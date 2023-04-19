Fractured Rail Found After Fiery Minnesota Derailment

The derailment forced about 800 people from their homes.

Josh Funk
Apr 19, 2023
Train cars pile up after a BNSF freight train derailed on March 30, 2023, near Raymond, Minn.
Train cars pile up after a BNSF freight train derailed on March 30, 2023, near Raymond, Minn.
Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File

Federal investigators say BNSF railroad is analyzing a section of fractured rail after last month's fiery derailment that prompted evacuations in southwest Minnesota, but they didn't say definitively that the broken rail caused the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report Tuesday on the March 30 derailment that forced about 800 people from their homes in Raymond, Minnesota, after 10 ethanol cars derailed and several of them caught fire from the fuel additive leak. Those ethanol cars were among 23 cars that came off the tracks shortly before 1 a.m. that day.

The fire burned into the following day before firefighters could extinguish it, but no one was hurt and everyone who evacuated was able to return home within 12 hours of the derailment. Investigators estimated that the derailment caused $1.9 million of damage to railroad equipment and the tracks.

This Minnesota derailment only added to the growing concerns about railroad safety in the wake of the fiery Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment outside East Palestine, Ohio. Roughly half the town of about 5,000 had to evacuate in the days after that derailment, when hazardous chemicals were released and burned, leaving many residents with questions about the potential for long-term health problems.

People who live around the derailment that happened near the Pennsylvania border are demanding more answers as the railroad works to clean up contaminated soil and water. Norfolk Southern's CEO testified in Ohio's legislature Tuesday after previously appearing at two Congressional hearings focused on possible railroad safety reforms.

The NTSB said that two of the ethanol cars were punctured during the Minnesota derailment even though they were the upgraded models of tank cars that were designed to resist leaks after a string of fiery crude oil and ethanol derailments a decade ago. The fire from those leaking ethanol cars damaged the gaskets on three other ethanol cars nearby, causing them to leak as well, even though the gaskets were rated to withstand temperatures up to 225 degrees Fahrenheit (107.2 degrees Celsius).

The Forth Worth, Texas-based railroad declined to comment on the NTSB investigation, but spokesperson Amy McBeth said the cleanup at the site is largely complete. She said testing in the area hasn't shown any threat to human health or the environment.

At the time of the derailment, state officials said they weren't especially concerned about groundwater contamination because most of the ethanol would burn off and the ground remained frozen, with temperatures hovering just a few degrees above zero Fahrenheit (-17.78 degree Celsius).

Investigators said that at the time of the derailment, the train was going 43 mph — which is below the 49 mph speed limit for the area.

The Minnesota derailment happened about 100 miles (161 kilometers) west of Minneapolis. The full NTSB report on the derailment, which will identify the cause, may take more than a year to complete.

The crew of the 40-car train included an engineer, a conductor, a brakeman and a conductor trainee. None of them were hurt.


Latest in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
I Stock 1364768237
Are High Power EV Chargers Safe for Patients with Cardiac Devices?
April 17, 2023
Fs X7d7ag Ae Hr Bj
First QB Helmet Designed to Help Reduce Concussions Approved
April 13, 2023
Tacoma, Wash.
Fishing Vessel Catches Fire at Washington Seafood Facility
April 12, 2023
Related Stories
Staff members talk near vehicles at a display for automaker Tesla at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on Sept. 2, 2022.
Safety
Reports: Tesla Factory Where Worker Died Had Safety Weakness
Pile Of Documents With Occupational Safety And Health Administration Osha 1025426486 3869x2580
Safety
Improving Workplace Safety and OSHA Compliance
Helmet 630009938 2104x1430 (1)
Safety
Traumatic Brain Injuries in Manufacturing, and the Role of Rotational Motion
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
Pile Of Documents With Occupational Safety And Health Administration Osha 1025426486 3869x2580
Safety
Improving Workplace Safety and OSHA Compliance
With proper buy-in and accountability, the same systems that ensure product quality can be applied to workplace safety.
April 17, 2023
Smoke rises from an industrial fire, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 358 NW F Street, in Richmond, Ind.
Safety
Indiana Scrap Plastics Fire Raises Health Concerns
Investigators found asbestos in the debris.
April 17, 2023
Helmet 630009938 2104x1430 (1)
Safety
Traumatic Brain Injuries in Manufacturing, and the Role of Rotational Motion
Simple steps to help avoid horrible incidents.
April 17, 2023
I Stock 1185364077 (1)
Safety
Paper Mill Shuts Down to Fight Fungal Infection
The business temporarily closed for deep cleaning after a worker passed away.
April 17, 2023
I Stock 1364768237
Safety
Are High Power EV Chargers Safe for Patients with Cardiac Devices?
Patients were monitored for any malfunction of their cardiac device such as a failure to deliver pacing therapy or inappropriately sensing abnormally fast heart rhythms.
April 17, 2023
Several locomotives and rail cars burn after a freight train derailed near Rockwood, Maine, April 15, 2023.
Safety
Freight Train Derails, Catches Fire in Maine
Three workers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
April 17, 2023
Firefighters pour water on an industrial fire in Richmond, Ind., Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Safety
Big Plastics Fire Finally Out in Indiana
The site had six buildings full of plastics "floor to ceiling and wall to wall."
April 14, 2023
In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle.
Aerospace
Boeing Max Production Could Be Slowed Over Part Problem
A supplier used a "non-standard manufacturing process" during installation of fittings.
April 14, 2023
Smoke
Safety
Faulty Combination Smoke and CO Detectors Sold on Amazon
Undetected smoke and carbon monoxide increases the chance of injury or death.
April 13, 2023
Fs X7d7ag Ae Hr Bj
Safety
First QB Helmet Designed to Help Reduce Concussions Approved
The helmet reduces the severity of helmet-to-ground impacts.
April 13, 2023
Osha Logo2 E1321560215660
Safety
The Fine Line in Safety
An inside look at recent OSHA fine increases, the agency's ability to police industry, and the incredible ratio of inspectors to plant floor workers.
April 12, 2023
An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon’s total injury rate for warehouse workers took a dip last year, but injuries were still worse than they were in 2020, according to an analysis released Wednesday, April 12, 2023, by a coalition of labor unions.
Labor
Amazon Worker Injuries Dip Last Year
But they were still worse than in 2020.
April 12, 2023
Emergency personnel at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pa., March 25, 2023.
Safety
Chocolate Maker Ignored Gas Alert Before Blast, Suit Alleges
The complaint said workers smelled natural gas, but R.M. Palmer Co. "did nothing."
April 12, 2023
Image 1
Safety
Machine Inc. Introduces the 'World's First' Digital Pistol Holster
The designated user wears a ring that unlocks the firearm.
April 12, 2023