About 25 Train Cars Derail in Montana, No Injuries Reported

Some of the cars appeared to dip just into a river.

Associated Press
Apr 3, 2023
A train sits derailed near Quinn's Hot Springs Resort west of St. Regis, Mont., Sunday, April 2, 2023.
A train sits derailed near Quinn's Hot Springs Resort west of St. Regis, Mont., Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Ben Allan Smith/The Missoulian via AP

PARADISE, Mont. (AP) — About 25 train cars derailed Sunday in northwestern Montana, with no injuries or evacuations reported, authorities said.

The cars, which were not believed to be carrying anything hazardous, derailed near the town of Paradise along the Clark Fork River, said Bill Brown, a dispatcher with the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters and representatives of Montana Rail Link, which was operating the train, were responding and investigating what the cars were carrying, he said.

Photos posted on social media show some of the cars appearing to dip just into the river.

The train cars did not release any hazardous materials, Montana Rail Link said in a statement. The company said the cause of the derailment was being investigated.

"We are committed to addressing any impacts to the area as a result of this accident, prioritizing the safety of our employees and the public, and understanding the reasons for this incident," the company said.

Montana's U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester said in separate tweets that they were monitoring the derailment and were in touch with local officials.

Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

Latest in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
I Stock 1338276366
Railroad Officials Move Forward with New Safety Rules
March 31, 2023
I Stock 496765372
Pirates Hold Oil Tanker Crew Hostage Off West Africa
March 31, 2023
This photo provided KSTP, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a train derailment early Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Raymond, Min.
Fiery Train Derailment in Minnesota Prompts Evacuations
March 30, 2023
Related Stories
Emergency Medical Service 589425412 5390x3593 (1)
Safety
The Importance of Employee Training in Workplace Safety
Safety
Safety
5 Ways to Make the EHS Manager's Job Easier
Spill
Safety
Philadelphia Residents Warned About Chemical Spill in River
Derailment
Safety
Safety Device, Human Error Derailed Wash. Train
More in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Emergency Medical Service 589425412 5390x3593 (1)
Safety
The Importance of Employee Training in Workplace Safety
Having the right equipment in place is only half the equation.
April 3, 2023
I Stock 1338276366
Safety
Railroad Officials Move Forward with New Safety Rules
The rule will ensure freight railroad employees transporting hazardous materials have the necessary PPE to prevent inhaling poisonous toxins in an accident.
March 31, 2023
I Stock 496765372
Safety
Pirates Hold Oil Tanker Crew Hostage Off West Africa
The pirates abandoned the vessel but kidnapped some of the crew members.
March 31, 2023
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023.
Safety
Justice Department Sues Norfolk Southern Over Derailment
The government wants to hold the company accountable for "unlawfully polluting the nation's waterways and to ensure it pays the full cost of the environmental cleanup."
March 31, 2023
Emergency responders and heavy equipment are seen at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania, Saturday, March 25.
Safety
Investigators Examine Pipeline in Chocolate Factory Blast
They are looking at a natural gas pipeline for fractures and other damage.
March 30, 2023
This photo provided KSTP, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a train derailment early Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Raymond, Min.
Safety
Fiery Train Derailment in Minnesota Prompts Evacuations
The train was hauling ethanol and corn syrup.
March 30, 2023
People walk on a trail at the Montissippi County Park near the Xcel Energy Monticello Generating Plant, a nuclear power plant, in Monticello, Minn., on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Safety
Minnesota Leak Fixed, Power Plant to Reopen Soon
The plant will return to service "in the next week."
March 29, 2023
Emergency personnel work at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2023.
Safety
Chocolate Factory Blast Highlights Combustion Risks
A look at what may have been behind the explosion.
March 29, 2023
Tyler Abayare catches a red horse carp on the Mississippi River at the Montissippi County Park downriver from the Xcel Energy nuclear power plant in Monticello, Minn., on Friday, March 24, 2023. Abayare fishes at this spot everyday and noticed increased activity including people taking water samples around three times a week in the last 60 days.
Safety
Nuclear Plant Shutdown Blamed in Minnesota Fish Kill
But it was a water temperature change, not any leaking tritium.
March 28, 2023
Emergency personnel work at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pa., March 24, 2023.
Safety
Jumbled Wreckage Complicates Chocolate Factory Blast Probe
Authorities declined to address reports that workers had smelled gas before the explosion.
March 28, 2023
A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota, March 26, 2023
Safety
Train Derails in Rural North Dakota
Several of the derailed cars were carrying hazardous materials.
March 28, 2023
Ap23087382819866
Automotive
U.S. Opens Investigation Into Tesla Seat Belts Coming Loose
The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an estimated 50,000 Model X SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years.
March 28, 2023
Honda
Recalls
Honda Recalls More Than 330,000 Vehicles
The side-view mirror glass could fall out.
March 28, 2023
A ConocoPhillips sign covered in ice at the Colville-Delta 5, or as it's more commonly known, CD5, is seen at a drilling site on Alaska's North Slope on Feb. 9, 2016.
Safety
ConocoPhillips Details Gas Leak Cause, Remedies at Hearing
About 300 workers had to be evacuated from the site.
March 27, 2023