Family: Man Killed in Crash Never Got Air Bag Recall Notice

The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Freida Frisaro
Tom Krisher
Sep 26, 2022
This undated family photo shows Hayden Jones Jr. The 23-year-old Navy officer was found dead at the wheel by Florida Highway Patrol troopers in July 2022, in Pensacola.
This undated family photo shows Hayden Jones Jr. The 23-year-old Navy officer was found dead at the wheel by Florida Highway Patrol troopers in July 2022, in Pensacola.
Jones Family via AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at a crash scene in the Panhandle this summer, they found a 23-year-old Navy officer dead at the wheel with neck wounds that initially looked like a possible shooting.

A trooper later messaged the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that injuries were from the deployment of an air bag in the 2006 Ford Ranger pickup in the July accident in Pensacola.

Though the NHTSA is investigating and hasn’t made a final determination yet, the family of Hayden Jones Jr. says there’s ample evidence the death was caused by an exploding Takata air bag. It would be the 20th such death in the United States — and would come six years after the start of a recall of that vehicle model.

The NHTSA recall notices for the 2006 Ford Ranger underline the urgency, saying owners shouldn't drive these vehicles “unless you are going straight to a dealer to have them repaired.”

Ford says it notified the vehicle owner of the recall — even going to the owner's home to try to schedule repairs — but the Jones family says it never received any recall notice from the manufacturer and has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Cases like this, in which needed repairs never happen, show the system is broken, said William Wallace, safety advocate for Consumer Reports. He said the recall system is weak in part because it relies heavily on owners keeping up to date with recall notices.

Some states, such as New York, require notices of pending recalls to be given to car owners as part of annual vehicle inspections. Florida does not require any annual inspections.

Hayden Jones Sr. originally bought the vehicle in Tennessee from Dobbs Ford of Memphis, Inc., according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday against Ford, the dealership — which is now AutoNation Ford Wolfchase — and the owner and driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash.

The elder Jones now lives in Brandon, Mississippi, and the younger Jones was using the vehicle in Florida, where he was stationed in Pensacola.

Ford spokesman Said Deep told The Associated Press last month that the company had notified the owner of the recall and went to the house, but he did not confirm the address visited. Ford declined further comment after the lawsuit was filed.

Orlando-based attorney Andrew Parker Felix said that no one in the Jones family was visited by Ford representatives nor received recall notices. The Jones family declined to comment, except through Felix.

“These things are literally the stuff of nightmares,” Felix said. “It is an airbag that shoots metal at you.”

Felix's firm, Morgan & Morgan, has prosecuted more than 100 individual Takata air bag claims. The firm contends that the dealer in Tennessee “was allegedly notified of Ford’s safety recall of the 2006 Ranger at least 12 times between 2018 and 2020, but also did nothing to warn Mr. Jones about his vehicle’s deadly airbag."

Changes of address can sometimes complicate recalls, said Gabe Knight, another safety advocate for Consumer Reports.

“Moving introduces a potential break in the ability of the automaker to reach car owners,” Knight said. “Unless the owner notifies the automaker (which isn’t likely), then the automaker is dependent on the address they have on file and registration records, which can significantly lag behind moves.”

Troopers who arrived at the scene on July 7 found Jones dead of neck wounds and shrapnel in the truck's floorboards. The other driver walked away from the minor collision with no injuries, according to the accident report.

“I think we initially began our investigation as a possible homicide by gunfire because we weren’t sure,” Lt. Jason King of the Highway Patrol told news outlets at the time. The Highway Patrol, when contacted by the AP, would give no further details and referred the matter to the NHTSA.

A document posted on the NHTSA’s database said a Florida Highway Patrol trooper filed a report with the agency saying that the driver suffered fatal injuries ”due to the driver’s side air bag deployment.”

At least 28 deaths worldwide have been attributed to Takata air bags.

The company used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can become more volatile over time when exposed to moisture and repeated high temperatures — particularly a problem in warmer, more humid climates. The explosion can blow apart a metal canister and hurl shrapnel through the passenger compartment.

About 67 million vehicles with Takata air bags in the United States have been subject to a recall, according to the NHTSA.

The last previous death caused by a Takata air bag occurred in a Honda in Lancaster County, South Carolina, in January 2021.

Latest in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
A view of the Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar, Sept. 1, 2022.
Oil Leak from Ship Affects Fishing, Beach
September 22, 2022
I Stock 1314355369
FDA Warns Consumers Not to Cook Chicken with NyQuil
September 21, 2022
Actor Matt Damon speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York.
Water.org Unveils $1 Billion Plan for Water, Sanitation Access
September 21, 2022
Related Stories
Safety
Safety
4 Steps to Prevent Injuries at Your Facility
The National Transportation Safety Board will use a final report on the crash to launch an effort to lobby for regulations requiring alcohol breath testing devices on all new vehicles.
Safety
NTSB Wants All New Vehicles to Check Drivers for Alcohol Use
Fire
Safety
Ohio Oil Refinery Fire Injures 2 People; Plant Shut Down
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
A SeaPod Eco prototype, the first of a futuristic line of homes built over water, is shown to the press in Linton Bay Marina, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Safety
Futuristic Oceanfront Home Goes Sideways
The home looks like a spaceship ... that tipped over.
September 23, 2022
A view of the Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar, Sept. 1, 2022.
Safety
Oil Leak from Ship Affects Fishing, Beach
The ship was basically broken in two and is resting on the seabed in shallow waters.
September 22, 2022
I Stock 1365271101
Safety
Crew Extinguishes Fire on Oil Tanker
The fire broke out on the 820-foot ship about 11 miles south of Finland.
September 22, 2022
An insurance industry group says they're being stolen at a rate nearly double the rest of the auto industry because they don't have computer chips in the keys.
Automotive
Thieves Key On Hack That Leaves Hyundai, Kia Cars Vulnerable
These cars are stolen at nearly twice the rate of the rest of the auto industry.
September 22, 2022
The Tesla company logo is seen on the hood of an unsold vehicle at a dealership, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up.
Automotive
Over 1M Teslas Recalled Because Windows Can Pinch Fingers
The recall covers certain 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and some 2020 and 2021 Model Y SUVs.
September 22, 2022
3M offices, St. Paul, Minn.
Laws & Regulations
3M, Shoe Manufacturer Settle 'Forever Chemicals' Case
The chemicals were used in 3M's Scotchgard waterproofing product.
September 21, 2022
I Stock 1314355369
Safety
FDA Warns Consumers Not to Cook Chicken with NyQuil
Boiling a medication can change its properties and make it much more concentrated.
September 21, 2022
Actor Matt Damon speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York.
Safety
Water.org Unveils $1 Billion Plan for Water, Sanitation Access
The investment intends to help bring new water delivery and wastewater treatment projects to underserved communities.
September 21, 2022
The National Transportation Safety Board will use a final report on the crash to launch an effort to lobby for regulations requiring alcohol breath testing devices on all new vehicles.
Safety
NTSB Wants All New Vehicles to Check Drivers for Alcohol Use
NHTSA said this week that roadway deaths in the U.S. are at crisis levels.
September 21, 2022
Fire
Safety
Ohio Oil Refinery Fire Injures 2 People; Plant Shut Down
The refinery can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
September 21, 2022
I Stock 1367728606
Safety
Deepfake Audio Has a Tell
Researchers used fluid dynamics to spot artificial imposter voices.
September 20, 2022
I Stock 824586698
Safety
Company Executive Charged Over Tainted Fruit Juice
The former owner of Valley Processing Inc. faces 12 felony counts.
September 16, 2022
This image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows damage to a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor electric car following a crash in September, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Automotive
Report: Tesla Driver Lost Scholarship Before Fiery Crash
The crash damaged the Tesla's high-voltage lithium-ion battery and the car erupted into flames.
September 16, 2022
I Stock 96764887
Safety
Male-to-Male Extension Cords Flagged Over Electrocution, Fire Risks
These cords do not comply with applicable national safety codes.
September 16, 2022