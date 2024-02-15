Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Blasts Hit Natural Gas Pipeline in Iran

An official says it was an act of sabotage.

Jon Gambrell
Amir Vahdat
Feb 15, 2024
Two men look at flames after a natural gas pipeline explodes outside the city of Boroujen in the western Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, Iran, in early Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.
Two men look at flames after a natural gas pipeline explodes outside the city of Boroujen in the western Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, Iran, in early Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.
Reza Kamali Dehkordi/Fars News Agency via AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Explosions struck a natural gas pipeline in Iran early on Wednesday, with an official blaming the blasts on a "sabotage and terrorist action" in the country as tensions remain high in the Middle East amid Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Details were scarce, though the blasts hit a natural gas pipeline running from Iran's western Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province up north to cities on the Caspian Sea. The roughly 1,270-kilometer (790-mile) pipeline begins in Asaluyeh, a hub for Iran's offshore South Pars gas field.

Saeed Aghli, the manager of Iran's gas network control center, told Iranian state television that a "sabotage and terrorist" action caused explosions along several areas of the line.

There are no known insurgent groups operating in that province, home to the Bakhtiari, a branch of Iran's Lur ethnic group. Aghli did not name any suspects in the blasts.

Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji, also speaking to state TV, compared the attack to a series of mysterious and unclaimed assaults on gas pipelines in 2011 — including around the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. Tehran marked the 45th anniversary of the revolution on Sunday.

"The goal that the enemies were pursuing was to cut the gas in the major provinces of the country and it did not happen," Owji said. "Except for the number of villages that were near the gas transmission lines, no province suffered a cut."

In the past, Arab separatists in southwestern Iran have claimed attacks against oil pipelines. However, attacks elsewhere in Iran against such infrastructure are rare.

Since the revolution, Iran has faced low-level separatist unrest from Kurds in the country's northwest, the Baluch in the east and Arabs in the southwest.

However, tensions have risen in recent years as Iran faces an economy hobbled by international sanctions over its nuclear program. The country has faced years of mass demonstrations, most recently in 2022 over the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died in custody after her arrest allegedly over how she wore her mandatory headscarf.

Meanwhile, Israel has carried out attacks in Iran that have predominantly targeted its nuclear program. On Tuesday, the head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog warned that Iran is "not entirely transparent" regarding its atomic program, particularly after an official who once led Tehran's program announced the Islamic Republic has all the pieces for a weapon "in our hands."

Tensions over Iran's nuclear program comes as groups that Tehran is arming in the region — Lebanon's militant Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi rebels — have launched attacks targeting Israel over the war in Gaza. The Houthis continue to attack commercial shipping in the region, sparking repeated airstrikes from the United States and the United Kingdom.

Latest in Safety
Two men look at flames after a natural gas pipeline explodes outside the city of Boroujen in the western Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, Iran, in early Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.
Blasts Hit Natural Gas Pipeline in Iran
February 15, 2024
Dol
DOL Again Cites Green Bay Cleaning Products Manufacturer after Worker Suffers Amputation
February 15, 2024
The cockpit voice recorder, left, and the flight data recorder from Continental flight 1404 airplane accident on display at the National Transportation Safety Board headquarters in Washington, Dec. 22, 2008.
NTSB Investigators Push FAA for Better Cockpit Voice Recorders On All Planes
February 14, 2024
Traffic moves along the Interstate 5 bridge between Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash., Feb. 13, 2024.
Century-Old Pacific Northwest Bridge Due for Seismic Replacement
February 14, 2024
Related Stories
Dol
Safety
DOL Again Cites Green Bay Cleaning Products Manufacturer after Worker Suffers Amputation
Mar-Jac Poultry in Hattiesburg, Miss., shown in July 26, 2023.
Safety
Poultry Plant Sued by Mother of Teen Who Died Working There
This grab taken from video provided by Philip Awinyo Jeremiah shows a fireball after a vehicle loaded with gas which exploded, in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.
Safety
Fire Set Off by Gas Explosion in Kenya Kills at Least 3, Injures 280
Ai Safety Image
Safety
Ensuring Safety Without Compromising Compliance
More in Safety
Dol
Safety
DOL Again Cites Green Bay Cleaning Products Manufacturer after Worker Suffers Amputation
The company faces over $194,000 in proposed penalties.
February 15, 2024
The cockpit voice recorder, left, and the flight data recorder from Continental flight 1404 airplane accident on display at the National Transportation Safety Board headquarters in Washington, Dec. 22, 2008.
Safety
NTSB Investigators Push FAA for Better Cockpit Voice Recorders On All Planes
They want 25 hours of audio, a significant increase from the current standard of two hours.
February 14, 2024
Traffic moves along the Interstate 5 bridge between Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash., Feb. 13, 2024.
Safety
Century-Old Pacific Northwest Bridge Due for Seismic Replacement
The bridge is at risk of collapse in the event of a major earthquake.
February 14, 2024
I Stock 1065949052
Safety
Gold Mine Workers Believed Trapped Underground
A landslide hit a gold mine.
February 13, 2024
Ap24043658660877
Safety
U.S. Closes 7-year Probe Into Ford Fusion Power Steering Failures
It won't be seeking further recalls.
February 13, 2024
Ap24043756778835
Safety
GM's Cruise Hires Veteran Ford and Apple Official to Be Its Safety Chief After Crash
He comes to Cruise at a pivotal time, four months after a Cruise robotaxi dragged a San Francisco pedestrian roughly 20 feet.
February 13, 2024
I Stock 1185364077
Safety
Chinese Nationals Arrested Following Furnace Explosion at Nickel Plant
The furnace exploded while employees were working on it.
February 12, 2024
I Stock 1340194939
Safety
BASF Sells Stakes in China Ventures After Abuse Reports
Reports contained "serious allegations" about activities "inconsistent with BASF's values."
February 12, 2024
This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows a gaping hole where the paneled-over door had been at the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, Jan. 7, 2024, in Portland, Ore.
Aerospace
'Whistling Sound' Heard on Previous Boeing Max 9 Flight Before Door Plug Blowout
An amended complaint includes new allegations concerning the previous flight.
February 9, 2024
I Stock 501237717
Safety
Ohio Poultry Processor Again Cited by Federal Regulators
Investigators identified hazards that were "substantially similar" to earlier violations.
February 8, 2024
I Stock 538359025
Safety
Cargo Train Cars Carrying Cooking Oil, Plastic Pellets Derail
Two of the derailed cars ended up in a river.
February 8, 2024
Mar-Jac Poultry in Hattiesburg, Miss., shown in July 26, 2023.
Safety
Poultry Plant Sued by Mother of Teen Who Died Working There
The lawsuit follows an OSHA report highlighting numerous safety violations related to the death.
February 7, 2024
Webimage F2309 D55 C9 Bc 4 C72 85429 E0 D885 E316 B
Safety
Virgin Galactic's Spaceship Lost a Pin During Most Recent Flight
The company reported itself to the FAA.
February 7, 2024
Ap24037731393421
Aerospace
Bolts on Boeing Jetliner Were Missing Before a Panel Blew Out in Midflight
Without the bolts, nothing prevented the panel from sliding upward and detaching from "stop pads" that secured it to the airframe.
February 7, 2024
The Honda company logo is shown outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Recalls
Honda Recalling More Than 750,000 Vehicles to Fix Faulty Passenger Seat Air Bag Sensor
The front passenger air bags could inflate when they're not supposed to.
February 6, 2024