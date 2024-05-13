Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Controlled Demolition at Baltimore Bridge Collapse Site Postponed

Crews have been preparing for weeks to use explosives to break down the span.

Lea Skene
May 13, 2024
A bird flies past the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge resting on the container ship Dali on Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Baltimore, as seen from Riviera Beach, Md.
A bird flies past the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge resting on the container ship Dali on Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Baltimore, as seen from Riviera Beach, Md.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

BALTIMORE (AP) — The controlled demolition of the largest remaining steel span of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has been postponed because of weather conditions, officials said Sunday afternoon.

Crews have been preparing for weeks to use explosives to break down the span, which is an estimated 500 feet (152 meters) long and weighs up to 600 tons (544 metric tons).

It landed on the ship's bow after the Dali lost power and crashed into one of the bridge's support columns shortly after leaving Baltimore. Since then, the ship has been stuck amidst the wreckage and Baltimore's busy port has been closed to most maritime traffic.

Officials said the demolition had been tentatively moved to Monday evening. They said lightning in the area and rising tides Sunday prompted them to reschedule.

Six members of a roadwork crew plunged to their deaths in the March 26 collapse. The last of their bodies was recovered from the underwater wreckage last week. All the victims were Latino immigrants who came to the U.S. for job opportunities. They were filling potholes on an overnight shift when the bridge was destroyed.

The controlled demolition will allow the Dali to be refloated and guided back into the Port of Baltimore. Once the ship is removed, maritime traffic can begin returning to normal, which will provide relief for thousands of longshoremen, truckers and small business owners who have seen their jobs impacted by the closure.

The Dali's 21-member crew will stay onboard the ship while the explosives are detonated.

William Marks, a spokesperson for the crew, said they would shelter "in a designated safe place" during the demolition. "All precautions are being taken to ensure everyone's safety," he said in an email.

Officials said the demolition is the safest and most efficient way to remove steel under a high level of pressure and tension.

"It's unsafe for the workers to be on or in the immediate vicinity of the bridge truss for those final cuts," officials said in a news release Sunday.

In a videographic released last week, authorities said engineers are using precision cuts to control how the trusses break down. They said the method allows for "surgical precision" and the steel structure will be "thrust away from the Dali" when the explosives send it tumbling into the water.

Once it's demolished, hydraulic grabbers will lift the resulting sections of steel onto barges.

"It's important to note that this controlled demolition is not like what you would see in a movie," the video says, noting that from a distance it will sound like fireworks or loud thunder and give off puffs of smoke.

So far, about 6,000 tons (5,443 metric tons) of steel and concrete have been removed from the collapse site. Officials estimate the total amount of wreckage at 50,000 tons (45,359 metric tons), about the equivalent of 3,800 loaded dump trucks.

Officials previously said they hoped to remove the Dali by May 10 and reopen the port's 50-foot (15.2-meter) main channel by the end of May.

The Dali is currently scheduled to be refloated during high tide on Tuesday, officials said Sunday. They said three or four tugboats will be used to guide the ship to a nearby terminal in the Port of Baltimore. It will likely remain there for a few weeks and undergo temporary repairs before being moved to a shipyard for more substantial repairs.

The Dali crew members haven't been allowed to leave the vessel since the disaster. Officials said they have been busy maintaining the ship and assisting investigators. Of the crew members, 20 are from India and one is Sri Lankan.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FBI are conducting investigations into the bridge collapse.

Danish shipping giant Maersk chartered the Dali for a planned trip from Baltimore to Sri Lanka, but the ship didn't get far. Its crew sent a mayday call saying they had lost power and had no control of the steering system. Minutes later, the ship rammed into the bridge.

Officials have said the safety board investigation will focus on the ship's electrical system.

Latest in Safety
A bird flies past the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge resting on the container ship Dali on Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Baltimore, as seen from Riviera Beach, Md.
Controlled Demolition at Baltimore Bridge Collapse Site Postponed
May 13, 2024
Ap24134419568378
Amazon's Self-Driving Robotaxi Unit Zoox Under Investigation After 2 Crashes
May 13, 2024
This image provided by Colorado State Patrol shows a Tesla Model 3 that crashed on May 16, 2022 in Clear Creek County, Colo.
Tesla’s Autopilot Caused Fiery Crash Into Tree, Lawsuit Says
May 13, 2024
Ap24131616085980
Cyberattack Forces U.S. Health System to Divert Ambulances, Take Records Offline
May 10, 2024
Related Stories
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, a Su-25 warplane is seen from the cockpit of another such aircraft as they fire rockets on a mission over Ukraine.
Safety
What Are Tactical Nuclear Weapons and Why Did Russia Order Drills?
Workers remove wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Baltimore.
Safety
Maryland Officials Release Timeline, Cost Estimate for Rebuilding Bridge
Pipelines
Safety
Expanding Pipeline System Faces Critical Safety Concerns
The town of Libby, Mont., is seen Feb. 17, 2010.
Safety
Asbestos Victims in Montana Want Buffett's Railroad Company Held Responsible
More in Safety
Ap24134419568378
Automotive
Amazon's Self-Driving Robotaxi Unit Zoox Under Investigation After 2 Crashes
Both crashes happened during the daytime hours, and the motorcyclists suffered minor injuries.
May 13, 2024
This image provided by Colorado State Patrol shows a Tesla Model 3 that crashed on May 16, 2022 in Clear Creek County, Colo.
Automotive
Tesla’s Autopilot Caused Fiery Crash Into Tree, Lawsuit Says
The widow of the driver is suing the automaker.
May 13, 2024
Ap24131616085980
Safety
Cyberattack Forces U.S. Health System to Divert Ambulances, Take Records Offline
An Ascension spokesperson said it detected "unusual activity" Wednesday on its computer network systems.
May 10, 2024
I Stock 1501815024
Safety
The Risks of Bird Flu in Dairy Cattle
How dairy producers can protect herds.
May 10, 2024
This image provided by NASA shows a solar flare, as seen in the bright flash in the lower right, captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory on May 9, 2024. A severe geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for Earth starting Friday and lasting all weekend _ the first in nearly 20 years.
Safety
Strong Solar Storm Could Disrupt Communications, Produce Northern Lights in U.S.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare geometric storm watch — the first in nearly 20 years.
May 10, 2024
In this screen grab taken from video people jump down emergency slides, running from a plane, in Dakar, Senegal, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.
Aerospace
Boeing Plane Catches Fire, Skids Off Runway in Senegal
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the Boeing 737-300 to catch fire and skid off the runway.
May 10, 2024
Image (3)
Recalls
Bread Recalled in Japan After 'Rat Remains' Found
About 104,000 loaves are being recalled.
May 9, 2024
Ap24122462832460
Automotive
Feds Have 'Significant Safety Concerns' about Ford Fuel Leak Recall
They are demanding answers about the fix.
May 9, 2024
FedEx trucks outside a damaged FedEx facility in Portage, Mich., May 7, 2024.
Safety
Michigan FedEx Facility Ripped Apart by Tornado
Severe storms barreled through the central U.S. late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
May 8, 2024
I Stock 1470815957
Safety
Wisconsin Commercial Bakery Faces $263,000 in Fines
The maker of Village Hearth breads failed to report a worker's injury as required.
May 8, 2024
I Stock 1270201431
Labor
Company Cited After Truck Strikes Grain Yard Manager
Federal workplace safety inspectors identified 23 violations.
May 8, 2024
A Boeing ecoDemonstrator Explorer, a 787-10 Dreamliner, sits on the tarmac at their campus in North Charleston, S.C., May 30, 2023.
Aerospace
Boeing Says Workers Falsified 787 Inspection Records
The company's engineers say the misconduct did not create "an immediate safety of flight issue."
May 7, 2024
Ap24128417508686
Automotive
Tesla Questioned on How it Developed and Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
Investigators with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have concerns.
May 7, 2024
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, a Su-25 warplane is seen from the cockpit of another such aircraft as they fire rockets on a mission over Ukraine.
Safety
What Are Tactical Nuclear Weapons and Why Did Russia Order Drills?
A look at tactical nuclear weapons and the part they play in the Kremlin's political messaging.
May 6, 2024
Aerial view of crews removing the Fairfield Avenue bridge over Interstate 95, Norwalk, Conn., May 4, 2024.
Safety
Major Highway Reopens After Flaming Crash Left it Closed for Days
Authorities had shut the road down in both directions after a three-vehicle crash involving a gasoline tanker.
May 6, 2024