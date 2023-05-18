More Than 30M Drivers Don't Know If They're at Risk from Dangerous Airbag Blast

An airbag parts manufacturer is refusing to recall 67 million inflators.

Tom Krisher
May 18, 2023
The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn.
The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Adam Lau/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File, File

DETROIT (AP) — More than 33 million people in the United States are driving vehicles that contain a potentially deadly threat: Airbag inflators that in rare cases can explode in a collision and spew shrapnel.

Few of them know it.

And because of a dispute between federal safety regulators and an airbag parts manufacturer, they aren't likely to find out anytime soon.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that the manufacturer, ARC Automotive of Knoxville, Tennessee, recall 67 million inflators that could explode with such force as to blow apart a metal canister and expel shrapnel. But ARC is refusing to do so, setting up a possible court fight with the agency.

NHTSA argues that the recall is justified because two people have been killed in the United States and Canada and at least seven others have been injured by ARC's inflators. The explosions, which first occurred in 2009, have continued as recently as this year.

NHTSA tentatively concluded, after an investigation that has lasted for eight years, that the inflators are defective. The agency's documents show that the inflators date from at least the 2002 model year to January 2018, when ARC installed equipment on its manufacturing lines that could detect potential safety problems.

One of those who died was Marlene Beaudoin, a 40-year-old mother of 10 from Michigan's Upper Peninsula who was struck by metal fragments when her 2015 Chevrolet Traverse SUV was involved in a minor crash in 2021. She and four of her sons had been on their way to get ice cream. The sons were not hurt.

ARC maintains that no safety defect exists, that NHTSA's demand is based on a hypothesis rather than technical conclusions and that the agency has no authority to order a parts manufacturer to carry out recalls, which ARC contends are the responsibility of automakers.

In a letter to NHTSA, ARC said no automaker has found a defect common to all 67 million inflators, and no root cause has been identified in the inflator ruptures.

"ARC believes they resulted from random 'one-off' manufacturing anomalies that were properly addressed by vehicle manufacturers through lot-specific recalls," the letter said.

In a statement, NHTSA indicated that both ARC and automakers are responsible for recalls and that it can seek a recall from a parts maker that supplies multiple automakers.

The next step is for NHTSA to issue a final ruling on whether the inflators are defective, then hold a public hearing. It potentially could take ARC to court to seek a recall order. NHTSA would not say when or whether any of this will happen.

In the meantime, owners of vehicles made by at least a dozen automakers — Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Ford, Toyota, Stellantis, Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Porsche, Hyundai and Kia — are left to wonder anxiously whether their vehicles contain driver or front passenger inflators made by ARC. (Some vehicles have ARC inflators on both sides.)

Because ARC supplies inflators that are included in other manufacturers' airbags, there's no easy way for vehicle owners to determine whether their inflators are made by ARC. Neither NHTSA nor ARC nor the automakers have released a full list of affected models.

The standoff with ARC has sent automakers struggling to find out just how many of their vehicles contain the inflators. The auto manufacturers are also asking NHTSA whether they must start doing recalls. Automakers know many of the models affected. But many say they're still gathering information from later model years to determine which vehicles contain the affected inflators.

"We are still investigating," said Maria Buczkowski, a spokeswoman for Ford. "We have not had any ARC airbag inflators rupture in the field."

James Bell, a Kia spokesman, said, "We do not have a final count on vehicles that were built with ARC inflators, but the team is collecting the data."

Toyota confirmed that some of its vehicles have ARC inflators but wouldn't comment further.

Other automakers said they were trying to find a cause and were working with the government or didn't respond to requests from The Associated Press for information.

NHTSA contends that byproducts from welding during manufacturing can clog a vent inside the inflator canister that's designed to let gas escape to fill air bags quickly in a crash. Pressure can build to the point where the canister is blown apart.

Michael Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, called on NHTSA and the automakers to release a list of affected models.

"Customers, I think, have a right to know if there's a potential defect in their car, particularly if it's sitting a few inches from their chest and can explode," Brooks said.

The situation, he said, is reminiscent of the early stages of the Takata air bag inflator recalls in 2001. It took years for all the affected vehicle models to be announced.

Both ARC and Takata used ammonium nitrate to inflate air bags. Takata's situation was more dangerous, Brooks said, because in its inflators, the chemical could deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity. Unlike Takata, ARC uses ammonium nitrate only as a secondary chemical to inflate air bags. ARC's problem appears to derive instead from a manufacturing defect.

From 2017 to 2022, the ARC problems triggered seven small recalls from automakers. On Friday, the same day NHTSA announced its action against ARC, General Motors announced the recall of nearly 1 million more.

The company said it's recalling certain 2014 through 2017 GMC Acadia, Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs because the ARC inflators can explode. The recall came after GM was told this year that the driver's air bag ruptured in a 2017 Traverse. GM, which says it doesn't know what caused the inflator to explode, has hired an engineering firm to help investigate.

"We disagree with NHTSA's new sweeping request when extensive field testing has found no inherent defect," ARC said in a statement.

While the recall demand is being sorted out, Brooks of the Center for Auto Safety recommends that owners of vehicles from the 12 affected brands insist that dealers disclose whether their particular vehicle contains an ARC inflator.

"The more customers who complain, the more pressure that puts on the manufacturers," he said.

Latest in Safety
The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn.
More Than 30M Drivers Don't Know If They're at Risk from Dangerous Airbag Blast
May 18, 2023
Ap23137615903652
BP Subsidiary Agrees to Record $40M Penalty
May 18, 2023
Ap23125497760847
Ford Recalls SUVs, Some for a Second Time
May 18, 2023
Ap23136677229812
Consultants: Design Issues, Operations Lapses Led to Big Kansas Oil Spill
May 17, 2023
Related Stories
Athlete Engineering Partnership Toyota Liquid Wire 20230511 M6 B8505 Full
Safety
MSU, Toyota Mississippi, Liquid Wire Inc. Partner to Improve Industrial Safety Through Wearables
Sweden
Safety
Blast at Sweden Ammunition Factory Injures at Least 1
A fire burns at a Shell chemical facility in Deer Park, Friday, May 5, 2023 east of Houston.
Safety
Texas Petrochemical Plant Fire Sends 9 Workers to Hospital
The Dodge logo is seen on a new Dodge RAM 3500 Heavy Duty pickup trucks at sunset at a dealership in Springfield, Ill., Aug. 15, 2010.
Safety
U.S. Probes Complaint That Woman Was Trapped in Flaming SUV
More in Safety
Ap23137615903652
Safety
BP Subsidiary Agrees to Record $40M Penalty
It's also agreed to pollution-cutting steps at a Lake Michigan refinery.
May 18, 2023
Ap23125497760847
Automotive
Ford Recalls SUVs, Some for a Second Time
Some of the vehicles were recalled for the same problem earlier this year, but the remedy didn't work.
May 18, 2023
Ap23136677229812
Safety
Consultants: Design Issues, Operations Lapses Led to Big Kansas Oil Spill
An engineering consulting firm said the bend had been "overstressed" since its installation in December 2010.
May 17, 2023
This is the Jeep logo on the front end of a Jeep Cherokee on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016.
Automotive
Stellantis Recalls Nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs
The power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.
May 16, 2023
I Stock 1180642804
Safety
Scrap Metal Recycler Gets Jail for Safety Lapses
A 50-ton wall collapsed in 2016.
May 15, 2023
I Stock 1129292552
Safety
Fire Breaks Out at Marathon Refinery in Texas
The refinery is along a stretch of Texas coast that is heavily populated by petrochemical facilities.
May 15, 2023
A Norfolk Southern freight train makes it way through Homestead, Pa., April 27, 2022.
Safety
Senate Panel OKs Rail Safety Bill
But its fate remains uncertain amid significant Republican opposition.
May 15, 2023
The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Recalls
Tennessee Company Refuses Request to Recall 67M Air Bag Inflators
The NHTSA demanded that ARC Automotive Inc recall 67 million inflators.
May 15, 2023
Tesla
Recalls
China Orders Recall of 1.1M Teslas to Fix Accelerator Pedal Problem
Drivers aren't able to select the regenerative braking system.
May 12, 2023
Athlete Engineering Partnership Toyota Liquid Wire 20230511 M6 B8505 Full
Safety
MSU, Toyota Mississippi, Liquid Wire Inc. Partner to Improve Industrial Safety Through Wearables
There are potential benefits for companies and employees on the front lines of manufacturing.
May 12, 2023
A Peloton logo is seen on the company's stationary bicycle on Nov. 19, 2019, in San Francisco, Calif.
Recalls
Peloton Recalls More Than 2M Exercise Bikes
The seat post assembly can break during use.
May 11, 2023
Police emergency vehicles are parked at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, Thursday May 11, 2023.
Safety
Shooting at Mercedes Factory in Germany
The two victims and the 53-year-old suspect worked for a logistics company.
May 11, 2023
I Stock 1291258390
E-Commerce
Blunt Force Injury Killed Worker at Amazon Warehouse
The death has been ruled an accident.
May 11, 2023
Recovery work at the scene of a train derailment outside New Castle, Pa., May 11, 2023.
Safety
Norfolk Southern Railcars Derail in Pennsylvania
The cars did not contain hazardous chemicals and no injuries were reported.
May 11, 2023
Sweden
Safety
Blast at Sweden Ammunition Factory Injures at Least 1
Officers have not entered the facility.
May 10, 2023