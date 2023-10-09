Baltic Sea Gas Pipeline Shut Down over Suspected Leak

Repair work could take "at least several months."

Oct 9, 2023
A view of the Vessel FSRU Exemplar, the floating liquefied natural gas LNG terminal chartered by Finland to replace Russian gas, at the port in Inkoo, Finland, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
A view of the Vessel FSRU Exemplar, the floating liquefied natural gas LNG terminal chartered by Finland to replace Russian gas, at the port in Inkoo, Finland, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP, File

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland and Estonia said Sunday that the undersea Balticconnector gas pipeline running between the two countries across the Baltic Sea was temporarily taken out of service due to a suspected leak.

Gasgrid Finland and Elering, the Finnish and Estonian gas system operators, said they noted an unusual drop in pressure in the pipeline shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, after which they shut down the gas flow.

"Based on observations, it was suspected that the offshore pipeline between Finland and Estonia was leaking," Gasgrid Finland said in a statement. "The valves in the offshore pipeline are now closed and the leak is thus stopped."

The Finnish operator gave no reason for the suspected leak and said it was investigating the incident together with Elering. If it turns out that the detected pressure drop is due to a leak that has caused damage to the pipeline, repair work could take "at least several months" depending on the nature of the damage, according to Gasgrid Finland.

In September 2022, the Nord Stream gas pipelines running between Germany and Russia in the Baltic Sea were hit by explosions in an incident deemed to be a sabotage. A total of four gas leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The case remains unsolved.

Gasgrid Finland said the Finnish gas system is stable and the supply of gas has been secured through the Inkoo floating LNG terminal, referring to the offshore support vessel Exemplar — a floating liquefied natural gas terminal at the southern Finnish port of Inkoo.

Elering said the accident did not affect the gas supply to Estonian consumers. After the shutdown of Balticconnector, gas for Estonian consumers was coming from Latvia, it said.

The pipeline is bi-directional, transferring natural gas between Finland and Estonia depending on demand and supply. Most of the gas that was flowing in the pipeline early Sunday before closure was going from Finland to Estonia from where it was forwarded to Latvia, Elering said.

The length of the offshore part of the Balticconnector running from Inkoo to the Estonian port of Paldiski is 77 kilometers (48 miles) long. The pipeline started commercial operations at the beginning of 2020.

Kai Mykkänen, Finland's minister of climate and the environment, said the state of the Nordic country's gas system remains stable despite the disruption of the pipeline that enables gas deliveries from Finland to the three Baltic states - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania - and vice versa.

"The failure of the Balticconnector does not cause immediate problems for the security of energy supply. The causes of the pipe damage are being investigated and further actions will depend on them," he said in a statement.

Finland and Estonia are both European Union and NATO members that border Russia and stopped importing Russian oil and gas since 2022, as part of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.


Latest in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 27, 2023
United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
Why the UAW Union's Tough Bargaining Strategy Is Working
October 6, 2023
Local Police officers check the scene of a passenger bus accident in Mestre, near the city of Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
Battery Tech in Crashed Venice Bus Made It Less Prone to Catastrophic Fires
October 6, 2023
An ARC Automotive, Inc. manufacturing facility is seen Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn.
U.S. Government Ready to Recall Millions of Air Bag Inflators
October 6, 2023
Related Stories
Industrial Technology Concept Communication Network Industry 4 0 Factory Automation 1263390703 2301x1307 (1)
Safety
How AI Is Elevating Workplace Safety
​​NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy (right) with some of the 15 new employees sworn in this week. The agency now has 433 staffers.
Safety
NTSB Staffing Up for Safety
In this image provided by the Pingtung County Government, a firefighter tries to extinguish a fire at a factory of golf ball manufacturer Launch Technologies Co. in the southern county of Pingtung in Taiwan on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
Safety
Golf Ball Maker Fined after Fatal Fire for Storing 30 Times Limit for Hazardous Material
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
More in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
September 27, 2023
Local Police officers check the scene of a passenger bus accident in Mestre, near the city of Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
Safety
Battery Tech in Crashed Venice Bus Made It Less Prone to Catastrophic Fires
Officials are questioning the spread of EV technology following the deadly crash of a fully electric shuttle bus.
October 6, 2023
An ARC Automotive, Inc. manufacturing facility is seen Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Recalls
U.S. Government Ready to Recall Millions of Air Bag Inflators
A manufacturing flaw that could send metal shrapnel rocketing through a car's interior.
October 6, 2023
Ap23279031718729
Aerospace
Failure of Single Component Caused Seaplane Crash that Killed 10
It caused an unrecoverable, near-vertical descent.
October 6, 2023
Palmer Factory Blast Ap
Safety
Chocolate Factory Fined $44K for Failing to Evacuate in Explosion that Killed 7
R.M. Palmer Co. did not heed warnings from employees about a natural gas leak.
October 6, 2023
Water I Stock 1303012240
Safety
$228M Awarded in Lawsuit Over Toxic Bottled Water
Multiple consumers of the water were treated for liver failure.
October 6, 2023
This aerial view shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, northern Japan, on Aug. 24, 2023, shortly after its operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings TEPCO began releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean. Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant said it began releasing a second batch of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea on Thursday, Oct 5, 2023, after the first round of discharges ended smoothly.
Safety
Fukushima Starts 2nd Release of Treated Radioactive Wastewater
The wastewater discharges, which are expected to continue for decades, have been strongly opposed by fishing groups.
October 5, 2023
Ap23277685534411
Safety
California County Sues Power Company, Alleges Equipment Sparked Wildfires
The Coastal Fire burned 200 acres and destroyed 20 homes.
October 5, 2023
A gate at the entrance to the former Ciba Geigy chemical plant in Toms River, N.J. is posted with warning signs, Jan. 24, 2023, regarding the contaminated area, which is on the Superfund list of the nation's worst toxic waste sites.
Safety
Jersey Shore Town Sues to Overturn Toxic Waste Settlement
The want to overturn the "sweetheart deal."
October 5, 2023
A vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, is displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va., Aug. 9, 2016.
Safety
U.S. Takes Sweeping Action Against Chinese Fentanyl Supply Chain Producers
The Biden administration announced a series of indictments and sanctions against Chinese companies blamed for importing the chemicals used to make the deadly drug.
October 4, 2023
Industrial Technology Concept Communication Network Industry 4 0 Factory Automation 1263390703 2301x1307 (1)
Safety
How AI Is Elevating Workplace Safety
How AI can sharpen the ability to conduct preventive maintenance, head off safety issues, and keep productivity humming along.
October 2, 2023
The Flying Scotsman, a historical locomotive, arrives at Kings Cross railway station in London to pick up passengers for its journey to York, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016.
Safety
The Flying Scotsman Locomotive Collided with Another Train in Scotland
Several people were injured.
October 2, 2023
Ap23275480086260
Safety
U.S. Expands Probe into Ford Engine Failures
The growing investigation now includes two motors and nearly 709,000 vehicles.
October 2, 2023
Recall
Recalls
Future Motion Recalls Onewheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards
Four deaths have been reported.
September 29, 2023
Stock photo of a McDonnell Douglas MD-87
Aerospace
Texas Plane Crashed Due to Jammed Tail Parts
NTSB also blamed a pilot's faulty inspection.
September 29, 2023