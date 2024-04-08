Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Salvage Crews Have Begun Removing Containers from Ship That Collapsed Baltimore Bridge

More than 50 salvage divers and 12 cranes are on site to help cut out sections of the bridge.

Apr 8, 2024
In this photo provided by the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command, response crews begin removing shipping containers from the deck of the cargo ship Dali using a floating crane barge at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Baltimore.
In this photo provided by the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command, response crews begin removing shipping containers from the deck of the cargo ship Dali using a floating crane barge at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Baltimore.
Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command via AP

BALTIMORE (AP) — Salvage crews on Sunday began removing containers from the deck of the cargo ship that crashed into and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, an important step toward the full reopening of one of the nation's main shipping lanes.

The removal of the containers from the deck of the Dali would continue this week as weather permits, according to a statement from the Key Bridge Response Unified Command. Crews were progressing toward removing sections of the bridge that lie across the ship's bow to eventually allow it to move, the statement said.

In total, 32 vessels have passed through temporary channels on either side of the wreckage, officials said.

In this photo provided by the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command, response crews begin removing shipping containers from the deck of the cargo ship Dali using a floating crane barge at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Baltimore.In this photo provided by the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command, response crews begin removing shipping containers from the deck of the cargo ship Dali using a floating crane barge at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Baltimore.Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command via AP

"The Unified Command is concurrently progressing on its main lines of effort to remove enough debris to open the channel to larger commercial traffic," U.S. Coast Guard Capt. David O'Connell said in the statement.

The Dali has been trapped under mangled steel in the Patapsco River since it slammed into the bridge on March 26, killing six workers.

President Joe Biden took a helicopter tour Friday of the warped metal remains and the mass of construction and salvage equipment trying to clear the wreckage. The president also met for more than an hour with the families of those who died.

Workers are seen in the beginning stages of dismantling the steel from the frame of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, using an exothermic cutting torch, April 4, 2024, in Baltimore.Workers are seen in the beginning stages of dismantling the steel from the frame of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, using an exothermic cutting torch, April 4, 2024, in Baltimore.Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP

Eight workers — immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — were filling potholes on the bridge when it was hit and collapsed in the middle of the night. Two men were rescued and the bodies of three others were recovered in subsequent days. The search for the other victims continued.

from the deck of the cargo ship Dali using a floating crane barge at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Baltimore.from the deck of the cargo ship Dali using a floating crane barge at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Baltimore.Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command via AP

Officials have established a temporary, alternate channel for vessels involved in clearing debris. The Army Corps of Engineers hopes to open a limited-access channel for barge container ships and some vessels moving cars and farm equipment by the end of April, and to restore normal capacity to Baltimore's port by May 31, the White House said.

More than 50 salvage divers and 12 cranes are on site to help cut out sections of the bridge and remove them from the key waterway.

In this photo provided by the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command, a specialized salvage climber scales a container to survey the damage to containers onboard the cargo ship Dali at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Baltimore.In this photo provided by the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command, a specialized salvage climber scales a container to survey the damage to containers onboard the cargo ship Dali at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Baltimore.Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command via AP

Latest in Safety
In this photo provided by the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command, response crews begin removing shipping containers from the deck of the cargo ship Dali using a floating crane barge at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Baltimore.
Salvage Crews Have Begun Removing Containers from Ship That Collapsed Baltimore Bridge
April 8, 2024
Inspection
NAM: New Walkaround Rule Exceeds OSHA's Authority
April 8, 2024
The Baltimore bridge didn’t stand a chance.
Dali Hit Key Bridge with Force of 66 Heavy Trucks at Highway Speed
April 8, 2024
Daihatsu President Masahiro Inoue speaks during a press conference in Tokyo Monday, April 8, 2024. Daihatsu, the Japanese automaker mired in a scandal over fraudulent vehicle tests, will hand over its model certification duties to parent company Toyota, to regain trust among dealers, customers and workers, its new president said Monday.
Toyota Will Oversee Model Certification at Daihatsu After Safety Testing Scandal
April 8, 2024
Related Stories
Redextinguishing Ball
Safety
CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Elide Fire Extinguishing Balls
In this aerial image released by the Maryland National Guard, the cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore.
Safety
Could Modern Protections Have Saved Baltimore Bridge?
Ladder Gezgin01
Safety
Ladder Safety Updates to OSHA Fall Protection Code
A South Korean tanker is seen capsized off Mutsure Island, Yamaguchi prefecture, southwestern Japan Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
Safety
South Korean Chemical Tanker Capsizes Off Japan
More in Safety
Inspection
Laws & Regulations
NAM: New Walkaround Rule Exceeds OSHA's Authority
NAM will consider legal action to reverse the decision.
April 8, 2024
The Baltimore bridge didn’t stand a chance.
Safety
Dali Hit Key Bridge with Force of 66 Heavy Trucks at Highway Speed
The vessel weighs 116,851 metric tons when fully loaded.
April 8, 2024
Daihatsu President Masahiro Inoue speaks during a press conference in Tokyo Monday, April 8, 2024. Daihatsu, the Japanese automaker mired in a scandal over fraudulent vehicle tests, will hand over its model certification duties to parent company Toyota, to regain trust among dealers, customers and workers, its new president said Monday.
Automotive
Toyota Will Oversee Model Certification at Daihatsu After Safety Testing Scandal
Allegations of widespread cheating on safety testing surfaced last year.
April 8, 2024
An airplane flies over a sign on Boeing's 737 delivery center, Oct. 19, 2015, at Boeing Field in Seattle.
Aerospace
Engine Cover on Southwest Plane Rips Off
The aircraft was forced to return to Denver.
April 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 05 At 9 43 41 Am
Recalls
Minnesota Candy Maker Issues Recall Over Label Error
Almonds are included in the product's name — but not in its ingredient label.
April 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 04 05 At 8 51 29 Am
Recalls
2 Million Black & Decker Steamers Recalled After Dozens of Burn Injuries
The recalled steamers can spray or leak out hot water during use
April 5, 2024
Ap24095725151759
Aerospace
Pilot Says Brakes Seemed Less Effective Before United Airlines Jet Slid Off Taxiway
The captain said the runway looked dry, but the co-pilot thought it looked wet.
April 5, 2024
Cases of eggs from Cal-Maine Foods Inc. at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, Jackson, Aug. 7, 2020.
Safety
Nation's Largest Fresh Egg Producer Finds Bird Flu
The company said about 3.6% of its total flock was destroyed after the infection.
April 3, 2024
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Safety
EPA Didn't Declare Public Health Emergency After Fiery Ohio Derailment
It doesn't qualify because widespread health problems and ongoing chemical exposures haven't been documented.
April 3, 2024
The Dali, a massive container ship from Singapore, still sits amid the wreckage and collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Baltimore port, Monday, April 1, 2024.
Safety
Workers Had Little Warning Before Baltimore Bridge Collapse
It's raising concerns over safety and communication.
April 3, 2024
I Stock 540870108
Automotive
U.S. Closes Investigation Into Toyota Highlander Steering Wheel Problems
Regulators won't seek a recall.
April 3, 2024
Ap24091650928999
Automotive
Kia Recalls Over 427,000 SUVs Because They Might Roll Away While Parked
Improper assembly is suspected to be the cause of the shaft engagement problem.
April 1, 2024
Ap24088681324141
Automotive
Millions of Recalled Hyundai and Kia Vehicles with a Dangerous Defect Remain on the Road
The automakers acknowledged there's little hope of repairing most of the affected vehicles until June or later.
April 1, 2024
Japan's health ministry officials walk towards a plant operated by a subsidiary of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. to conduct an on-site inspection in Kinokawa, south of Osaka, western Japan, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Japanese government health officials on Sunday inspected a factory producing health supplements linked to several deaths and the hospitalization of more than 100 others, one day after the authorities investigated another plant that manufactured the product.
Recalls
Officials Inspect 2 Factories Making Health Supplements Linked to 5 Deaths
The supplements being investigated all used "benikoji," a kind of red mold.
April 1, 2024
In this image taken from video released by the National Transportation and Safety Board, the cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore.
Safety
Bridge Failure Gives Future Engineers Chance to Learn How to Better Protect the Public
The disaster is raising questions about just how much engineers can do to prevent such catastrophes from occurring in the future.
March 29, 2024