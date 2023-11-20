FDA Screens U.S. Imports after More Kids are Sickened by Lead-Tainted Applesauce

Cinnamon from a manufacturer in Ecuador is the "likely source."

Nov 20, 2023
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches.
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches.
FDA via AP

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is screening imports of cinnamon from multiple countries for toxic lead contamination after growing reports of children who were sickened after eating pouches of applesauce and apple puree.

Cinnamon from a manufacturer in Ecuador is the "likely source" of high levels of lead found in recalled pouches of applesauce puree linked to illnesses in at least 34 children in 22 states, the FDA said Friday.

But the agency noted there have not been other reports of illness or elevated blood lead levels tied to the spice that's popular in holiday baking.

The agency has not yet been able to collect and directly test samples of the cinnamon in the product. Import records show that WanaBana LLC of Coral Gables, Florida, received shipments of cinnamon apple fruit puree from Austrofood, a manufacturer in Ecuador.

One pouch of recalled WanaBana apple cinnamon puree collected from a Dollar Tree store was found to have lead levels more than 200 times higher than proposed FDA guidance would allow, officials said.

The agency does not regulate specific levels of heavy metals — including lead— in spices, said Joanne Slavin, a food science professor at the University of Minnesota.

Consumers should be aware that cinnamon may contain lead, she said, but the FDA's release on Friday said there's no indication that cinnamon products other than the applesauce puree are affected.

"I wouldn't want to panic people and say if you put cinnamon in your pumpkin pie, you're a bad grandma," she said.

Illnesses linked to the pouches have been reported in children ages 1 to 3, with at least one child showing a blood lead level eight times higher than the level that raises concern, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

There's no safe level of lead exposure, but the CDC uses a marker of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter to identify children with higher levels than most. The affected children's blood lead levels ranged from 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter.

The recalled fruit products include pouches of WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree and Schnucks and Weis brand cinnamon applesauce. They were sold at the Dollar Tree, on Amazon and in other online outlets.

Kids who may have eaten the products should be tested for lead levels, health officials said. Children who have fallen ill reported headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and anemia, but often kids may show no symptoms.

Lead exposure can lead to serious learning, cognitive and behavior problems. Heavy metals like lead can get into food products from soil, air, water or industrial processes, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Latest in Safety
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches.
FDA Screens U.S. Imports after More Kids are Sickened by Lead-Tainted Applesauce
November 20, 2023
The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Honda Recalls Nearly 250K Vehicles
November 20, 2023
A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich.
Cruise CEO Resigns Following Safety Questions, Recalls
November 20, 2023
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, damaged by a massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami, is seen from the nearby Ukedo fishing port in Namie town, northeastern Japan, on Aug. 24, 2023.
3rd Release of Treated Water from Damaged Fukushima Nuclear Plant Ends Safely
November 20, 2023
Related Stories
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, damaged by a massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami, is seen from the nearby Ukedo fishing port in Namie town, northeastern Japan, on Aug. 24, 2023.
Safety
3rd Release of Treated Water from Damaged Fukushima Nuclear Plant Ends Safely
The interior of a vegetable packaging plant following a report that a worker was crushed by a robot, Goseong, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2023.
Safety
Industrial Robot Crushed Worker to Death at Vegetable Packing Plant
Wheel
Safety
Don't Put That Rhinestone Emblem on Your Car's Steering Wheel
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
More in Safety
The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Recalls
Honda Recalls Nearly 250K Vehicles
Bearings can fail and cause the engines to stall.
November 20, 2023
A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich.
Automotive
Cruise CEO Resigns Following Safety Questions, Recalls
The decision follows a recent recall of all 950 Cruise vehicles.
November 20, 2023
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, damaged by a massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami, is seen from the nearby Ukedo fishing port in Namie town, northeastern Japan, on Aug. 24, 2023.
Safety
3rd Release of Treated Water from Damaged Fukushima Nuclear Plant Ends Safely
The process is expected to take decades.
November 20, 2023
I Stock 1432762626
Laws & Regulations
Feds Fine West Texas Tooling Shop
Federal regulators found that workers risked amputation and hearing loss.
November 17, 2023
Ap23320622106031
Safety
Measles Deaths Worldwide Jumped 40% Last Year, Health Agencies Say
The highly infectious disease triggered epidemics in 37 countries last year.
November 17, 2023
The Stillwater Mining Co. complex, the only platinum and palladium mine in the United States, is seen, May 2, 2013, near Nye, Mont.
Labor
Work Resumes at U.S. Mine Where 24-Year-Old Worker Was Killed in Machinery Accident
The accident happened at a precious metals mine in the early morning.
November 16, 2023
In this July 2021 photo provided by Sea Shepherd, the Chang Tai 802, a Chinese-flagged ship, fishes for squid at night on the high seas off the west coast of South America.
Labor
China Leads List of Labor Abusers on Fishing Vessels
Work conditions are sometimes akin to slavery.
November 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 15 At 8 54 43 Am
Safety
Amazon Debuts Security Robot for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses
It can map up to 5,000 square feet.
November 15, 2023
The Gao Pioneer hybrid boot from CAT Footwear.
Safety
CAT Footwear Launches Hybrid Boot
The footwear blends workwear tradition with the treads of tomorrow.
November 14, 2023
A WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouch.
Safety
Nearly Two Dozen Toddlers Sickened by Lead from Tainted Applesauce
At least one child showed a blood-lead level eight times higher than the level that raises concern.
November 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 09 At 4 35 34 Pm
Recalls
Exploding Cannabis Drinks Recalled in Michigan
They lack shelf stability.
November 9, 2023
Julann Spromberg, a research toxicologist with Ocean Associates Inc., observes a salmon killed after exposure to unfiltered highway runoff, Oct. 20, 2014.
Safety
Fishing Groups Sue Tire Makers Over Salmon-Killing Chemical
The rubber preservative 6PPD has been used in tires for 60 years.
November 9, 2023
The interior of a vegetable packaging plant following a report that a worker was crushed by a robot, Goseong, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2023.
Safety
Industrial Robot Crushed Worker to Death at Vegetable Packing Plant
Police said early evidence suggests that human error was likely to blame.
November 9, 2023
Smoke fills the sky from a chemical plant fire in Shepherd, Texas on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2023. Authorities issued a shelter in place order for the Texas residents within a one-mile radius of the chemical plant fire Wednesday.
Safety
Texas Issues Shelter-in-Place Order After Chemical Plant Explosion that Injured Worker
The solvents produced in the factory are used to make glue and paint remover.
November 8, 2023
In this Sept. 28, 2007, file photo, chickens appear at a chicken house near Livingston, Calif.
Safety
Sweden's Largest Egg Producer to Cull All its Chickens
The company had nearly 1.2 million chickens but has had recurring salmonella outbreaks.
November 8, 2023