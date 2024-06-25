Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Investigators Search Battery Factory Ruins After Fire Killed 23

More than 100 people were working at the factory when the fire tore through it.

Hyung-Jin Kim
Jun 25, 2024
A man wearing a bandage on his right hand and a cast on left leg looks at the site of a burnt battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, South Korea, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
A man wearing a bandage on his right hand and a cast on left leg looks at the site of a burnt battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, South Korea, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Forensic and other experts combed through the charred ruins of a factory building near South Korea's capital to find the cause of a devastating fire that killed 23 people, mostly Chinese migrant workers, in one of the country's deadliest blazes in years.

More than 100 people were working at the factory in Hwaseong city, just south of Seoul, when the fire tore through it Monday morning. Security cameras showed smoke engulfing the second-floor worksite of the factory, soon after sparks were detected from a site where lithium batteries were stored, fire officials said.

One victim was pronounced dead at a hospital, and fire workers retrieved 21 bodies from the factory one by one later Monday. An additional body was recovered on Tuesday. Eighteen victims were Chinese, two were South Korean and one was Laotian. The nationalities of the other two dead were being verified.

Many Chinese people, including ethnic Koreans, have migrated to South Korea to find jobs since China and South Korea established diplomatic ties in 1992. Like other migrant laborers from Southeast Asian countries, they often work in factories, construction sites and restaurants, engaging in the so-called "difficult, dangerous and dirty" jobs that are shunned by more affluent South Koreans.

Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming visited the factory site on Monday night and reportedly expressed condolences to the victims. Police were extracting DNA samples from the dead bodies and their potential relatives to confirm their relations, according to fire officials.

One factory worker remains out of contact, and officials say the body discovered Tuesday likely belongs to that person. Eight were injured, two of them in serious condition.

In a Cabinet Council meeting Tuesday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the country's No. 2 official, instructed officials to provide support to bereaved families over funerals and compensation issues. He also asked for safety inspections on industrial sites. During a visit to the site Monday, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered officials to put in place measures to effectively deal with battery-related fires.

On Tuesday, more than 50 fire officers, aided by two rescue dogs and other equipment, were mobilized to continue searching the burned factory, local fire official Kim Jin-young told a briefing.

A separate team of 40 forensic, fire, police and other officials examined the site later Tuesday to investigate what exactly caused the blaze. Labor officials said the government will separately investigate whether any safety issues were involved in the fire. The factory is owned by a battery manufacturer, Aricell.

In a televised conference near the fire site Tuesday, Aricell chief Park Soon-kwan offered a public apology over the blaze. After deeply bowing with other company officials, Park said he would offer all available assistance to bereaved families and faithfully undergo government investigations over the blaze.

Most of the dead workers were daily laborers so they were not likely familiar with the building's internal structure, senior fire officer Jo Seon-ho told reporters Monday. He said the video of the fire site showed they rushed to an area where there was no exit after failing to put out the blaze with fire extinguishers. He said the victims likely inhaled toxic smoke.

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are ubiquitous in consumer goods from laptops to cellphones. They can overheat if damaged, defective or packaged improperly, leading to fires and explosions and making them a hazard for shipment aboard aircraft.

Monday's blaze was one of the deadliest in South Korea in recent years.

In 2020, a fire at a warehouse being built in Icheon City, south of Seoul, killed 38 construction workers. In 2018, 46 people died after a fire ripped through a small hospital with no sprinkler systems in the southern city of Miryang. In 2008, 40 workers, 12 of them ethnic Koreans with Chinese nationality, died after a fire and accompanying explosions tore through a refrigerated warehouse in Icheon city.

South Korea has struggled for decades to improve safety standards and change widespread attitudes that regard safety as subservient to economic progress and convenience.

Latest in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
Debris from a Norfolk Southern freight train lies scattered and burning along the tracks on Feb. 4, 2023, the day after it derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.
NTSB Begins Hearing on Causes of Last Year's Fiery Ohio Freight Train Wreck in East Palestine
June 25, 2024
A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at the Tesla showroom in Buena Park, Calif.
A Fourth Recall For Tesla's Cybertruck
June 25, 2024
A Malaysia airlines plane parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia.
Malaysia Airlines Flights Disrupted by Pressurization Problems
June 25, 2024
Related Stories
Firefighters work at the site of a burnt lithium battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, South Korea, Monday, June 24, 2024.
Safety
Fire at Lithium Battery Factory Kills 22
Osha
Safety
Mobile Home Manufacturer Cited After 62-Year-Old Worker Suffers Fatal Trauma
Osha
Safety
Safety Failures Led to Pet Product Maker Employee's Severe Burns from Molten Plastic
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at the Tesla showroom in Buena Park, Calif.
Automotive
A Fourth Recall For Tesla's Cybertruck
The new recalls affect more than 11,000 trucks.
June 25, 2024
A Malaysia airlines plane parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia.
Aerospace
Malaysia Airlines Flights Disrupted by Pressurization Problems
The sudden depressurization occurred about 50 minutes after the flight's departure.
June 25, 2024
Local Ford Car and Truck Dealership.
Automotive
Ford Recalls Over 550,000 Pickup Trucks
The trucks transmissions can suddenly downshift to first gear.
June 25, 2024
Portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the night before burn in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Safety
Norfolk Southern Said Ahead of NTSB Hearing That Railroads Will Examine Vent, Burn Decisions
First responders were wrong to blow open five tank cars and burn the toxic chemical inside.
June 24, 2024
Firefighters work at the site of a burnt lithium battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, South Korea, Monday, June 24, 2024.
Safety
Fire at Lithium Battery Factory Kills 22
The fire began after batteries exploded while workers were examining and packaging them.
June 24, 2024
Water flows dangerously under the Falls Park Drive bridge at Falls Park, Sioux Falls, S.D., June 22, 2024.
Safety
Rail Bridge Collapses Amid Midwest Flooding
The span connects Iowa and South Dakota.
June 24, 2024
Osha
Safety
Mobile Home Manufacturer Cited After 62-Year-Old Worker Suffers Fatal Trauma
The employee slipped and fell approximately 10 feet.
June 21, 2024
Workers tend to cannabis plants in a greenhouse in Carpinteria, Calif., April 12, 2018. California’s workplace regulators passed rules that would protect indoor workers from extreme heat.
Safety
California Workplace Safety Board Approves Heat Protections for Indoor Workers
The heat rules are intended to prevent or reduce illnesses and injuries for greenhouse and warehouse workers.
June 21, 2024
United Airlines Boeing 777 Aircraft.
Aerospace
Airbus Jet Turns Back After Piece Of Engine Lining Fell Off
The piece of lining from an engine cover fell off during takeoff.
June 21, 2024
Axon Logo.
Aerospace
Axon and Skydio Partner to Deliver Scalable Drone Offering for Public Safety
The two join forces to bring technology and services to advance rapid incident response.
June 20, 2024
Wooden ammunition boxes.
Safety
9 Killed in Military Ammunition Depot Explosion in Chad
More than 40 were injured.
June 20, 2024
I Stock 943542510
Safety
Pork Processing Plant Exposed Workers to Ammonia Gas
Federal investigators identified dozens of safety violations.
June 19, 2024
A breach in the St. Mary Canal siphon in Babb, Montana.
Safety
Montana Irrigation Project, Drinking Water Threatened As Pipe Breaks
Officials do not know how long it will take to repair the damage.
June 19, 2024
Three of the recalled applesauce products.
Safety
Lead-Tainted Applesauce Left on Dollar Tree Shelves for Weeks, FDA Finds
The recalled applesauce pouches were linked to illnesses in more than 500 children.
June 19, 2024