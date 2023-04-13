Faulty Combination Smoke and CO Detectors Sold on Amazon

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning regarding the safety of OKEAH , PETRICOR, VARWANEO and WJZTEK combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors sold on Amazon.com.

According to CPSC releases, the detectors can fail to alert customers to the presence of hazardous carbon monoxide and smoke.

The releases added that the combination detectors failed smoke sensitivity tests during which they were exposed to predetermined concentrations of carbon monoxide and smoke.

A consumer not warned about the presence of elevated levels of carbon monoxide or smoke in a home makes injury or death very likely, according to CPSC.

The combination detectors are made of white plastic and measure approximately 4-by-1.5-by-4 inches. The OKEAH, PETRICOR and VARWANEO models feature a digital display. The WJZTEK and PETRICOR models include a label on the back that lists the model number. CPSC listed the affected OKEAH, PETRICOR, VARWANEO and WJZTEK model numbers on its website.

Amazon advertised the products to detect dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and smoke with a flashing red LED and a loud alarm pattern. Amazon.com sold the devices for between $15 and $75.



