Fire Risk Prompts Hyundai, Kia Hitch Recalls

Associated Press
Aug 23, 2022
The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven’t figured out how to fix it yet.
The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven’t figured out how to fix it yet.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some of their large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from buildings after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.

The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven't figured out how to fix it yet. The automakers reported 25 fires or melting incidents in the U.S. and Canada caused by the problem, but no crashes or injuries.

The recalls cover more than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years.

In documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the companies said debris and moisture can accumulate in a circuit board in the tow hitch wiring. That can cause an electrical short, which can lead to a fire.

Hyundai said that dealers will inspect the wiring and remove a fuse as an interim repair. Kia doesn't have an interim repair. The companies say a final repair is being developed.

In addition, dealers from both automakers have stopped selling the affected SUVs until repairs are made.

Latest in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1225971187
The Bacterium Behind Deadly Food Poisoning Outbreaks
August 19, 2022
Windowstn
This Building's Windows Keep Exploding
August 19, 2022
I Stock 1307516357
Two Florida Deaths Linked to Raw Oysters
August 17, 2022
Related Stories
A new category of durable, high-tech, all epoxy coating is dramatically increasing traction and improving safety in industrial settings.
Safety
Industrial Safety: Preventing Slips and Falls Virtually Everywhere
A Japanese chemical tanker ship crashed into the cargo ship off the coast of southwestern Japan, the coast guard said Saturday.
Safety
Chemical Tanker, Cargo Ship Crash Near Southwestern Japan
Bmw
Safety
1 Dead, 9 Injured After Autonomous Test Car Veers Into Traffic
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
A Japanese chemical tanker ship crashed into the cargo ship off the coast of southwestern Japan, the coast guard said Saturday.
Safety
Chemical Tanker, Cargo Ship Crash Near Southwestern Japan
Some oil leaked from the engine area of the cargo ship.
August 22, 2022
In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. A Georgia jury has returned a $1.7 billion verdict against Ford Motor Co. involving a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple. Lawyers for the couple confirmed the verdict. Jurors in Gwinnett County returned the verdict late last week in the civil case involving what the plaintiffs’ lawyers called dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup trucks.
Safety
Ford to Appeal $1.7 Billion Verdict in Georgia Truck Crash
The Michigan-based automaker sought to defend the company against accusations.
August 22, 2022
I Stock 1225971187
Safety
The Bacterium Behind Deadly Food Poisoning Outbreaks
A microbiologist explains listeria.
August 19, 2022
I Stock 1338041420
Safety
How to Destroy a 'Forever Chemical'
Scientists are discovering ways to eliminate PFAS, but this growing global health problem isn't going away soon.
August 19, 2022
Windowstn
Technology
This Building's Windows Keep Exploding
And no one knows why.
August 19, 2022
Ultrathera Gyro Stim
Safety
Father Invents Balance Treatment Device for Daughter
GyroStim is a computer-controlled, automated, multi-axis rotational chair.
August 18, 2022
In this photo taken from video footage released by Roscosmos Space Agency, Roscosmos' cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev are seen during their spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS), Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
Aerospace
Bad Battery Cuts Spacewalk Short
The spacewalker had to rush back inside.
August 18, 2022
Aerial Crane At Port I Stock 1159208244
Supply Chain
Court: Mishandled Peroxide Caused 2021 Port Blast
The peroxide was kept in direct sunlight for 12 days before the incident.
August 18, 2022
I Stock 1307516357
Safety
Two Florida Deaths Linked to Raw Oysters
About 80,000 people in the U.S. get vibriosis each year, and about 100 people die from it.
August 17, 2022
I Stock 1344775187
Safety
Packaging Manufacturer Fined After 25-Year-Old Worker Severely Injured
The worker was removing polyethylene foam from an extruding machine when a static discharge ignited a flammable gas.
August 17, 2022
I Stock 1036010084
Safety
Washington Stands By Pesticide Deadline, Warns Bad Actors
Pesticide testing deadlines won't move and the cannabis board knows that some producers are rushing products to retailers to try to beat the testing deadline.
August 16, 2022
I Stock 1402040044
Safety
U.S. Offers More Monkeypox Vaccine to States and Cities
U.S. officials previously shipped more than 630,000 doses, though not all have been used.
August 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 16 At 10 53 44 Am
Safety
Capri Sun Juice Could Contain Cleaning Solution
Kraft Heinz received complaints about the taste of "Wild Cherry" juice pouches.
August 16, 2022
I Stock 928158772
Safety
Company Charged in Worker Death After Repeated Injuries
It was standard practice to bypass installed safety features.
August 16, 2022