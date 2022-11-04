When Destitute Small Towns Mean Dangerous Tap Water

Federal law allows authorities to force changes on water utilities, but they rarely do.

Michael PhillisCamille FassettLeah Willingham
Nov 4, 2022
Toney Lewis shows a bottle of tap water he saved, before his neighborhood was recently switched to the current Ferriday, La. water system, in Ridgecrest, La., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Toney Lewis shows a bottle of tap water he saved, before his neighborhood was recently switched to the current Ferriday, La. water system, in Ridgecrest, La., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Keystone, W.Va. (AP) — Donna Dickerson's heart would sink every time she'd wake up, turn on the faucet in her mobile home and hear the pipes gurgling.

Sometimes it would happen on a day when her mother, who is 86 and has dementia, had a doctor's appointment and needed to bathe. Sometimes it would be on Thanksgiving or Christmas when family had come to stay.

"It was sickening, literally a headache and it disrupted everything," she said. "Out of nowhere, the water would be gone, and we'd have no idea when it'd be back."

While failures of big city water systems attract the attention, it's small communities like Keystone, West Virginia that more often are left unprotected by destitute and unmaintained water providers. Small providers rack up roughly twice as many health violations as big cities on average, an analysis of thousands of records over the last three years by the Associated Press shows. In that time, small water providers violated the Safe Drinking Water Act's health standards nearly 9,000 times. They were also frequently the worst performers. Federal law allows authorities to force changes on water utilities, but they rarely do, even for the worst offenders.

"We're talking about things that we've known in drinking water for a century, that we have an expectation in this country that everybody should be afforded," said Chad Seidel, president of a water consulting company.

The worst water providers can have such severe problems that residents are told they can't drink the water. For ten solid years Dickerson and 175 neighbors in the tiny, majority Black community had to boil all their water. That length of time is nearly unheard of — such warnings usually last only for days.

The Safe Drinking Water Act was signed into law in 1974 and initially protected Americans against 22 contaminants, including arsenic. Nearly half a century later, evolving science has broadened the coverage to more than 90 substances, and strengthened standards.

The miracle is that most water systems keep up – 94% of them comply with health standards.

After years of problems, Keystone finally got hooked up to a new water system last December, McDowell Public Service District, which focuses on upgrading systems in coal communities. Deteriorating water mains were replaced. A non-proft called DigDeep helped pay to connect homes to the new infrastructure.

When a water utility doesn't treat water properly or has high levels of a contaminant, states are supposed to enforce the law. They usually give communities time to fix problems, and often they do. If there is intransigence or delay, a state authority can escalate action and impose fines. Yet in many towns, that doesn't go well; there is no money to pay the fines. Some places struggle year after year.

The EPA stresses the vast majority of systems do provide safe water. For those having trouble, the agency has increased technical assistance, inspections and enforcement. Those efforts have decreased the number of systems consistently committing health violations, according to Carol King, an attorney in the EPA Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance.

The top concern of the water industry itself is funding for infrastructure, according to a survey.

Recruitment of professionals to run small water systems is one main issue. The largely white, male workforce is aging.

Earlier in his career, Tim Wilson, a water manager, spent time running the treatment plant in Wahpeton, Iowa, a community of just over 400 that expands when vacationers rush in during the summertime.

Small, rural communities have a "ridiculously hard" time recruiting certified operators, he said. Once they are trained, they can be lured away by better pay and benefits elsewhere.

The job demands can be heavy: in Wahpeton, Wilson not only ran the treatment plant, he plowed snow and testified as a zoning expert at local government meetings.

People in Ferriday, Louisiana had to get their water from the National Guard for four months back in 1999. The town's water treatment plant, which had struggled to keep the water from turning brown, had completely failed. Those four months left a mark.

"I haven't drunk the water since," said Jameel Green, 42, who has lived in Ferriday most of his life. He now makes sure his two girls, ages 16 and eight, don't drink the water either.

A new water treatment plant was supposed to fix Ferriday's issues. But staff at the new plant struggled to find the right mix of chemicals, according to Rev. James Smith Sr., who was brought in to help with the issue. The state fined the town $455,265. No payment has been made. Rev. Smith said the water has improved significantly with increased testing and pilot studies.

Without a lot more money and more aggressive intervention in the worst places, experts say many Americans will continue to endure an expensive search for drinkable water, or else they'll drink water that is potentially unsafe.

"In my view, this is a desperate problem," said Manny Teodoro, a professor at the University of Wisconsin who focuses on public policy and water.

Latest in Safety
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
Sponsored
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
October 24, 2022
A relative adjusts the oxygen mask of a tuberculosis patient at a TB hospital on World Tuberculosis Day in Hyderabad, India, March 24, 2018.
Tuberculosis Cases Rise for the First Time in Years
October 28, 2022
I Stock 485328666
Poultry Processor Fails to Pay Penalties Following Safety Violations
October 27, 2022
Ep105
Mother Faces Murder Charge After Child Dies from Eating THC Gummies
October 25, 2022
Related Stories
Search and rescue work is going on as a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Safety
Nine Arrested After Bridge Collapses in India, Killing 134
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Safety
Suspension Bridge Collapse Kills at Least 133 in India
A Delta Air Lines plane leaves the gate on July 12, 2021, at Logan International Airport in Boston.
Safety
Delta Air Settles With Pilot Who Raised Safety Concerns
The Silver Bullet for Empowering Business Processes
Sponsored
The Silver Bullet for Empowering Business Processes
More in Safety
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
Sponsored
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
Digital transformation is accelerating and should be a goal for any manufacturer looking to achieve operational resilience. This new report tells you how industrial networks are evolving and provides tips to futureproof your networks.
October 7, 2022
In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, file photo a logo of the brand Volkswagen on top of a company building is pictured prior to a Volkswagen stock company press conference in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, because the tire pressure monitoring systems may not detect air losses in all four tires at the same time. The recall covers certain 2019 Tiguan, Golf Sportswagen, Golf Alltrack, Golf R, and Audi Q3 and A3 vehicles. Also covered are some 2019 and 2020 Jetta, Golf, Atlas and Audi A3 models and some 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles.
Recalls
VW Recalls 225K Vehicles Over Tire Pressure Monitoring
A sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash.
November 4, 2022
South African police investigate at the scene where more than 20 bodies, suspected of being illegal miners, were found near an active mine in Krugersdorp, South Africa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Police suspect that the bodies were moved to where they were found at a privately-owned mine. The grim discovery is the latest in a series of incidents related to illegal mining in the Krugersdorp area.
Energy
21 Bodies Found Near Active Mine
The grim discovery is the latest in a series of incidents related to illegal mining in the Krugersdorp area of South Africa.
November 4, 2022
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen from around twenty kilometers away in an area in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Energy
Ukraine: Russian Shelling Damaged Nuclear Plant Power Lines
It has operated on backup generators to cool reactors and keep other safety systems running.
November 3, 2022
This Sunday, June 25, 2017, photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis is warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, after Takata driver’s air bags apparently exploded, killing three more people. The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler, is telling people to stop driving Dodge Magnum wagons, Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars and Chrysler 300 sedans from the 2005 through 2010 model years.
Automotive
Stellantis: Park Older Models Due to 3 Air Bag Deaths
The deaths have all occurred in the last seven months.
November 3, 2022
The home base for Northwest Seaplanes and Friday Harbor Seaplanes at the Renton Municipal Airport was quiet Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, as they awaited reports from the U.S. Coast Guard, which is searching the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle after one of their floatplanes crashed on Sunday, Sept. 4, afternoon.
Aerospace
FAA Mandates Seaplane Inspections After Crash
The craft must be inspected for a flaw that likely caused the deadly crash.
November 3, 2022
Ford
Automotive
$6M Awarded in Asbestos Lawsuit Against Ford, Others
It alleged the victim's illness was connected to her work at manufacturing companies.
November 2, 2022
A medical worker collects a sample from a man at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Safety
China Closes Zone Around iPhone Factory After Virus Cases
No one can enter or leave for one week except to deliver food and medical supplies.
November 2, 2022
Jana Elementary School, left, which is in the Hazelwood School District, is seen on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 in Florissant, Mo.
Safety
Engineers Complete Inside Testing, Soil Sampling Begins at Missouri School
Previous testing found levels of radioactive isotope lead-210 that were 22 times the expected level on the kindergarten playground.
November 1, 2022
Search and rescue work is going on as a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Safety
Nine Arrested After Bridge Collapses in India, Killing 134
Those arrested include managers of the bridge's operator and its staff.
November 1, 2022
Ap22305515625718
Automotive
Hyundai Recalls SUVs for Fire Risk in Computer
The SUVs have anti-lock brake computers that can malfunction and develop an electrical short.
November 1, 2022
Low Res Attack Gif gif
Safety
Laser Attack Blinds Autonomous Vehicles
It's deleting pedestrians and confusing cars.
October 31, 2022
In this photo taken from video footage and released by Hangpai Xingyang, people with suitcases and bags are seen leaving from a Foxconn compound in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Labor
Workers Walk Out of iPhone Factory, Highlighting Virus Woes
With 90 assembly lines, it is the main iPhone assembly site.
October 31, 2022
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Safety
Suspension Bridge Collapse Kills at Least 133 in India
The bridge, built in the late 1800s, was touted as an “engineering marvel."
October 31, 2022
A relative adjusts the oxygen mask of a tuberculosis patient at a TB hospital on World Tuberculosis Day in Hyderabad, India, March 24, 2018.
Safety
Tuberculosis Cases Rise for the First Time in Years
The U.N. health agency said more than 10 million people worldwide were sickened by tuberculosis in 2021.
October 28, 2022