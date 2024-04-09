Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Norfolk Southern Agrees to Pay $600M in Settlement Related to Train Derailment in Ohio

About 50 cars derailed, with some cars transporting hazardous materials.

Josh Funk
Apr 9, 2024
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

Norfolk Southern has agreed to pay $600 million in a class-action lawsuit settlement related to a fiery train derailment in February 2023 in eastern Ohio.

The company said the agreement, if approved by the court, will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius from the derailment and, for those residents who choose to participate, personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius from the derailment.

About 50 cars of the freight train — which had roughly 150 cars and three locomotives — derailed on the outskirts of East Palestine, near the Pennsylvania state line, with some cars transporting hazardous materials. An evacuation covered 1,500 to 2,000 of the town's approximately 4,800 to 4,900 residents.

Norfolk Southern said Tuesday that individuals and businesses will be able to use compensation from the settlement in any manner they see fit to address potential adverse impacts from the derailment, which could include health care needs, property restoration and compensation for any net business loss. Individuals within 10-miles of the derailment may, at their discretion, choose to receive additional compensation for any past, current, or future personal injury from the derailment.

The company said that the settlement doesn't include or constitute any admission of liability, wrongdoing, or fault.

The settlement is expected to be submitted for preliminary approval to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio later in April 2024. Payments to class members under the settlement could begin by the end of the year, subject to final court approval.

Norfolk Southern has already spent more than $1.1 billion on its response to the derailment, including more than $104 million in direct aid to East Palestine and its residents. Partly because Norfolk Southern is paying for the cleanup, President Joe Biden has never declared a disaster in East Palestine, which is a sore point for many residents. The railroad has promised to create a fund to help pay for the long-term health needs of the community, but that hasn't happened yet.

The plaintiffs' attorneys said the deal is the result of a year of intense investigation of the derailment, and should provide meaningful relief to residents.

"This resolution comes shortly after the one-year anniversary of the disaster and will provide substantial compensation to all affected residents, property owners, employees and businesses residing, owning or otherwise having a legal interest in property, working, owning or operating a business for damages resulting from the derailment and release of chemicals," said Seth A. Katz of Burg Simpson Eldredge Hersh & Jardine, P.C., M. Elizabeth Graham of Grant & Eisenhofer P.A., Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC and T. Michael Morgan of Morgan & Morgan, P.A.

The railroad also announced preliminary first-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share Tuesday to reflect the impact of the settlement.

Railroad CEO Alan Shaw, who is fighting for his job against an activist investor who wants to overhaul the railroad's operations, said Norfolk Southern is "becoming a more productive and efficient railroad. There is still more work to be done to achieve industry-competitive margins."

The railroad said even though volume was up 4% during the quarter, its revenue fell by 4% because of lower fuel surcharge revenue and changes in the mix of shipments it handled.

Ancora Holdings is trying to persuade investors to support its nominees for Norfolk Southern's board at the railroad's May 9 annual meeting.

Last week federal officials said that the aftermath of the train derailment doesn't qualify as a public health emergency because widespread health problems and ongoing chemical exposures haven't been documented.

The Environmental Protection Agency never approved that designation after the February 2023 Norfolk Southern derailment even though the disaster forced the evacuation of half the town of East Palestine and generated many fears about potential long-term health consequences of the chemicals that spilled and burned. The contamination concerns were exacerbated by the decision to blow open five tank cars filled with vinyl chloride and burn that toxic chemical three days after the derailment.

The head of the National Transportation Safety Board said recently that her agency's investigation showed that the vent and burn of the vinyl chloride was unnecessary because the company that produced that chemical was sure no dangerous chemical reaction was happening inside the tank cars. But the officials who made the decision have said they were never told that.

The NTSB's full investigation into the cause of the derailment won't be complete until June, though that agency has said that an overheating wheel bearing on one of the railcars that wasn't detected in time by a trackside sensor likely caused the crash.

The EPA has said the cleanup in East Palestine is expected to be complete sometime later this year.

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp., based in Atlanta, fell about 1.3% before the opening bell Tuesday.

Latest in Safety
The town of Libby, Mont., is seen Feb. 17, 2010.
Asbestos Victims in Montana Want Buffett's Railroad Company Held Responsible
April 9, 2024
The logo for a Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021.
Tesla Settles Lawsuit Over Man's Death in Crash Involving Semi-Autonomous Driving Software
April 9, 2024
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Norfolk Southern Agrees to Pay $600M in Settlement Related to Train Derailment in Ohio
April 9, 2024
In this photo provided by the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command, response crews begin removing shipping containers from the deck of the cargo ship Dali using a floating crane barge at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Baltimore.
Salvage Crews Have Begun Removing Containers from Ship That Collapsed Baltimore Bridge
April 8, 2024
Related Stories
The town of Libby, Mont., is seen Feb. 17, 2010.
Safety
Asbestos Victims in Montana Want Buffett's Railroad Company Held Responsible
In this photo provided by the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command, response crews begin removing shipping containers from the deck of the cargo ship Dali using a floating crane barge at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Baltimore.
Safety
Salvage Crews Have Begun Removing Containers from Ship That Collapsed Baltimore Bridge
Redextinguishing Ball
Safety
CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Elide Fire Extinguishing Balls
In this aerial image released by the Maryland National Guard, the cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore.
Safety
Could Modern Protections Have Saved Baltimore Bridge?
More in Safety
The town of Libby, Mont., is seen Feb. 17, 2010.
Safety
Asbestos Victims in Montana Want Buffett's Railroad Company Held Responsible
BNSF had hauled asbestos-tainted vermiculite through Libby, Montana, over decades.
April 9, 2024
The logo for a Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021.
Automotive
Tesla Settles Lawsuit Over Man's Death in Crash Involving Semi-Autonomous Driving Software
The driver had activated the Autopilot feature on his Model X before a crash.
April 9, 2024
In this photo provided by the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command, response crews begin removing shipping containers from the deck of the cargo ship Dali using a floating crane barge at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Baltimore.
Safety
Salvage Crews Have Begun Removing Containers from Ship That Collapsed Baltimore Bridge
More than 50 salvage divers and 12 cranes are on site to help cut out sections of the bridge.
April 8, 2024
Inspection
Laws & Regulations
NAM: New Walkaround Rule Exceeds OSHA's Authority
NAM will consider legal action to reverse the decision.
April 8, 2024
The Baltimore bridge didn’t stand a chance.
Safety
Dali Hit Key Bridge with Force of 66 Heavy Trucks at Highway Speed
The vessel weighs 116,851 metric tons when fully loaded.
April 8, 2024
Daihatsu President Masahiro Inoue speaks during a press conference in Tokyo Monday, April 8, 2024. Daihatsu, the Japanese automaker mired in a scandal over fraudulent vehicle tests, will hand over its model certification duties to parent company Toyota, to regain trust among dealers, customers and workers, its new president said Monday.
Automotive
Toyota Will Oversee Model Certification at Daihatsu After Safety Testing Scandal
Allegations of widespread cheating on safety testing surfaced last year.
April 8, 2024
An airplane flies over a sign on Boeing's 737 delivery center, Oct. 19, 2015, at Boeing Field in Seattle.
Aerospace
Engine Cover on Southwest Plane Rips Off
The aircraft was forced to return to Denver.
April 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 05 At 9 43 41 Am
Recalls
Minnesota Candy Maker Issues Recall Over Label Error
Almonds are included in the product's name — but not in its ingredient label.
April 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 04 05 At 8 51 29 Am
Recalls
2 Million Black & Decker Steamers Recalled After Dozens of Burn Injuries
The recalled steamers can spray or leak out hot water during use
April 5, 2024
Ap24095725151759
Aerospace
Pilot Says Brakes Seemed Less Effective Before United Airlines Jet Slid Off Taxiway
The captain said the runway looked dry, but the co-pilot thought it looked wet.
April 5, 2024
Cases of eggs from Cal-Maine Foods Inc. at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, Jackson, Aug. 7, 2020.
Safety
Nation's Largest Fresh Egg Producer Finds Bird Flu
The company said about 3.6% of its total flock was destroyed after the infection.
April 3, 2024
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Safety
EPA Didn't Declare Public Health Emergency After Fiery Ohio Derailment
It doesn't qualify because widespread health problems and ongoing chemical exposures haven't been documented.
April 3, 2024
The Dali, a massive container ship from Singapore, still sits amid the wreckage and collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Baltimore port, Monday, April 1, 2024.
Safety
Workers Had Little Warning Before Baltimore Bridge Collapse
It's raising concerns over safety and communication.
April 3, 2024
I Stock 540870108
Automotive
U.S. Closes Investigation Into Toyota Highlander Steering Wheel Problems
Regulators won't seek a recall.
April 3, 2024
Ap24091650928999
Automotive
Kia Recalls Over 427,000 SUVs Because They Might Roll Away While Parked
Improper assembly is suspected to be the cause of the shaft engagement problem.
April 1, 2024