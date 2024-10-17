Tire Manufacturer Cited in Wake of 57-Year-Old Worker’s Fatal Injury

An OSHA investigation determined that Kumbo Tire Georgia Inc. could have prevented the fatal injuries sustained by a 57-year-old maintenance worker in April 2024.

The incident occurred at the company's manufacturing facility in Macon, Georgia, when a worker was fatally injured after the machine they were working on unexpectedly started.

OSHA cited Kumho Tire Georgia after its investigation found the company bypassed safety procedures meant to prevent machinery from accidentally starting during maintenance. The company relied on basic on/off controls and sensors instead of following proper safety measures.

As a result, the company was cited for one repeat, 12 serious and two other-than-serious violations. The company was also cited for repeatedly failing to train authorized employees to safely perform servicing and maintenance activities.

The agency found the employer’s facility lacked sufficient machine guarding, designed to protect workers from caught-in hazards. Investigators also found missing guardrails and uncovered holes, leaving workers exposed to fall hazards.

Kumho Tire Georgia Inc. faces a total of $271,930 in penalties.

Kumho Tire Georgia is a Chinese and Korean-owned tire manufacturer that employs approximately 560 workers from both Korea and the U.S. Since 2015, the Macon facility has been inspected nine times, resulting in 52 violations.

The employer has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

