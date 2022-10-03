OSHA Reveals Top 10 Safety Violations for 2022

'OSHA’s annual Top 10 list helps define trends so safety professionals can find the appropriate solutions.'

Oct 3, 2022
Hardhat And Old Leather Gloves 000022581563 Medium

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently announced its preliminary Top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety standards for fiscal year 2022.  

“OSHA’s annual Top 10 list helps define trends so safety professionals can find the appropriate solutions,” said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO. “Despite advancements in workplace safety, we continue to see the same types of violations each year. It’s more important than ever employers seek education and resources to keep their workers safe.” 

The Top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety standards for FY 2022 are: 

  1. Fall Protection – General Requirements (1926.501): 5,260 violations
  2. Hazard Communication (1910.1200): 2,424
  3. Respiratory Protection (1910.134): 2,185
  4. Ladders (1926.1053): 2,143
  5. Scaffolding (1926.451): 2,058
  6. Lockout/Tagout (1910.147): 1,977
  7. Powered Industrial Trucks (1910.178): 1,749
  8. Fall Protection – Training Requirements (1926.503): 1,556
  9. Personal Protective and Lifesaving Equipment – Eye and Face Protection (1926.102): 1,401
  10. Machine Guarding (1910.212): 1,370  

A more in-depth analysis of the Top 10 violations for 2022 will be published in December.     

Latest in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
I Stock 526150043
Lamb Weston Fined Over Groundwater Contamination
September 30, 2022
Dol
DOL Renews ‘Star Level’ Designation Of Huber Engineered Woods
September 30, 2022
1 Cionic Full Sleeve Walking
Clothing Maker Develops 'Bionic' Sleeve that Tells Muscles How to Move
September 28, 2022
Related Stories
Dol
Safety
DOL Renews ‘Star Level’ Designation Of Huber Engineered Woods
Fire2
Safety
Blaze at State Oil Giant PKN Orlen Plant in Poland Kills 2
Safety
Safety
Fargo Glass Company Earns ‘Star’ Level Designation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
This still image from video taken Oct. 4, 2021, and provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of oil off the coast of Orange County, Calif.
Safety
Ruptured Oil Pipeline Off California Approved for Repairs
The underwater pipeline ruptured a year ago.
October 3, 2022
I Stock 526150043
Safety
Lamb Weston Fined Over Groundwater Contamination
The company exceeded restrictions on nitrogen-rich wastewater 90 times.
September 30, 2022
Dol
Safety
DOL Renews ‘Star Level’ Designation Of Huber Engineered Woods
The wood products manufacturing facility maintained its safety distinction.
September 30, 2022
A home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018.
Safety
Ex-PG&E Execs Pay $117M to Settle Wildfire Lawsuit
The lawsuit alleged that former officers and board members neglected their duty to ensure the utility's equipment wouldn't kill people.
September 30, 2022
Flares burn off methane and other hydrocarbons at an oil and gas facility in Lenorah, Texas, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Safety
Methane Blast in Baltic Sea Highlights Global Problem
It is believed to be the single biggest recorded gas leak over a short period of time.
September 30, 2022
I Stock 147000063
Safety
Candy Maker Fined Over Amputation Hazards
It's the company's third fine in five years at the same factory.
September 28, 2022
I Stock 1138018738
Safety
E-cigarette Maker Juul Has Settled Its Lawsuit Over Targeting Teens
Here's why the company is paying $438.5 million to dozens of states.
September 28, 2022
1 Cionic Full Sleeve Walking
Safety
Clothing Maker Develops 'Bionic' Sleeve that Tells Muscles How to Move
The Cionic Neural Sleeve analyzes, predicts and augments a person’s movement.
September 28, 2022
Fire2
Safety
Blaze at State Oil Giant PKN Orlen Plant in Poland Kills 2
The blaze broke out in one of the furnaces.
September 28, 2022
This aerial photo taken from an airplane shows a reservoir near the old Piney Point phosphate mine on April 3, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla.
Safety
Florida Mining Pollution a Concern with Hurricane Ian
It's threatening more than 1 billion tons of slightly radioactive waste.
September 28, 2022
Safety
Safety
Fargo Glass Company Earns ‘Star’ Level Designation
For exemplary workplace safety and health programs.
September 27, 2022
This undated family photo shows Hayden Jones Jr. The 23-year-old Navy officer was found dead at the wheel by Florida Highway Patrol troopers in July 2022, in Pensacola.
Safety
Family: Man Killed in Crash Never Got Air Bag Recall Notice
The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
September 26, 2022
Safety
Safety
4 Steps to Prevent Injuries at Your Facility
In some cases, the cause of an accident isn’t apparent.
September 23, 2022
A SeaPod Eco prototype, the first of a futuristic line of homes built over water, is shown to the press in Linton Bay Marina, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Safety
Futuristic Oceanfront Home Goes Sideways
The home looks like a spaceship ... that tipped over.
September 23, 2022