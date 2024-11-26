42% of Companies See Rise in Incidents During the Holidays

SaaS provider of safety and sustainability solutions EcoOnline announced new data that highlights ‘holiday hazards’ workers face. The research examines the environmental, health and safety (EHS) measures businesses adopt to protect employees and highlights regulatory differences between North America and the UK.

Rise in holiday hazards

Research revealed that outside of seasonal illnesses, the top three holiday hazards for North American workers are:

Fatigue from increased workload and/or longer working hours (45%)

Weather-related hazards (40%)

Increased stress or pressure to meet deadlines (39%)

When asked about existing practices, protocols and products in place to safeguard workers, North American managers identified additional holiday safety reminders (35%), weekly team briefings (34%) and access to mental health support resources (29%) as the primary lines of defense.

Additionally, 1 in 10 respondents (10%) said no additional measures were taken during the holiday season.

Technology driving the future of safety

Nearly half of managers report a rise in incidents during the holidays, while 49% note that general incident rates have remained stable year over year for the past few years, and 32% said they are increasing.

Key responses on the impact and interest of technologies to reduce hazards include:

When asked what SaaS solutions would most effectively mitigate holiday hazards, North American workers said safety inspections (43%), training and learning (42%) and safety meetings and toolbox talks (40%)

With 46% claiming incidents increase during the holidays, 71% of respondents identified an increase in spending in EHS protocols during the season

8% of North American respondents said no software solutions were being used to help manage seasonal risks

Over the coming 3-5 years, those surveyed expect this investment to be funneled into three main areas: artificial intelligence (43%), mobile safety apps (42%) and safety cameras with analytics (38%)

“The holiday season is one of our busiest times, with higher passenger volumes and increased cargo activity passing through our warehouses," Vice President of Safety Standards at Menzies Aviation Graham Cowing said. "This, coupled with the potential for adverse weather, creates a challenging environment as we strive to maintain the high standards expected by our stakeholders and customers."

Impact of regulatory frameworks

When comparing data across the U.S., Canada and the UK, the data showed consistently higher figures in risks to seasonal workers in North America, where 46% of respondents say risks increase during the holidays (compared to the UK’s 42%).

Investment in North America is also higher at 71%, indicating the impact from differences in regulatory pressures. While regulations like the OSHA in North America look to safeguard workers, in the EU, more stringent frameworks like the COSHH compliance, ISO 45001 and CSRD require businesses operating in these regions to take on the burden of care for employees in a more systemized way.

“While North America and the UK differ in the severity of holiday hazards, the consistency of challenges underscores that these risks are systematic, requiring systematic solutions," EcoOnline Chief Customer Officer Helen Jones said. "Particularly during high-pressure times of year like the holiday season, leveraging advanced technological solutions, we can reduce preventable incidents and create a safer, more supportive environment for all employees"

Methodology

Conducted in partnership with 3Gem, the Holiday Hazards research surveyed 1000 managerial decision makers in organizations of 50-plus employees across industries in the UK, U.S. and Canada. The survey was conducted from November 1-8, 2024, providing a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error.