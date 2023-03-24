Safety Device, Human Error Derailed Wash. Train

The devices force trains off the tracks when the bridge is open. But it wasn't open.

Associated Press
Mar 24, 2023
Derailment
iStock

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — A safety device meant to keep trains from tipping into Puget Sound knocked a train off the tracks last week, spilling 3,100 gallons (11,734 liters) of diesel fuel in Washington state, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

The seven-car BNSF Railway train was approaching a swinging bridge over the Swinomish Channel on Thursday after leaving an oil refinery in Anacortes when it derailed.

Devices called "derailers" sit on both sides of the bridge, embedded in the railroad tracks, to force trains off the tracks when the bridge is open, KUOW reported.

The bridge was ready for the train to cross that morning, but at least one derailer was still in operation. The train's wheels hit the steel-wedge device and two engine cars ran into the dirt next to an RV park and casino.

Federal Railroad Administration spokesperson Warren Flatau told KUOW there was a miscommunication between the train crew and the bridge tender. He said it appeared neither the BNSF bridge tender nor the two-person BNSF train crew followed procedures.

BNSF Railway spokesperson Lena Kent declined to comment.

"It does appear that there was a miscommunication between the crew and the bridge tender regarding the lining of the bridge and lowering of the derails," Herb Krohn with the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers said in an email. The union represents BNSF engineers and conductors.

The train's engineer had "many years of experience," Krohn said.

Human error and poor track conditions are the leading causes of rail accidents in the United States, according to Federal Railroad Administration data.

Given the spill's location on a tribal reservation, the Federal Railroad Administration sent an official to the site to monitor cleanup but is not conducting a full investigation. With no injuries, fire, or explosion, the derailment didn't meet the agency's threshold to conduct a full investigation, Flatau said.

Federal officials said Saturday that crews had removed more than 2,100 cubic yards (1,605 cubic meters) of diesel-contaminated soils and pumped out 4,300 gallons (16,277 liters) of contaminated groundwater. BNSF will pay for the response costs, officials said.

At least 44 million tons (39.91 metric tons) of hazardous material moves by rail through Washington state every year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Latest in Safety
Integrated Manufacturing With Robot Transfer
How AIMS Improves Safety for Tool Manufacturers
March 23, 2023
Ergonomic Back Pain I Stock 1372698223
New Ergonomic Risk Assessment Tool Designed to Circumvent Workers' Comp Claims
March 15, 2023
In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan., Dec. 9, 2022.
Lawmakers Fear Spill on Keystone System in Kansas
March 15, 2023
Bella Ramsey, left, and Pedro Pascal in a scene from the series 'The Last of Us.'
Pancakes Won't Turn You into a Zombie
March 10, 2023
Related Stories
Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear Generating Plant on Oct. 2, 2019, in Monticello, Minn.
Safety
Radioactive Water Leaks at Minn. Nuclear Plant for 2nd Time
Integrated Manufacturing With Robot Transfer
Safety
How AIMS Improves Safety for Tool Manufacturers
This image made on March 14, 2023, from the 2022 video provided by the Prachinburi Provincial Public Relations Office, shows a radioactive cylinder, a steel tube, 30 cm (12 inches) long and 13 cm (5 inches) diameter that has gone missing from a steam power plant in Thailand's eastern province of Prachinburi.
Safety
Officials Trace Missing Radioactive Cylinder to Foundry
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio, Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Safety
Safety Agency Opens Probe of Norfolk Southern Rail Accidents
More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear Generating Plant on Oct. 2, 2019, in Monticello, Minn.
Safety
Radioactive Water Leaks at Minn. Nuclear Plant for 2nd Time
The plant is scheduled to power down.
March 24, 2023
I Stock 1143375932 (1)
Automotive
More Hyundais, Kias Recalled for Fire Risk
Vehicle owners for more than 570,000 vehicles told to park outside and away from structures.
March 23, 2023
Integrated Manufacturing With Robot Transfer
Safety
How AIMS Improves Safety for Tool Manufacturers
The automation solution comes from ANCA.
March 23, 2023
This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.
Automotive
U.S. Probes Reports of Steering Glitch on Newer Honda Civics
The steering wheel is sticking.
March 21, 2023
A Norfolk Southern train after derailing in Calhoun County, Ala., March 9, 2023.
Safety
Derailed Train Lacked Required Control Couplers
Federal investigators released preliminary reports from its review of Norfolk Southern.
March 21, 2023
This image made on March 14, 2023, from the 2022 video provided by the Prachinburi Provincial Public Relations Office, shows a radioactive cylinder, a steel tube, 30 cm (12 inches) long and 13 cm (5 inches) diameter that has gone missing from a steam power plant in Thailand's eastern province of Prachinburi.
Safety
Officials Trace Missing Radioactive Cylinder to Foundry
The long cylinder was reported missing from a piece of machinery at a steam power plant.
March 20, 2023
I Stock 1185364077
Safety
Training Woes Led to Tragic BP Refinery Accident
Workers were trying to correct rising liquid levels in a fuel gas mix drum when a flammable vapor cloud formed.
March 17, 2023
VALARIS DS-16 moored at STEHMO Shipyard at an unknown date before the casualty with lines secured to bollard 6 (before lines were adjusted for the March 12 strong winds).
Safety
Deteriorated Bollard Causes $5 Million in Damages
Bad steel was the culprit.
March 17, 2023
I Stock 1319658101
Safety
5 Safety Secrets to Make the Job Easier
Safety is what happens when nobody is watching.
March 17, 2023
A small alligator swims in the collected water around the dilapidated infrastructure of the B-5 orphan well site in the Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge in Lottie, La., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Safety
Officials Tout Spending to Plug 'Orphan Wells'
The U.S. has an estimated 2 million unplugged "orphan wells."
March 17, 2023
Ap23075760831505
Safety
Regulators Monitor Tritium Leak at Minnesota Nuclear Plant
State officials said they waited to get more information before going public with it.
March 17, 2023
A logo on a vehicle at a Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Automotive
Ford Recalls 1.5M Vehicles to Fix Brake Hoses, Wiper Arms
Ford says it's aware of one crash.
March 17, 2023
This is a locator map for Libya with its capital, Tripoli.
Energy
UN Nuclear Watchdog: 2.5 Tons of Uranium Missing in Libya
Each ton of natural uranium can be refined to 5.6 kilograms of weapons-grade material.
March 16, 2023
Ergonomic Back Pain I Stock 1372698223
Labor
New Ergonomic Risk Assessment Tool Designed to Circumvent Workers' Comp Claims
More than 27% of workers compensation claims in manufacturing and wholesale segments are strain-related.
March 15, 2023