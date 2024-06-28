Hubbard Castings Company Could Have Prevented Molten Metal Leak From Fatally Burning Employee

A Department of Labor investigation determined that a Hubbard industrial manufacturer failed to protect employees from molten metal that was heated to more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The decision follows an incident in January 2024 that resulted in fatal burns to a worker.

OSHA investigators learned the 30-year-old employee of Ellwood Engineered Castings Co. was working at the bottom of a pit below the casting operation and found the company did not have an effective process for containing and managing molten metal leaks.

OSHA also determined the company did not develop and implement an effective permit-required confined space program to ensure workers could access and exit the mold pit safely, failed to train employees on the hazards in the pit and exposed workers to fall hazards up to 15 feet.

The agency has cited Ellwood Engineered Castings Co. for 11 serious violations and proposed $145,184 in penalties.

Part of the privately owned Ellwood Group, Ellwood Engineered Castings in Hubbard was founded in 1992 and produces gray iron castings weighing up to 160 tons and ductile iron castings up to 60 tons and operates three, 55-ton coreless induction furnaces. Its parent company owns more than 20 companies engaged in steelmaking, fabrication and other types of industrial manufacturing in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Canada and Mexico.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.