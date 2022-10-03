OSHA Reveals Top 10 Safety Violations for 2022

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently announced its preliminary Top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety standards for fiscal year 2022.

“OSHA’s annual Top 10 list helps define trends so safety professionals can find the appropriate solutions,” said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO. “Despite advancements in workplace safety, we continue to see the same types of violations each year. It’s more important than ever employers seek education and resources to keep their workers safe.”

The Top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety standards for FY 2022 are:

Fall Protection – General Requirements (1926.501): 5,260 violations Hazard Communication (1910.1200): 2,424 Respiratory Protection (1910.134): 2,185 Ladders (1926.1053): 2,143 Scaffolding (1926.451): 2,058 Lockout/Tagout (1910.147): 1,977 Powered Industrial Trucks (1910.178): 1,749 Fall Protection – Training Requirements (1926.503): 1,556 Personal Protective and Lifesaving Equipment – Eye and Face Protection (1926.102): 1,401 Machine Guarding (1910.212): 1,370

A more in-depth analysis of the Top 10 violations for 2022 will be published in December.