Faulty Combination Smoke and CO Detectors Sold on Amazon

Undetected smoke and carbon monoxide increases the chance of injury or death.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 13, 2023
Smoke
iStock

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning regarding the safety of OKEAH , PETRICOR, VARWANEO and WJZTEK combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors sold on Amazon.com.

According to CPSC releases, the detectors can fail to alert customers to the presence of hazardous carbon monoxide and smoke.

The releases added that the combination detectors failed smoke sensitivity tests during which they were exposed to predetermined concentrations of carbon monoxide and smoke.

A consumer not warned about the presence of elevated levels of carbon monoxide or smoke in a home makes injury or death very likely, according to CPSC.

The combination detectors are made of white plastic and measure approximately 4-by-1.5-by-4 inches. The OKEAH, PETRICOR and VARWANEO models feature a digital display. The WJZTEK and PETRICOR models include a label on the back that lists the model number. CPSC listed the affected OKEAH, PETRICOR, VARWANEO and WJZTEK model numbers on its website.

Amazon advertised the products to detect dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and smoke with a flashing red LED and a loud alarm pattern. Amazon.com sold the devices for between $15 and $75.


Latest in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
Ap23101537028376
To Fight Cancer, EPA Wants Sterilizer Companies to Emit Less
April 12, 2023
Ap23100769741267
Florida Fight Over 'Baby Boxes' Part of Bigger Culture War
April 11, 2023
Ap23094787654057
J&J Proposes Paying $8.9B to Settle Talcum Powder Lawsuits
April 5, 2023
Related Stories
Osha Logo2 E1321560215660
Safety
The Fine Line in Safety
Emergency Medical Service 589425412 5390x3593 (1)
Safety
The Importance of Employee Training in Workplace Safety
A train sits derailed near Quinn's Hot Springs Resort west of St. Regis, Mont., Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Safety
About 25 Train Cars Derail in Montana, No Injuries Reported
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
March 31, 2023
Osha Logo2 E1321560215660
Safety
The Fine Line in Safety
An inside look at recent OSHA fine increases, the agency's ability to police industry, and the incredible ratio of inspectors to plant floor workers.
April 12, 2023
An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon’s total injury rate for warehouse workers took a dip last year, but injuries were still worse than they were in 2020, according to an analysis released Wednesday, April 12, 2023, by a coalition of labor unions.
Labor
Amazon Worker Injuries Dip Last Year
But they were still worse than in 2020.
April 12, 2023
Emergency personnel at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pa., March 25, 2023.
Safety
Chocolate Maker Ignored Gas Alert Before Blast, Suit Alleges
The complaint said workers smelled natural gas, but R.M. Palmer Co. "did nothing."
April 12, 2023
Image 1
Safety
Machine Inc. Introduces the 'World's First' Digital Pistol Holster
The designated user wears a ring that unlocks the firearm.
April 12, 2023
Ap23101537028376
Safety
To Fight Cancer, EPA Wants Sterilizer Companies to Emit Less
The EPA says its proposal will reduce ethylene oxide emissions by roughly 80% by targeting 86 medical sterilization facilities across the United States.
April 12, 2023
Ap23100769741267
Safety
Florida Fight Over 'Baby Boxes' Part of Bigger Culture War
The bill recently passed the Florida House unanimously, but there is a long-shot effort to block it in the Senate.
April 11, 2023
I Stock 1433518947
Safety
Ohio Food Processor Faces Nearly $2M in OSHA Penalties
A temporary worker suffered critical injuries while cleaning an industrial blender.
April 10, 2023
Ap23097616217652
Automotive
U.S. Probes Crash Involving Tesla That Hit Student Leaving Bus
The March 15 crash in Halifax County, North Carolina, injured a 17-year-old student.
April 10, 2023
The Boeing logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 11, 2019.
Aerospace
FAA Says Leaky Faucets Are Safety Problem on Boeing 787s
It could pose a safety hazard by water seeping into the planes' electronics.
April 10, 2023
Emerge Manufacturing Groundbreaking
Operations
Emerge Manufacturing Breaks Ground on Onshore PPE Production Facility
Emerge Manufacturing plans to make face masks, surgical masks and N95 masks.
April 7, 2023
I Stock 1025426486 (2)
Safety
Turbine Part Maker Fined Over Repeated Machine Safety Failures
Workers were required to perform maintenance on machines without having energy control procedures in place.
April 7, 2023
I Stock 1346156711 (3)
Safety
Awning Maker Faces Complaint Over Delayed Defect Reporting
The company received multiple reports of injuries for years.
April 7, 2023
This undated image provided by the Santa Ana Pueblo Department of Natural Resources shows a mountain lion known as 'Brokenleg' drinking from a watering hole near Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.
Safety
U.S. Rolls Out Funding for Wildlife Crossings Along Busy Roads
It's a first-of-its-kind pilot program to prevent collisions and improve habitat connectivity.
April 7, 2023
This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, shows Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV in Detroit. General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit recalled 300 robotaxis to update software after one of them rear-ended a municipal bus in San Francisco. Cruise says in government documents posted Friday, April 7, 2023, that the robotaxi inaccurately predicted how the bus would move as it pulled out of a bus stop on March 23.
Automotive
GM Cruise Recalls 300 Robotaxis After Crash Involving Bus
Cruise characterized the crash as a fender-bender.
April 7, 2023