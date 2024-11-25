Steel Pipe Manufacturer Settles Over Safety Failures That Led to Worker's Death

The company will pay nearly half a million dollars in penalties.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Nov 25, 2024
Osha
iStock.com/Thank you for your assistant

Mississippi steel pipe manufacturer Jindal Tubular USA LLC entered into a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor regarding conditions that led to a 25-year-old employee’s fatal injuries in January 2024 in Bay Saint Louis.

An OSHA investigation found that the company had not established safe practices for storing and stacking pipes. This resulted in an incident where 2,000-pound pipes collapsed, fatally injuring one worker and causing life-altering injuries to a 20-year-old laborer, who subsequently lost both legs.

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

With the latest violations, Jindal Tubular USA has been cited for 46 OSHA safety violations in the last five years.

OSHA cited the company for failing to ensure stacked pipes were stable and secure against collapse. Inspectors also identified three repeat violations that included failing to provide machine guarding, inspect or test electrical insulating protective gloves periodically and prevent slipping hazards.

Additionally, the company was cited for 26 serious violations that included failing to ensure guardrails or covers were in place at open pits to protect employees from fall hazards, allowing accumulation of combustible dust on surfaces and failing to label exit doors to facilitate safe egress in the event of a fire. 

As part of the agreement negotiated by OSHA and the Office of the Solicitor, Jindal Tubular USA will withdraw its challenge to the citations and pay $442,815 in penalties.

The company manufactures and coats large diameter steel pipes at its 155-acre facility in Bay Saint Louis. Incorporated in 2014, the company has more than 400 employees. 

Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.

Latest in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
November 19, 2024
The Kia EV6 SUV under recall.
Hyundai, Kia Recall 208,000 EVs to Fix Problem That Cuts Power
November 22, 2024
An aerial view of the Boar's Head processing plant Aug. 29, 2024, in Jarratt, Va.
Boar's Head Listeria Outbreak Is Over with 10 Dead and Dozens Sickened by Deli Meat
November 21, 2024
7 Manufacturing Safety Sins You Might Be Committing
7 Manufacturing Safety Sins You Might Be Committing
November 21, 2024
Related Stories
7 Manufacturing Safety Sins You Might Be Committing
Safety
7 Manufacturing Safety Sins You Might Be Committing
What Is The Cost Of Noncompliance At Your Facility
Safety
What Is the Cost of Noncompliance at Your Facility?
Is Your Manufacturing Risk Assessment Thorough Enough
Safety
Is Your Manufacturing Risk Assessment Thorough Enough?
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 11, 2024
An aerial view of the Boar's Head processing plant Aug. 29, 2024, in Jarratt, Va.
Safety
Boar's Head Listeria Outbreak Is Over with 10 Dead and Dozens Sickened by Deli Meat
The outbreak spread across 19 states.
November 21, 2024
7 Manufacturing Safety Sins You Might Be Committing
Safety
7 Manufacturing Safety Sins You Might Be Committing
If you notice any of these seven issues in your facility, it's important to address them immediately.
November 21, 2024
U.S. Department of Labor building, Washington.
Safety
New Jersey Bakery Fined Over Continued Safety Hazards
The company failed to correct hazards originally identified last year.
November 20, 2024
Damage from an explosion at the Givaudan Color Sense plant in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 13, 2024.
Safety
Kentucky Plant Explosion Caused by Cooking Vessel Failure
The family of a worker killed in the blast has hired attorneys to find out what went wrong.
November 19, 2024
A V-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft taxi's during a mission in western Iraqi desert, Oct. 13, 2008.
Safety
Why Pilots Still Want to Fly the Osprey Despite Major Safety Issues
The Osprey has been involved in more than 21 major accidents.
November 19, 2024
A residential fence near a Louisville, Kentucky, plant that exploded, Nov. 13, 2024.
Safety
President of Kentucky Plant that Exploded Says it's 'Accountable' for Neighborhood Damage
The deadly blast shattered windows and cracked drywall in some nearby homes.
November 18, 2024
The Ford logo is seen on the grill of a Ford Explorer on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, on Feb. 15, 2024.
Safety
Regulators Open 2 Investigations Into Ford Recalls Days After Massive Penalty
The recalls may not have worked.
November 18, 2024
A McDonald's pick-up window in Chicago, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.
Safety
McDonald's to Spend $100M to Bring Customers Back after E. Coli Outbreak
Around $65 million will go to the hardest-hit franchises.
November 18, 2024
I Stock 1999415046
Safety
Dozens Sickened, 1 Dead in Outbreak Linked to Organic Carrots
Altogether, 39 people have been infected.
November 18, 2024
Ep260
Safety
AI Taught to Hear Battery Fires Before They Start
These fires can reach 2,012°F in one second.
November 18, 2024
GE Aerospace Propulsion Test Platform.
Safety
GE Aerospace and NASA Partner on Flight Tests to Accelerate Contrail Understanding
The testing provides insights for development of new aircraft engines.
November 18, 2024
What Is The Cost Of Noncompliance At Your Facility
Safety
What Is the Cost of Noncompliance at Your Facility?
Start improving these processes, and compliance will become more manageable.
November 18, 2024
Factory
Safety
5 Best Practices for Upgrading Industrial Equipment
The consequences of relying on outdated material handling methods can be severe.
November 13, 2024
A McDonald's Quarter Pounder sandwich, Oct. 23, 2024, Chicago.
Safety
McDonald's Outbreak Tied to Slivered Onions Climbs to 104 Cases
Cases have been detected across 14 states.
November 14, 2024