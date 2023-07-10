Explosion Destroys Offshore Gas Platform

Seven ships evacuated a total of 321 workers.

Associated Press
Jul 10, 2023
Gasplatform
iStock

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An explosion and fire destroyed an offshore gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico early Friday, while two workers died, eight were injured and one was missing, officials said.

The state-owned oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos, said the disaster happened on the Nohoch gas transfer platform that it operates. It said the dead and missing workers were employed by a subcontractor and three of the injured were company employees and five worked for the subcontractor.

The company, known as Pemex, said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The company's statement said seven ships evacuated a total of 321 workers from the platform. Photos distributed by the company showed several fire boats pumping streams of water onto the still-smoking platform.

Octavio Romero, director of Petroleos Mexicanos, said that the platform "was totally destroyed," but that four other nearby, linked platforms did not catch fire.

There appeared to be little risk of an oil spill, though it was unclear whether the accident might force the company to increase flaring of gas, a process of burning excess gas that pumps large amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Platforms like the one that burned receive gas from wells and pump it through pipelines to storage tanks or ships. Because some wells produce gas associated with oil, either oil production would have to be shut down until somewhere else was found to send the gas, or the gas would have to be flared off.

Romero appeared to suggest the company would temporarily stop production at some wells, saying the accident was going to reduce production of crude oil "by several thousand barrels" per day.

That would be a bad situation for the company, and Romero said "we need to rapidly return to production."

Latest in Safety
Untitled
Owners Urged to Stop Driving 2003 Ram Pickups
July 11, 2023
Ap23192465519594
U.S. Probes Complaints that Ford Escape Doors Can Open While SUVs are Being Driven
July 11, 2023
I Stock 530567041
Meat Snack Maker to Change Hiring After Teens Found Working at Minnesota Plant
July 10, 2023
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.
Roller Coaster Crack May Have Formed 6-10 Days Before Closure
July 10, 2023
Related Stories
Hand Wearing Elegant Smartwatch 000059808722 Small
Safety
Enhancing Workplace Safety with AI and Data-Driven Approaches
Cpsc
Safety
CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Gorsetle U.S. Infant Loungers
The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn., is shown on July 14, 2015.
Safety
Company Unsure if More Air-Bag Inflators Might Explode and Hurl Shrapnel
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Safety
Untitled
Automotive
Owners Urged to Stop Driving 2003 Ram Pickups
The alert comes after another Takata air bag inflator accident.
July 11, 2023
Ap23192465519594
Automotive
U.S. Probes Complaints that Ford Escape Doors Can Open While SUVs are Being Driven
Many reported a popping noise when they opened the door as a bracket begins to separate.
July 11, 2023
I Stock 530567041
Labor
Meat Snack Maker to Change Hiring After Teens Found Working at Minnesota Plant
The company will also pay more than $30,000 in penalties.
July 10, 2023
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.
Safety
Roller Coaster Crack May Have Formed 6-10 Days Before Closure
The ride manufacturer says the fracture formed along a weld line.
July 10, 2023
Hand Wearing Elegant Smartwatch 000059808722 Small
Safety
Enhancing Workplace Safety with AI and Data-Driven Approaches
The digital transformation is paving the way for a future of manufacturing safety that is not only intelligent, but proactive.
July 10, 2023
Ap23187766297657
Safety
U.S. Destroys Last of its Declared Chemical Weapons
By destroying the munitions, the U.S. is officially underscoring that these types of weapons are no longer acceptable.
July 10, 2023
I Stock 1399587373
Safety
Safety Investigators to Investigate Boeing 737 Max Engine Fire
Maintenance crews saw signs of fuel leaking from the engine.
July 10, 2023
Ap23187411282394
Safety
2 New Jersey Firefighters Died Battling a Fire in a Ship Carrying 1,200 Cars
Shipboard firefighting is a unique skill and Newark firefighters don't commonly face this kind of fire.
July 6, 2023
Pump jacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M., April 24, 2015. New Mexico oilfield and air quality regulators on Thursday, June 29, 2023, announced unprecedented state fines against a Texas-based oil and natural gas producer on accusations that the company flouted local pollution reporting and control requirements by burning off vast amounts of natural gas in a prolific energy-production zone in the southeast of the state.
Laws & Regulations
New Mexico Regulators Fine Oil Producer $40 million for Burning Off Natural Gas
Official says, "They simply were not following what they had represented in their permits."
June 30, 2023
Ap23180679244586
Safety
ConocoPhillips Faces Potential $914,000 Fine Over Alaska Gas Blowout, Leak
ConocoPhillips has 15 days to challenge the fine.
June 30, 2023
Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey's environmental protection commissioner, speaks at a news conference in Middletown N.J. on March 8, 2021.
Safety
Solvay to Pay $393M to Clean Up U.S. PFAS Contamination
The chemical company's settlement will help clean up so-called forever chemicals in New Jersey's drinking water and soil.
June 29, 2023
Cpsc
Safety
CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Gorsetle U.S. Infant Loungers
Gorsetle U.S. is not cooperating with CPSC on a recall of this product and is not offering a remedy.
June 29, 2023
An equipment to be used to dilute the water with seawater is shown to media at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, northern Japan, Monday, June 26, 2023.
Energy
Fukushima Operator Says Equipment to Release Treated Wastewater Is Complete
It's the last piece of an undersea tunnel dug to release the water offshore.
June 26, 2023
Ap23175762730694
Automotive
Ford Explorer Recall Prompts Transportation Department Investigation
The recall impacted more than a quarter-million SUVs in the U.S.
June 26, 2023
In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023.
Safety
NTSB Hearing Focuses on Equipment That Failed Before Ohio Train Derailment
An overheating wheel bearing was the likely culprit.
June 23, 2023