Ice Cream Manufacturer Faces $321K in Penalties for Endangering Dozens of Children

The company employed the children to perform dangerous tasks and work later than the law allows.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Dec 13, 2024
Icecream
iStock.com/AlessandroZocc

The Department of Labor assessed ice cream manufacturer and retailer Stella's Ice Cream with $321,015 in civil money penalties after investigations revealed that four of its retail locations in Idaho violated child labor laws. According to the department, the company employed the children to perform dangerous tasks and work later than the law allows.

Wage and Hour Division investigators determined that Stella’s Ice Cream locations in Boise, Caldwell, Eagle and Nampa employed children to operate industrial mixers, drive a delivery van and work during times forbidden by law. Specifically, the division found the employer regularly employed workers between the ages of 14 and 15 to work past 10:30 p.m. 

Federal regulations forbid employers from employing 14 and 15-year-olds to work past 7 p.m., except between June 1 and Labor Day, when the evening hour is extended to 9 p.m. Workers between the ages of 14 and 15 may not work more than 18 hours weekly when school is in session.

During its investigation, the division also learned the company shared tips earned by tipped workers with managers and supervisors, in violation of federal regulations. The FLSA does not permit managers and supervisors to be included in a tip pool. This finding led to the recovery of $79,463 in back wages and liquidated damages for 208 affected workers.

In fiscal year 2024, the division found more than 4,000 children employed in violation of federal law nationwide and assessed more than $15 million in child labor-related penalties, an 89% increase from the previous year.

