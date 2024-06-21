Mobile Home Manufacturer Cited After 62-Year-Old Worker Suffers Fatal Trauma

A Department of Labor investigation has determined that Kabco Builders Inc., a mobile home manufacturer in Boaz, Alabama, could have prevented a 62-year-old roofing laborer’s fatal fall had the employer followed required fall protection standards.

OSHA found that the employee was alone loading shingles as they straddled a two-foot-wide space between a platform and a mobile home’s roof when they slipped and fell approximately 10 feet.

OSHA cited Kabco Builders with 10 serious violations for hazards, including not providing fall protection, failure to train workers performing roof work at heights of 4 feet or more, not providing training to workers who operate forklifts and not requiring workers applying adhesives to wear personal protective equipment nor training them on the hazards related to the chemicals in use.

The agency proposed $81,463 in penalties. The company provided abatement and paid the penalty.