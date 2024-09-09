Investigation Underway Into Stellantis Vehicles Catching Fire After Being Turned Off

The probe covers more than 781,000 vehicles.

Associated Press
Sep 9, 2024
Stellantis
iStock.com/jetcityimage

U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating reports that the engines can catch fire on some Jeep SUVs and pickup trucks even with the ignition turned off.

The probe covers more than 781,000 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles from the 2021 through 2023 model years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Monday on its website that it has nine complaints of engine fires from owners including one that caused an injury. A majority of the reports say fires began in the passenger side of the engine compartment.

The agency says a fire with the ignition off "can result in an increased risk of occupant injury, injury to persons outside the vehicle, and property damage, with little or no warning."

Investigators contacted Jeep maker Stellantis and were told of several other "thermal events" that started at a power steering pump electrical connector.

The agency said it's opening the investigation to determine the cause and scope of the problem and how often it happens. No recall has been issued, but one is possible.

Stellantis said it is cooperating with the investigation.

Michael Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, said it would be wise for owners of the Jeeps under investigation to park them outdoors until the matter is resolved because NHTSA is citing a risk of property damage.

"If I owned one of these vehicles, I certainly wouldn't want to park it in a garage," Brooks said.

Latest in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 16, 2024
Waste
Monitoring Health and Safety Risks in the UK's Waste Management Sector
September 6, 2024
Industrial detonated explosion.
Nation's First Master’s Program in Explosion Protection Engineering Launches
September 6, 2024
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration building is seen behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md., on Aug. 2, 2018.
5 Takeaways From AP's Report on Big Backlog of Uninspected Drug Factories
September 6, 2024
Related Stories
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration building is seen behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md., on Aug. 2, 2018.
Safety
5 Takeaways From AP's Report on Big Backlog of Uninspected Drug Factories
A man walks on a railway track littered with plastic and other waste materials on Earth Day in Mumbai, India, April 22, 2024.
Safety
The World Pumps Out 57 Million Tons of Plastic Pollution a Year
Fda
Safety
Nearly 2,000 Drug Manufacturing Plants Are Overdue for FDA Inspections After COVID Delays
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 16, 2024
Industrial detonated explosion.
Safety
Nation's First Master’s Program in Explosion Protection Engineering Launches
The program was designed amid growing concerns over fire and explosion risks posed by EVs and hydrogen fuel cells.
September 6, 2024
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration building is seen behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md., on Aug. 2, 2018.
Safety
5 Takeaways From AP's Report on Big Backlog of Uninspected Drug Factories
Factories that haven't been inspected in five or more years are considered a significant risk.
September 6, 2024
A man walks on a railway track littered with plastic and other waste materials on Earth Day in Mumbai, India, April 22, 2024.
Safety
The World Pumps Out 57 Million Tons of Plastic Pollution a Year
It's enough pollution to fill Central Park with plastic waste as high as the Empire State Building.
September 5, 2024
The logo of Takata Corp. is displayed at an auto supply shop in Tokyo.
Automotive
Another U.S. Death Attributed to Takata Air Bag Inflators
The death toll from the air bags has now reached 28.
September 4, 2024
The General Motors logo.
Automotive
U.S. Closes 5-year Probe of General Motors SUV Seat Belt Failures Due to Added Warranty Coverage
The company recalled more than 1.3 million midsize SUVs in 2014.
September 4, 2024
Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV display at a charging station.
Automotive
Philadelphia Woman Driving Partially Automated Mustang Mach-E Charged After Deadly Crash
Investigators say the SUV struck a stationary vehicle that had stopped on the left shoulder.
September 4, 2024
Union Pacific dispatchers keep track of trains moving across the western United States at the Harriman Dispatch Center in Omaha, Neb.
Safety
Investigators Say Dispatching Errors Led to Union Pacific Train Crash that Killed Two Workers
The failure of two backup systems allowed a Union Pacific train to slam into 75 railcars.
August 30, 2024
This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission shows the front box of Magnetic Chess Game Sold by JOMO, that the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission is warning consumers to immediately dispose of the magnetic game due to serious ingestion risks for children.
Safety
CPSC Issues Warning Over Chinese Magnetic Chess Games
The game poses serious ingestion risks for children.
August 30, 2024
This sign marks the entrance of the Boar's Head processing plant that was tied to a deadly food poisoning outbreak Thursday Aug. 29, 2024, in Jarratt, Va.
Safety
Boar's Head Plant Linked to Deadly Outbreak Broke Food Safety Rules Dozens of Times
The violations include instances of mold, insects, liquid dripping from ceilings and meat and fat residue on walls, floors and equipment.
August 30, 2024
This is the Jaguar logo on a Jaguar automobile on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15, 2024.
Automotive
Jaguar Tells Owners of Electric SUVs to Park Outdoors Over Battery Fire Risk
An interim fix will limit battery charging to 80% of capacity.
August 29, 2024
CSX locomotives sit at CSX North Framingham Yard, on Jan. 24, 2023, in Framingham, Mass.
Safety
Railyard Accident Highlights Questions About Remote Control Trains
A CSX worker who found his friend run over by a pair of remote-control locomotives has a simple solution to preventing similar accidents.
August 28, 2024
This image created from a SpaceX video, shows the moment when the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket's first-stage fell over in flames after landing on an ocean platform offshore, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in the Atlantic Ocean.
Aerospace
FAA Grounds SpaceX After Rocket Falls Over
A booster rocket toppled over in flames while landing.
August 28, 2024
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City.
Labor
Railroad BNSF Stresses Safety; Remains Held Back by Longstanding Industry Issues
Front-line workers often don't feel comfortable reporting safety concerns for fear of being disciplined.
August 28, 2024
Drivers guide 2024 a Tesla Model 3 sedan and Model X utility vehicle, rear, along a test track at the Electrify Expo in The Yards on July 14, 2024, in north Denver.
Automotive
Questions About the Safety of Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' System Are Growing
One driver said the car made a left turn from a through lane while running a red light.
August 28, 2024