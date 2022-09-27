Fargo Glass Company Earns ‘Star’ Level Designation

Cardinal IG, a glass manufacturer, earned recognition for their initiative-taking safety and health programs leading to designation as Star Level VPP sites. ­The Fargo company – employing about 354 workers – is a division of Cardinal Glass Industries in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

OSHA initially approved the facility as a VPP site in February 2017. Cardinal IG in Fargo was the first site within the company to achieve OSHA VPP. The organization now has 10 sites in the program.

“The site maintains excellent housekeeping practices to promote workplace safety and also has a very comprehensive health and wellness program,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Jennifer S. Rous in Denver. “Star Level designation in the Voluntary Protection Program is the highest safety achievement a company can earn from OSHA."

Cardinal IG is North America's leading manufacturer of glass products for the residential window and door industry.