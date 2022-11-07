NYC Probes Battery-Linked Fire That Injured Over 3 Dozen

Citywide, nearly 200 blazes this year have been tied to “micromobility” device batteries.

Associated Press
Nov 7, 2022
Fire
iStock

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating a New York City high-rise fire that injured over three dozen people and was traced to a faulty lithium-ion battery, the latest in a fast-growing series of battery blazes that have fire officials concerned.

The Red Cross said Sunday it provided temporary lodging and some emergency money to two people displaced by Saturday's fire, which spurred a dramatic and rare rope rescue 20 stories above Manhattan's East 52nd Street, a few blocks from the United Nations' headquarters.

In an updated patient count, the Fire Department said Sunday that a total of 43 civilians, firefighters and police officers were injured.

Two civilians were taken to a hospital in critical condition and two in serious condition, the fire department said.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital said it received 34 patients from the fire and had released 28 as of Sunday evening. The hospital wouldn't provide specifics on individual patients' conditions.

Officials were looking into whether the 37-story apartment building had a fire alarm, whether any doors were left open, and other questions. Authorities have pinpointed the cause of the blaze as a lithium-ion battery related to a “micromobility” device, a term for e-bikes, electric scooters and other items that help people get around.

Chief Fire Marshal Daniel Flynn said there were at least five bikes in the apartment where the fire started. Investigators believe an occupant did bike repairs, Flynn said.

Citywide, nearly 200 blazes and six fire deaths this year have been tied to “micromobility” device batteries, marking “an exponential increase” in such fires over the last few years, Flynn said at a news conference Saturday.

Among the victims: an 8-year-old girl killed when an electric scooter battery sparked a fire in Queens in September, and a woman and a 5-year-old girl killed in August in Harlem by a fire that was blamed on a scooter battery.

The Fire Department has repeatedly urged users of such batteries to follow the manufacturer’s charging and storage instructions, employ only the manufacturer’s cord and power adapter, stop using a battery if it overheats, and follow other safety guidance.

A relative adjusts the oxygen mask of a tuberculosis patient at a TB hospital on World Tuberculosis Day in Hyderabad, India, March 24, 2018.
Tuberculosis Cases Rise for the First Time in Years
October 28, 2022
Tuberculosis Cases Rise for the First Time in Years
October 28, 2022
I Stock 485328666
Poultry Processor Fails to Pay Penalties Following Safety Violations
October 27, 2022
Ep105
Mother Faces Murder Charge After Child Dies from Eating THC Gummies
October 25, 2022
When Destitute Small Towns Mean Dangerous Tap Water
Safety
When Destitute Small Towns Mean Dangerous Tap Water
Nine Arrested After Bridge Collapses in India, Killing 134
Safety
Nine Arrested After Bridge Collapses in India, Killing 134
Suspension Bridge Collapse Kills at Least 133 in India
Safety
Suspension Bridge Collapse Kills at Least 133 in India
When Destitute Small Towns Mean Dangerous Tap Water
Federal law allows authorities to force changes on water utilities, but they rarely do.
November 4, 2022
Safety
When Destitute Small Towns Mean Dangerous Tap Water
Federal law allows authorities to force changes on water utilities, but they rarely do.
November 4, 2022
VW Recalls 225K Vehicles Over Tire Pressure Monitoring
A sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash.
November 4, 2022
Recalls
VW Recalls 225K Vehicles Over Tire Pressure Monitoring
A sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash.
November 4, 2022
21 Bodies Found Near Active Mine
The grim discovery is the latest in a series of incidents related to illegal mining in the Krugersdorp area of South Africa.
November 4, 2022
Energy
21 Bodies Found Near Active Mine
The grim discovery is the latest in a series of incidents related to illegal mining in the Krugersdorp area of South Africa.
November 4, 2022
Ukraine: Russian Shelling Damaged Nuclear Plant Power Lines
It has operated on backup generators to cool reactors and keep other safety systems running.
November 3, 2022
Energy
Ukraine: Russian Shelling Damaged Nuclear Plant Power Lines
It has operated on backup generators to cool reactors and keep other safety systems running.
November 3, 2022
Stellantis: Park Older Models Due to 3 Air Bag Deaths
The deaths have all occurred in the last seven months.
November 3, 2022
Automotive
Stellantis: Park Older Models Due to 3 Air Bag Deaths
The deaths have all occurred in the last seven months.
November 3, 2022
FAA Mandates Seaplane Inspections After Crash
The craft must be inspected for a flaw that likely caused the deadly crash.
November 3, 2022
Aerospace
FAA Mandates Seaplane Inspections After Crash
The craft must be inspected for a flaw that likely caused the deadly crash.
November 3, 2022
Ford
Automotive
$6M Awarded in Asbestos Lawsuit Against Ford, Others
It alleged the victim's illness was connected to her work at manufacturing companies.
November 2, 2022
China Closes Zone Around iPhone Factory After Virus Cases
No one can enter or leave for one week except to deliver food and medical supplies.
November 2, 2022
Safety
China Closes Zone Around iPhone Factory After Virus Cases
No one can enter or leave for one week except to deliver food and medical supplies.
November 2, 2022
Jana Elementary School, left, which is in the Hazelwood School District, is seen on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 in Florissant, Mo.
Safety
Engineers Complete Inside Testing, Soil Sampling Begins at Missouri School
Previous testing found levels of radioactive isotope lead-210 that were 22 times the expected level on the kindergarten playground.
November 1, 2022
Nine Arrested After Bridge Collapses in India, Killing 134
Those arrested include managers of the bridge's operator and its staff.
November 1, 2022
Safety
Nine Arrested After Bridge Collapses in India, Killing 134
Those arrested include managers of the bridge's operator and its staff.
November 1, 2022
Ap22305515625718
Automotive
Hyundai Recalls SUVs for Fire Risk in Computer
The SUVs have anti-lock brake computers that can malfunction and develop an electrical short.
November 1, 2022
Low Res Attack Gif gif
Safety
Laser Attack Blinds Autonomous Vehicles
It's deleting pedestrians and confusing cars.
October 31, 2022
Workers Walk Out of iPhone Factory, Highlighting Virus Woes
With 90 assembly lines, it is the main iPhone assembly site.
October 31, 2022
Labor
Workers Walk Out of iPhone Factory, Highlighting Virus Woes
With 90 assembly lines, it is the main iPhone assembly site.
October 31, 2022
Suspension Bridge Collapse Kills at Least 133 in India
The bridge, built in the late 1800s, was touted as an "engineering marvel."
October 31, 2022
Safety
Suspension Bridge Collapse Kills at Least 133 in India
The bridge, built in the late 1800s, was touted as an “engineering marvel."
October 31, 2022