Lawsuit Alleges Negligence in Train Derailment, Chemical Fire That Forced Residents from Homes

Two of the 16 cars that derailed carried molten sulfur, which caught fire.

Rebecca Reynolds
Nov 30, 2023
Emergency responders work at the scene of a derailment of a CSX train north of Livingston, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.
Emergency responders work at the scene of a derailment of a CSX train north of Livingston, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.
WTVQ via AP Photo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court alleges negligence by CSX Transportation caused a train derailment and ensuing chemical fire that forced residents of a small Kentucky town out of their homes for more than a day, including most of Thanksgiving.

READ MORE: Failed Wheel Bearing Caused Kentucky Train Derailment 

The train derailed on Nov. 22 around 2:30 p.m. that Wednesday near the remote town of Livingston. Residents were advised to evacuate just a day before the Thanksgiving holiday and were only cleared to return to their homes that Thursday after the fire was put out.

An investigation by the railroad company found that the derailment occurred after a wheel bearing on a train car failed.

Morgan & Morgan filed the lawsuit seeking class-action status on behalf of the town's affected residents, saying the derailment could have been prevented if CSX had monitored the train's wheel bearings more closely and had placed trackside detectors that sound an alarm when wheel bearings overheat closer together.

"Because of CSX's alleged recklessness and negligence in monitoring the train's wheel bearings, they've created a potentially deadly environment for all residents living in the surrounding area of Rockcastle County," Morgan & Morgan attorney Jean Martin said.

CSX said in a statement that it is reviewing the lawsuit's allegations and that it continues to support affected residents.

"We pride ourselves on being a safe railroad and in the rare occurrence of an incident like the one in Livingston, KY we respond quickly, prioritizing safety and supporting recovery of the community," the statement said.

Two of the 16 cars that derailed carried molten sulfur, which caught fire after the cars were breached. No other hazardous materials were released. The Federal Railroad Administration said an investigation is ongoing.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency website, sulfur dioxide can cause respiratory problems, depending on the concentration and length of exposure.

A spokesman for the railroad said Monday that crews were able to repair the tracks and trains resumed running through the area on Sunday. All 16 railcars involved in the derailment have been taken from the site, and crews removed the spilled chemical and 2,500 tons of impacted soil and replaced it with clean material, CSX said.

A CSX spokesman, Bryan Tucker, said no sulfur dioxide had been detected in the area since the fire was extinguished.

Tucker said the bearing that failed didn't get hot enough to trigger an alarm from the last one of the railroad's trackside detectors that the train passed, so the crew didn't get any warning before the derailment. A wheel bearing has to be at least 170 degrees hotter than the ambient temperature to trigger an alarm.

The train traveled about 21 miles (33 kilometers) after the last detector and was two miles (3 kilometers) away from the next one along the tracks. Across all of CSX's networks in the eastern United States, those detectors are an average of 14.9 miles (24 kilometers) apart, but on less-traveled tracks that don't include passenger traffic the detectors can be farther apart. Tucker said that was the case here.

Those trackside detectors that railroads rely on to help spot defects before they can cause derailments received a lot of attention earlier this year after an overheating wheel bearing caused a fiery derailment on a different railroad in eastern Ohio in February. In that Norfolk Southern derailment, the crew did get a warning but it didn't come soon enough for them to be able to stop the train before it derailed in East Palestine.

That derailment and several others since then have put the spotlight on railroad safety nationwide, but the reforms proposed afterward have largely stalled in Congress, and regulators have also made little progress.

The Kentucky lawsuit named two plaintiffs but seeks class-action status for all residents affected and asked the court for medical monitoring, injunctive and declaratory relief, punitive damages, damages related to emotional distress, loss of property value, and increased risks of future illness.

Latest in Safety
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey aircraft is seen off the coast of Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture in Japan Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
Osprey Flights Suspended after Fatal Crash of U.S. Air Force Aircraft
November 30, 2023
Emergency responders work at the scene of a derailment of a CSX train north of Livingston, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.
Lawsuit Alleges Negligence in Train Derailment, Chemical Fire That Forced Residents from Homes
November 30, 2023
Pfas
Chemical Firms to Pay $110 Million to Ohio over Releases of 'Forever Chemicals'
November 30, 2023
Haridwar Sharma waits for news of his brother Sushil, who is among those trapped inside an under-construction road tunnel that collapsed in Silkyara in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. All 41 construction workers who were trapped have been pulled out after 17 days, on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The efforts to reach the workers, aided by international tunneling experts and spearheaded by multiple Indian rescue agencies, was one of the most significant and complicated rescue operations in India’s recent history.
Why It Took 17 Days for Rescuers to Get to 41 Trapped Workers
November 28, 2023
Related Stories
Pfas
Safety
Chemical Firms to Pay $110 Million to Ohio over Releases of 'Forever Chemicals'
Emergency responders work at the scene of a derailment of a CSX train north of Livingston, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.
Safety
Failed Wheel Bearing Caused Kentucky Train Derailment
Evacuation
Safety
Small Kentucky Town Urged to Evacuate after Train Derails, Spilling Chemical
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One in Norfolk, Va., Nov. 19, 2023.
Safety
Biden Declares Emergency Over Lead in Water in U.S. Virgin Islands
More in Safety
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey aircraft is seen off the coast of Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture in Japan Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
Aerospace
Osprey Flights Suspended after Fatal Crash of U.S. Air Force Aircraft
The U.S. Osprey crash killed at least one of the eight crew members.
November 30, 2023
Pfas
Safety
Chemical Firms to Pay $110 Million to Ohio over Releases of 'Forever Chemicals'
To settle a lawsuit over environmental threats from toxic chemicals used at a former DuPont facility.
November 30, 2023
Haridwar Sharma waits for news of his brother Sushil, who is among those trapped inside an under-construction road tunnel that collapsed in Silkyara in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. All 41 construction workers who were trapped have been pulled out after 17 days, on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The efforts to reach the workers, aided by international tunneling experts and spearheaded by multiple Indian rescue agencies, was one of the most significant and complicated rescue operations in India’s recent history.
Labor
Why It Took 17 Days for Rescuers to Get to 41 Trapped Workers
It was one of the most significant and complicated rescue operations in India's recent history.
November 28, 2023
Emergency responders work at the scene of a derailment of a CSX train north of Livingston, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.
Safety
Failed Wheel Bearing Caused Kentucky Train Derailment
But the faulty bearing didn't trigger alarms beforehand.
November 28, 2023
This is an undated photograph of Impala Platinum mine shaft 11, provided by Implats on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, near Rustenburg, South Africa.
Safety
Elevator Drops 650 Feet in Deadly Platinum Mine Accident
It happened at the end of the shift.
November 28, 2023
A downed U.S. Navy aircraft is seen in Kaneohe Bay, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Kaneohe, Hawaii.
Aerospace
Navy Removes Fuel from Plane that Overshot Hawaii Runway
It doesn't have a timetable for when it will get the aircraft out of the water.
November 28, 2023
Evacuation
Safety
Small Kentucky Town Urged to Evacuate after Train Derails, Spilling Chemical
Two of the derailed cars were carrying molten sulfur.
November 27, 2023
Ap23326770937265
Automotive
Stellantis Recalls More than 32,000 Hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs
They pose a potential fire risk.
November 27, 2023
Ap23329640450797
Automotive
Honda Recalls Vehicles Over Missing Seat Belt Part
The NHTSA credited the issue to an error made during assembly.
November 27, 2023
Locomotives stacked with freight cars at the Union Pacific Railroad's Bailey Yard, North Platte, Neb., April 21, 2016.
Safety
Explosion, Inspections Raise Questions About Union Pacific
Some details about the blast might never be known.
November 27, 2023
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Clean Gulf Associates 95-foot response vessel skims crude oil approximately 4 miles southeast off South Pass Louisiana, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
Safety
Search is on for Pipeline Leak after 1.1 Million Gallons of Oil Sullies Gulf of Mexico
A 67-mile stretch of pipeline was shut down last week as officials worked to pinpoint the location.
November 22, 2023
Refinery
Laws & Regulations
Kansas Oil Refinery Agrees to $23 Million in Penalties for Violating Federal Air Pollution Law
Illegal emissions included an estimated 2,000 metric tons of sulfur dioxide.
November 21, 2023
I Stock 187848640
Safety
Canadian Mining Company May Have to Suspend Operations
The company is at the center of protests over its contract in Panama.
November 21, 2023
A Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection worker walks in front of the damaged Seqens plant after crews removed chemicals, May 5, 2023, in Newburyport, Mass.
Safety
OSHA Says Deadly Plant Explosion Could Have Been Prevented
A worker died at a pharmaceutical chemical plant in Massachusetts.
November 21, 2023
A downed U.S. Navy aircraft is seen in Kaneohe Bay, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Kaneohe, Hawaii.
Aerospace
Navy Plane Overshoots Runway, Ends Up in Ocean
All nine aboard the aircraft escape unharmed.
November 21, 2023