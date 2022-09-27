Fargo Glass Company Earns ‘Star’ Level Designation

For exemplary workplace safety and health programs.

Industrial Media Staff
Sep 27, 2022
Safety
iStock

Cardinal IG, a glass manufacturer, earned recognition for their initiative-taking safety and health programs leading to designation as Star Level VPP sites. ­The Fargo company – employing about 354 workers – is a division of Cardinal Glass Industries in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

OSHA initially approved the facility as a VPP site in February 2017. Cardinal IG in Fargo was the first site within the company to achieve OSHA VPP. The organization now has 10 sites in the program.

“The site maintains excellent housekeeping practices to promote workplace safety and also has a very comprehensive health and wellness program,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Jennifer S. Rous in Denver. “Star Level designation in the Voluntary Protection Program is the highest safety achievement a company can earn from OSHA."

Cardinal IG is North America's leading manufacturer of glass products for the residential window and door industry.

Latest in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
A view of the Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar, Sept. 1, 2022.
Oil Leak from Ship Affects Fishing, Beach
September 22, 2022
I Stock 1314355369
FDA Warns Consumers Not to Cook Chicken with NyQuil
September 21, 2022
Actor Matt Damon speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York.
Water.org Unveils $1 Billion Plan for Water, Sanitation Access
September 21, 2022
Related Stories
This undated family photo shows Hayden Jones Jr. The 23-year-old Navy officer was found dead at the wheel by Florida Highway Patrol troopers in July 2022, in Pensacola.
Safety
Family: Man Killed in Crash Never Got Air Bag Recall Notice
Safety
Safety
4 Steps to Prevent Injuries at Your Facility
The National Transportation Safety Board will use a final report on the crash to launch an effort to lobby for regulations requiring alcohol breath testing devices on all new vehicles.
Safety
NTSB Wants All New Vehicles to Check Drivers for Alcohol Use
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Safety
Safety
4 Steps to Prevent Injuries at Your Facility
In some cases, the cause of an accident isn’t apparent.
September 23, 2022
A SeaPod Eco prototype, the first of a futuristic line of homes built over water, is shown to the press in Linton Bay Marina, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Safety
Futuristic Oceanfront Home Goes Sideways
The home looks like a spaceship ... that tipped over.
September 23, 2022
A view of the Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar, Sept. 1, 2022.
Safety
Oil Leak from Ship Affects Fishing, Beach
The ship was basically broken in two and is resting on the seabed in shallow waters.
September 22, 2022
I Stock 1365271101
Safety
Crew Extinguishes Fire on Oil Tanker
The fire broke out on the 820-foot ship about 11 miles south of Finland.
September 22, 2022
An insurance industry group says they're being stolen at a rate nearly double the rest of the auto industry because they don't have computer chips in the keys.
Automotive
Thieves Key On Hack That Leaves Hyundai, Kia Cars Vulnerable
These cars are stolen at nearly twice the rate of the rest of the auto industry.
September 22, 2022
The Tesla company logo is seen on the hood of an unsold vehicle at a dealership, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up.
Automotive
Over 1M Teslas Recalled Because Windows Can Pinch Fingers
The recall covers certain 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and some 2020 and 2021 Model Y SUVs.
September 22, 2022
3M offices, St. Paul, Minn.
Laws & Regulations
3M, Shoe Manufacturer Settle 'Forever Chemicals' Case
The chemicals were used in 3M's Scotchgard waterproofing product.
September 21, 2022
I Stock 1314355369
Safety
FDA Warns Consumers Not to Cook Chicken with NyQuil
Boiling a medication can change its properties and make it much more concentrated.
September 21, 2022
Actor Matt Damon speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York.
Safety
Water.org Unveils $1 Billion Plan for Water, Sanitation Access
The investment intends to help bring new water delivery and wastewater treatment projects to underserved communities.
September 21, 2022
The National Transportation Safety Board will use a final report on the crash to launch an effort to lobby for regulations requiring alcohol breath testing devices on all new vehicles.
Safety
NTSB Wants All New Vehicles to Check Drivers for Alcohol Use
NHTSA said this week that roadway deaths in the U.S. are at crisis levels.
September 21, 2022
Fire
Safety
Ohio Oil Refinery Fire Injures 2 People; Plant Shut Down
The refinery can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
September 21, 2022
I Stock 1367728606
Safety
Deepfake Audio Has a Tell
Researchers used fluid dynamics to spot artificial imposter voices.
September 20, 2022
I Stock 824586698
Safety
Company Executive Charged Over Tainted Fruit Juice
The former owner of Valley Processing Inc. faces 12 felony counts.
September 16, 2022
This image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows damage to a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor electric car following a crash in September, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Automotive
Report: Tesla Driver Lost Scholarship Before Fiery Crash
The crash damaged the Tesla's high-voltage lithium-ion battery and the car erupted into flames.
September 16, 2022