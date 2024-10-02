Chemical Cloud From Plant Fire Prompts New Shelter-In-Place Alert

The order had just ended a day earlier.

Jeff Martin
Oct 2, 2024
In this image taken from video from WSB-TV, smoke rises from the roof of a BioLab plant, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Conyers, Ga.
In this image taken from video from WSB-TV, smoke rises from the roof of a BioLab plant, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Conyers, Ga.
WSB-TV via AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Residents east of Atlanta were again warned Tuesday to take shelter where they are if shifting winds push the still-billowing chemical cloud from a chlorine factory fire over their neighborhood.

A shelter-in-place order had just ended Monday evening for Rockdale County, where the chemical fire sent a huge plume of orange and black smoke into the Georgia sky on Sunday. People complained about a strong chemical smell and haze for many miles around the BioLab plant in Conyers, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of downtown Atlanta.

"Due to the weather, the plume is banking down and moving throughout the county. If the cloud moves over your vicinity, please shelter in place until the cloud moves out," Rockdale County officials told residents on social media early Tuesday.

Later Tuesday, Rockdale County emergency officials extended the timeline, recommending that residents shelter in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night until Friday. They cited weather patterns in the evening and overnight hours, when air quality readings "may dip to concerning levels for those in direct exposure to the plume."

The City of Atlanta said its firefighters continue to monitor the fallout, and urged anyone with "nose, throat or eye irritation, or difficulty breathing," to call a Georgia Poison Center hotline.

"If you don't have to be outside, if you don't have to be on the roadways, stay home," Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt said at a Tuesday morning news conference.

The fire was brought under control around 4 p.m. Sunday, officials said, but firefighters were still actively engaged Tuesday as the smoldering material kept sending up a plume of now grey-white smoke. The pollution "constantly shifted," and with no strong prevailing wind to disperse it, smelly haze lingered across the Atlanta area.

BioLab's website says it is the swimming pool and spa water care division of Lawrenceville, Georgia-based KIK Consumer Products. Residents around the area expressed frustration that company officials in their public statements didn't specify what "products" were burning.

Atlanta's fire department said it was testing for the presence of chemicals including chlorine, hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also has been monitoring, for "chlorine and related compounds."

Federal officials are investigating what led to the fire and how it has been handled. The sprinkler system showered water onto water-reactive chemicals around 5 a.m. Sunday, Rockdale County Fire Chief Marian McDaniel said. There were employees inside the plant, but no injuries were reported.

Residents north of Interstate 20 were ordered to evacuate on Sunday, while others were told to shelter in place. But residents of Atlanta's densely populated eastern suburbs in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties also reported seeing a haze or the strong smell of chlorine.

Hours passed Sunday before DeKalb emergency management authorities said data suggested the air pollution was "unlikely to cause harm to most people." The DeKalb statement said anyone concerned about breathing the chemicals could stay inside with their homes sealed up and air conditioners turned off.

An EPA statement said "the odor threshold for chlorine is very low, meaning people can smell it at very low concentrations that do not cause harm."

Nesbitt made a point of holding the news conference outdoors Tuesday morning, to show that "it's all right for us to stand out here." But he said "this has happened too many times," and promised to work with state and federal officials to determine what's to be done about the plant, once the immediate crisis is resolved.

Also Tuesday, lawyers for Fannie and Albert Tartt of Conyers, Georgia, filed a lawsuit against BioLab on behalf of the tens of thousands of people who had to evacuate or shelter-in-place, accusing the company of "reckless and egregious conduct."

"What's especially egregious is that the defendants have been here before — having exposed this community in a similar fashion over the past 20 years," said attorney Daniel R. Flynn, of the DiCello Levitt law firm, one of several involved in the class action.

BioLab did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the lawsuit.

There have been other destructive fires at the Conyers complex, which opened in 1973.

In May 2004, multiple warehouse explosions led to a huge fire and chlorine-laden fire that prompted the evacuation of 300 people, at least nine of whom sought hospital treatment for burning eyes and lungs, The Associated Press reported.

In June 2015, six Rockdale County firefighters were hurt in a fire at the complex, and another fire in 2016 prompted voluntary evacuations, the Rockdale Citizen reported.

In September 2020, a chemical fire prompted authorities to shut down Interstate 20. Biolab workers tried to isolate decomposing chemicals to prevent the catastrophe, but their forklifts slid on the wet floor amid the fumes, and poorly stacked pallets of materials hindered firefighters, nine of whom went to hospitals after inhaling hazardous vapors, the Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board determined.

Latest in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 16, 2024
In this image made from a video provided by NewsNation, people can be seen on the roof of the Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tenn., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.
11 Workers at a Tennessee Factory Were Swept Away in Hurricane Helene Flooding
October 2, 2024
Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV in Detroit. General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit recalled 300 robotaxis to update software after one of them rear-ended a municipal bus in San Francisco.
Cruise to Pay $1.5M Penalty After Failing to Fully Report Crash Involving Pedestrian
October 1, 2024
This undated file photo provided in 2005 by Naval Air Station Brunswick shows the now-closed military air base in Brunswick, Maine.
Water Samples Tested After Maine Firefighting Foam Spill, Below Guidelines for Dangerous Chemicals
October 1, 2024
Related Stories
Safety
Safety
Safety Is Strategic
A chemical leaks from a pressure release valve on a railcar in Cleves, Ohio, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.
Safety
Dangerous Chemical Leak Spurs Evacuation Order in Ohio Town
Gim Kang, special counsel for the Coast Guard's Titan Submersible Marine Board of Investigation, listens during the formal hearing inside the Charleston County Council Chambers, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in North Charleston, S.C.
Safety
Carbon Fiber Hull From Submersible Had Flaws Dating to Manufacturing Process
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 16, 2024
Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV in Detroit. General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit recalled 300 robotaxis to update software after one of them rear-ended a municipal bus in San Francisco.
Automotive
Cruise to Pay $1.5M Penalty After Failing to Fully Report Crash Involving Pedestrian
The crash prompted Cruise to suspend driverless operations nationwide.
October 1, 2024
This undated file photo provided in 2005 by Naval Air Station Brunswick shows the now-closed military air base in Brunswick, Maine.
Safety
Water Samples Tested After Maine Firefighting Foam Spill, Below Guidelines for Dangerous Chemicals
More than 1,400 gallons of the foam concentrate mixed was spilled.
October 1, 2024
A Jeep logo is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Automotive
Jeep Urges 194,000 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Owners to Stop Charging, Park Outdoors Due to Fire Risk
A routine review of customer data led to an investigation that found 13 fires with two injuries.
October 1, 2024
Smoke billows from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers, Ga., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Safety
Shelter-in-Place Order for More Than 90,000 Georgia Residents is Lifted after Chemical Fire
About 17,000 were ordered to evacuate.
October 1, 2024
A view of the scene Feb. 24, 2023, as cleanup continues at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio.
Safety
Appeal Delays $600 Million Class Action Settlement Payments in Fiery Ohio Derailment
Many residents expected the settlement to help them recover or relocate.
October 1, 2024
Boar's Head processing plant tied to a deadly food poisoning outbreak, Jarratt, Va., Aug. 29, 2024.
Safety
Boar's Head Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Deadly Listeria Outbreak
Past food poisoning outbreaks have resulted in criminal and civil penalties.
September 30, 2024
I Stock 1323873733
Safety
Baxter Closes its Biggest Factory Amid Hurricane Helene Flooding in North Carolina
The facility employs 2,500 people.
September 30, 2024
This June 2023 United States Coast Guard still frame from video provided by Pelagic Research Services, shows remains of the Titan submersible, center, on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
Laws & Regulations
Final Day Drama: Things to Know About Testimony on the Titan Sub Disaster
Public hearing wraps up, but not without a few surprises.
September 30, 2024
A partially submerged vehicle sits in flood water from after Hurricane Helene passed the area, Friday, Sept 27, 2024, in Atlanta.
Automotive
Officials Warn that EVs Could Catch Fire if Inundated with Saltwater from Hurricane Helene
Electric vehicles with lithium ion batteries can catch fire if the batteries short circuit.
September 30, 2024
Smoke billows from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers, Ga., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Safety
Over 90,000 Georgia Residents Sheltering After Chemical Plant Fire
The fire ignited when a sprinkler head malfunctioned.
September 30, 2024
Safety
Safety
Safety Is Strategic
How recognizing safety in the right way can have broader organizational impacts.
September 27, 2024
Ep234
Safety
Chinese Subsidiary Fined After Texas Worker Suffers Serious Injuries
The worker's right hand became caught between a conveyor belt and a rack holding 15 one-ton copper coils.
September 27, 2024
The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash.
Safety
Safety Board Says Pedals Used to Steer Boeing Max Jets on Runways Can Get Stuck
At least 353 actuators that were installed on some Max jets were claimed faulty.
September 27, 2024
Don Kramer, National Transportation Safety Board engineer, testifies Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing into the June 2023 loss of the Titan submersible, in North Charleston, S.C.
Aerospace
NASA Downplays Role in Development of Titan Submersible That Imploded
The agency planned to play a role in building and testing the carbon fiber hull.
September 26, 2024