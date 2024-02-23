DOL Finds Oklahoma Aeronautical Parts Manufacturer Exposed Workers to Serious Safety Hazards

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited an aeronautical parts manufacturer for exposing workers to nearly two dozen safety hazards following a complaint about a lax safety environment at the company’s plant in Catoosa, Oklahoma.

OSHA cited LMI Finishing Inc., operating as Sonaca North America, for 23 serious violations of OSHA safety standards related to confined spaces, fall hazards and blocked exit routes.

OSHA inspectors found the employer did not:

Evaluate the hazards of permit space before entering.

Develop or implement the procedures and practices for making safe entry into confined spaces.

Ensure lift attachments were rated.

Ensure electrical equipment was used as intended and free from hazards.

Confirm that chemical containers were labeled.

Ensure exams were performed on employees working with chromic acid.

Ensure first aid procedures and supplies specific to certain chemicals were in place.

Provide personal protective equipment to employees working with chromium VI, acids and caustic chemicals.

Sonaca North America was also cited one other-than-serious violation for failing to ensure fire extinguishers were readily accessible. A concurrent health investigation into allegations of health hazards at the plant is ongoing. The agency has proposed $284,963 in penalties, which are set by federal statute.

In operation since 1948, LMI Finishing Inc. is a manufacturing company specializing in development, manufacturing, assembly and detailed parts supply in the aeronautical sector. At the Catoosa facility, the company specializes in chemical processing, milling, and routing, polishing and painting of aeronautical parts.

LMI Finishing Inc. has 15 business days from receipt of citation and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.