of the explosion on Saturday at Shahid Rajaei saw reddish-hued smoke rising from the fire just before the detonation. That suggests a chemical compound being involved in the blast, like in the Beirut explosion.

"Get back, get back! Tell the gas (truck) to go!" a man in one video shouted just before the blast. "Tell him to go, it's going to blow up! Oh God, this is blowing up! Everybody evacuate! Get back! Get back!"

On Saturday night, the state-run IRNA news agency said that the Customs Administration of Iran blamed a "stockpile of hazardous goods and chemical materials stored in the port area" for the blast, without elaborating.

An aerial shot released by Iranian media after the blast showed fires burning at multiple locations in the port, with authorities later warning about air pollution from chemicals such as ammonia, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide in the air. Schools and offices in Bandar Abbas will be closed Sunday as well.

Port is a major destination for Iranian cargo

Shahid Rajaei has been a target before. A 2020 cyberattack attributed to Israel targeted the port. It came after Israel said that it thwarted a cyberattack targeting its water infrastructure, which it attributed to Iran. Israeli officials didn't respond to requests for comment regarding Saturday's explosion.

Social media videos showed black billowing smoke after the blast. Others showed glass blown out of buildings kilometers, or miles, away from the epicenter of the explosion. State media footage showed the injured crowding into at least one hospital, with ambulances arriving as medics rushed one person by on a stretcher.

Hasanzadeh, the provincial disaster management official, earlier told state television that the blast came from containers at Shahid Rajaei port in the city, without elaborating. State television also reported that there had been a building collapse caused by the explosion, though no further details were offered.

The Interior Ministry said that it launched an investigation into the blast. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also offered his condolences to those affected in the blast.

Shahid Rajaei port in Hormozgan province is about 1,050 kilometers (650 miles) southeast of Iran's capital, Tehran, on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes.

Latest in Safety
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
April 21, 2025
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Jury Decides Norfolk Southern Should Pay $600 Million Settlement in 2023 Ohio Derailment
April 24, 2025
Shock By A Door
The Importance of Wearing a Static Wrist Strap When Handling Electronic Equipment
April 23, 2025
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., flanked by Director of the National Institutes of Health Jay Bhattacharya, left, and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, during a news conference at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium, Washington, April 22, 2025.
Feds Seek to Phase Out Artificial Dyes from U.S. Food Supply
April 22, 2025
Related Stories
Shock By A Door
Safety
The Importance of Wearing a Static Wrist Strap When Handling Electronic Equipment
Rachael Z. Miller, founder of the Vermont-based Rozalia Project for a Clean Ocean, tosses a Cora Ball, a laundry ball that can be tossed into the washer to cut down on clothes banging into each other, on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Granville, VT.
Safety
Your Clothes Shed Plastic. Here’s What People Are Doing About It This Earth Day
A plume of smoke rises from fires on BP's Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico on April 21, 2010.
Safety
15 Years After Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, Lawsuits Stall, Restoration Incomplete
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsor Content
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
More in Safety
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Artificial intelligence can help manufacturers achieve peak visibility, eliminate waste, and ensure safety.
April 21, 2025
Shock By A Door
Safety
The Importance of Wearing a Static Wrist Strap When Handling Electronic Equipment
An electrostatic discharge can be detrimental to electronics.
April 23, 2025
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., flanked by Director of the National Institutes of Health Jay Bhattacharya, left, and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, during a news conference at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium, Washington, April 22, 2025.
Safety
Feds Seek to Phase Out Artificial Dyes from U.S. Food Supply
Federal officials said the FDA would establish a standard and timeline for a switch to natural alternatives.
April 22, 2025
Rachael Z. Miller, founder of the Vermont-based Rozalia Project for a Clean Ocean, tosses a Cora Ball, a laundry ball that can be tossed into the washer to cut down on clothes banging into each other, on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Granville, VT.
Safety
Your Clothes Shed Plastic. Here’s What People Are Doing About It This Earth Day
A load of laundry can release millions of plastic fiber fragments that wind up in local waterways.
April 22, 2025
A plume of smoke rises from fires on BP's Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico on April 21, 2010.
Safety
15 Years After Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, Lawsuits Stall, Restoration Incomplete
The effects of the nation's worst offshore oil spill are still being felt.
April 21, 2025
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Safety
Railroad, Chemical Maker Agree on Who Pays Residents in Train Derailment Trial
Residents are still waiting to receive most of the money from the settlement.
April 18, 2025
Ap25108447795709
Safety
FDA Hiring Contractors to Replace Fired Staff Who Supported Safety Inspections
That includes people who booked trips to remote pharmaceutical plants and scientists who tested food samples.
April 18, 2025
Esab Sized
Safety
Utility Kit Organizes Oxy-Fuel Cutting Gear
It comes with Victor heavy-duty G350 oxygen and fuel gas regulators, a heavy-duty Victor combination torch, safety goggles and more.
April 14, 2025
In an aerial view, the flooded Buffalo Trace Distillery is seen on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Frankfort, Ky.
Safety
Inspections of Affected Barrels Will Take Time as Flood Cleanup Progresses at Kentucky Distillery
The distillery produces some of the most sought-after bourbon brands.
April 14, 2025
This image provided by Cabot Creamery shows a Cabot Creamery 8-ounce premium butter made with sea salt product. A recall was issued on March 26, 2025.
Safety
Cabot Creamery Butter Recalled Over Fecal Bacteria Contamination
More than 1,700 pounds of butter was recalled.
April 11, 2025
Smoke billows from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers, Ga., Sept. 29, 2024.
Safety
U.S. Cites Chemical Maker Over Last Year's Toxic Blaze
The chemical cloud shut down Atlanta's suburbs.
April 8, 2025
The Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Ky., is seen amid floodwaters on Monday, April 7, 2025.
Safety
Flood Forces Pappy Van Winkle Maker to Close
Several buildings are flooded and some cars were underwater.
April 7, 2025
A frontline worker uses the Walt Smart Radio System.
Safety
How Communication Barriers Create Disconnected Teams, Higher Costs
Communications is safety.
April 4, 2025
Impact Plastics Inc. is seen on Nov. 22, 2024, in Erwin, Tenn. Multiple workers died trying to escape flood waters during Hurricane Helene in September.
Safety
Safety Agency Says Workers Killed in Flooding Had Time to Evacuate
An attorney said the report ignores multiple pieces of evidence "that tell the real story."
April 3, 2025
The Prime and Combi lines of telescopic ladders from W.steps.
Safety
Reinventing the Ladder
How W.steps reimagined the ladder, got professionals to trust a telescopic design and the potential impact tariffs will have on the business.
April 2, 2025