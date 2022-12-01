19 Injured in Ethane Explosion in Southern Mexico

A government-owned oil company has not confirmed the explosion was related to its plant.

Associated Press
Dec 1, 2022
Explosion
iStock

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz said 19 people were injured where a pipeline carrying ethane gas exploded.

The Veracruz state civil defense office said most of the people injured in the explosion Tuesday in the town of Agua Dulce suffered first-degree burns.

As of Wednesday, the government-owned oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos, has not confirmed the explosion was related to its plant in Agua Dulce. The office said company personnel were working to control the fire.

Ethane is a gas usually produced as a by-product of oil refining. Video of the scene shows towering flames erupting from the area.


Latest in Safety
The system goes a step further by assigning a priority number from 0 to 99 to further sort alarms in the alarm summary display.
An Alarming Trend in Process Control Systems
November 29, 2022
Work Safety And Safety Procedures Two Binders On Desk In The Office Business Background 646371110 3916x2549
Expanding EHS Focus from Compliance to Quality
November 21, 2022
Patlite Sized
Cutting-Edge Signal Beacons, Towers
November 21, 2022
I Stock 1302076148
OSHA Announces Oversight Program for Illinois, Ohio Food Processors
November 11, 2022
Related Stories
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Safety
Walmart Shooting Raises Need for Violence Prevention at Work
Workers walk to the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Safety
Qatar Says Worker Deaths for World Cup 'Between 400 and 500'
In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, an industrial wholesaler burns in Anyang in central China's Henan province, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
Safety
Welding Sparked Central China Fire That Killed 38
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Safety
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San Francisco, on May 21, 2019.
Safety
San Francisco Will Allow Police to Deploy Lethal Robots
The remote-controlled robots could be used in emergency situations.
November 30, 2022
The system goes a step further by assigning a priority number from 0 to 99 to further sort alarms in the alarm summary display.
Safety
An Alarming Trend in Process Control Systems
The processing industry is increasingly adopting a standards-based approach to alarm management.
November 29, 2022
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Safety
Walmart Shooting Raises Need for Violence Prevention at Work
Workers far too often don't know how to recognize warning signs or report suspicious behavior.
November 29, 2022
Workers walk to the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Safety
Qatar Says Worker Deaths for World Cup 'Between 400 and 500'
A drastically higher number than any other previously offered.
November 29, 2022
This March 6, 2014, file photo shows the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository, near Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Safety
U.S. Nuclear Waste Repository Begins Filling New Disposal Area
Known as Panel 8, the new area consists of seven separate rooms.
November 28, 2022
Trifecta
Safety
CPSC Warns of Toy-Related Injuries and Turkey Fires During the Holidays
A new report released today by CPSC found that in 2021 there were more than 152,000 toy-related, emergency department-treated injuries to children younger than 15 years of age, including two deaths.
November 23, 2022
A drilling rig is seen on Oct. 14, 2011, in Springville, Pa.
Safety
Public Utility to Pipe Water to Residents of 'Gasland' Town
They haven't had a clean, reliable supply of drinking water for 14 years.
November 23, 2022
In this aerial photo, a building at the center of a deadly fire is seen in Anyang in central China's Henan Province, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Investigators said that sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed several dozen people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China's Henan province.
Laws & Regulations
4 Detained Over China Trading Company Fire That Killed 38
The fire was caused by welding sparks that ignited cotton cloth.
November 23, 2022
Workers line up to get tested for COVID-19 at the Foxconn factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Aug. 5, 2021.
Labor
Workers Protest at Virus-Hit Chinese iPhone Factory
Employees were beaten and detained.
November 23, 2022
In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, an industrial wholesaler burns in Anyang in central China's Henan province, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
Safety
Welding Sparked Central China Fire That Killed 38
The company deals in chemicals and other industrial goods.
November 22, 2022
Drone
Aerospace
Drones Attack Ship at Oil Terminal
It was the latest in a series of recent attacks.
November 22, 2022
Work Safety And Safety Procedures Two Binders On Desk In The Office Business Background 646371110 3916x2549
Safety
Expanding EHS Focus from Compliance to Quality
How Environmental Health & Safety programs can improve quality, help recruit new talent, and ultimately improve the bottom line.
November 21, 2022
Patlite Sized
Safety
Cutting-Edge Signal Beacons, Towers
The latest visual and audible solutions can apply to a wide range of factory applications.
November 21, 2022
This Nov. 7, 2022, photo, released by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection shows a methane leak at a well owned by Equitrans Midstream at their Rager Mountain storage facility near Jackson Township, Pa.
Safety
Leak at Pennsylvania Gas Storage Well Spewing Methane
The well had been venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day since November 6.
November 21, 2022
Tesla
Recalls
Tesla Recalls 300K Vehicles Over Taillight Software Glitch
A software glitch can make taillights go off.
November 21, 2022