Fuel Depot Blast Kills Two, Injures More Than a Dozen

The blast collapsed a building with offices, where three people were believed missing.

Associated Press
Dec 9, 2024
Eni
iStock.com/Teka77

MILAN (AP) — An explosion at a fuel depot in the central Italian region of Tuscany on Monday killed at least two people and injured 14 others, authorities said.

The blast collapsed a building with offices, where three people were believed missing, regional environmental official Monia Monni told SKY TG24.

The explosion happened at an ENI fuel depot north of Florence, sending a dark plume of smoke into the air. Witnesses kilometers away reported a large bang and tremors.

Italy's ENI oil company said the cause of the blast at the depot in Calenzano, near Florence, was under investigation.

Flames were quickly contained, preventing the fire from spreading to storage tanks from a loading dock area where the explosion occurred.

Residents were advised to keep their windows closed out, but environmental officials later determined that the air quality was safe. The smoke temporarily interrupted regional train services.

Latest in Safety
How to Track Actual Costs and Ensure Profitability?
Sponsored
How to Track Actual Costs and Ensure Profitability?
December 3, 2024
Osha
Bakeware Maker Faces $182K in Fines Following Amputations
December 9, 2024
A McDonald's location in Florida.
U.S. Closes Investigation into McDonald's E. Coli Outbreak
December 3, 2024
Top Strategies For Proactive Safety Management In Manufacturing 2024 10 21
Top Strategies for Proactive Safety Management in Manufacturing
December 2, 2024
Related Stories
Osha
Safety
Bakeware Maker Faces $182K in Fines Following Amputations
Top Strategies For Proactive Safety Management In Manufacturing 2024 10 21
Safety
Top Strategies for Proactive Safety Management in Manufacturing
Holidays
Safety
42% of Companies See Rise in Incidents During the Holidays
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 11, 2024
A McDonald's location in Florida.
Safety
U.S. Closes Investigation into McDonald's E. Coli Outbreak
At least 104 people were sickened in 14 states.
December 3, 2024
Top Strategies For Proactive Safety Management In Manufacturing 2024 10 21
Safety
Top Strategies for Proactive Safety Management in Manufacturing
Proactive safety management requires consistent effort and continuous improvement to work long-term.
December 2, 2024
A residential fence near a Louisville, Kentucky, plant that exploded, Nov. 13, 2024.
Safety
Residents File Lawsuit Against Kentucky Plant that Exploded in Neighborhood
The blast earlier this month damaged their homes and caused emotional trauma.
November 28, 2024
Holidays
Safety
42% of Companies See Rise in Incidents During the Holidays
Research identified the top three holiday hazards for North American workers.
November 26, 2024
In this photo provided by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), smoke and fire are seen during a combustion test of an engine for new small Japanese rocket Epsilon S at Tanegashima Space Center, Kagoshima prefecture, southern Japan, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.
Safety
The Engine of Japan's Flagship New Small Rocket Explodes During a Test for a Second Time
Progress concerns raise as a debut flight is expected by March.
November 26, 2024
The Wolverine Packing Co. in Detroit, Friday, Nov. 22, 2204.
Safety
At Least 19 Sick in Minnesota from Ground Beef Tied to E. Coli Recall
No illnesses have been reported outside of Minnesota.
November 25, 2024
Ap24327814195238
Safety
Listeria Outbreak Tied to Yu Shang Food Leaves California Infant Dead and 10 People Sick
Illnesses have been reported in four states.
November 25, 2024
Osha
Safety
Steel Pipe Manufacturer Settles Over Safety Failures that Led to Worker's Death
The company will pay nearly half a million dollars in penalties.
November 25, 2024
The Kia EV6 SUV under recall.
Automotive
Hyundai, Kia Recall 208,000 EVs to Fix Problem That Cuts Power
A transistor in a charging control unit can be damaged and stop charging.
November 22, 2024
An aerial view of the Boar's Head processing plant Aug. 29, 2024, in Jarratt, Va.
Safety
Boar's Head Listeria Outbreak Is Over with 10 Dead and Dozens Sickened by Deli Meat
The outbreak spread across 19 states.
November 21, 2024
7 Manufacturing Safety Sins You Might Be Committing
Safety
7 Manufacturing Safety Sins You Might Be Committing
If you notice any of these seven issues in your facility, it's important to address them immediately.
November 21, 2024
U.S. Department of Labor building, Washington.
Safety
New Jersey Bakery Fined Over Continued Safety Hazards
The company failed to correct hazards originally identified last year.
November 20, 2024
Damage from an explosion at the Givaudan Color Sense plant in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 13, 2024.
Safety
Kentucky Plant Explosion Caused by Cooking Vessel Failure
The family of a worker killed in the blast has hired attorneys to find out what went wrong.
November 19, 2024
A V-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft taxi's during a mission in western Iraqi desert, Oct. 13, 2008.
Safety
Why Pilots Still Want to Fly the Osprey Despite Major Safety Issues
The Osprey has been involved in more than 21 major accidents.
November 19, 2024