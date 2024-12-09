Bakeware Maker Faces $182K in Fines Following Amputations to Two Workers

An OSHA investigation into two incidents at a Cleveland bakeware manufacturer revealed failures that led to amputations for two workers.

According to the Department of Labor, G&S Metal Products Co. did not equip its machinery with adequate guarding or enforce critical safety protocols, including establishing proper lockout/tagout procedures, and failed to provide effective employee training in machine safety.

Most Read on Manufacturing.net

The first incident occurred on June 25, 2024, when a 37-year-old employee sustained an amputation injury while operating a power press. The press cycled unexpectedly as the worker was servicing the machine, exposing the operator to hazardous moving parts. Inspectors determined the press’s pullbacks were not properly secured, contributing to the injury.

Two weeks later, a 64-year-old worker, who had been on the job just four months, suffered an amputation while clearing scrap from a mechanical power press. The die on the machine closed without warning, leading to the injury. Investigators found that the machine lacked adequate guarding and was not locked out to prevent operation during maintenance.

OSHA cited G&S Metal Products Company Inc. for one willful violation and five serious violations, assessing $182,293 in proposed penalties.

In 2017, the company was cited after another worker suffered amputation injuries while adjusting a mechanical power press.

Founded in 1949, G&S Metal Products Co. Inc. manufactures commercial and consumer bakeware pans, kitchen gadgets and accessories for worldwide distribution.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.