18-Year Oil Spill in Gulf: 1M Gallons Collected Since 2019

A containment system is collecting about 900 gallons of oil a day.

Jul 13th, 2022
Janet McConnaughey
Oilspill
iStock

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One million gallons of oil have been collected since April 2019 from the site of the nation’s longest oil spill, in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana, the Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday.

The spill began when when Hurricane Ivan caused an underwater mudslide in September 2004, collapsing an oil production platform 11 miles (27 kilometers) from shore. Owner Taylor Energy Co. LLC capped nine wells but said it couldn't cap the other 16 at Mississippi Canyon Block 20, or MC-20 for short. They have now been leaking for nearly 18 years.

“As of July 12, 2022, 1,016,929 gallons of oil have been collected from the MC-20 site" over more than three years, the Coast Guard said in a news release. That amount — more than 3.8 million liters — would fill about 1.5 Olympic swimming pools.

The Coast Guard said that the containment system it ordered is collecting an average of about 900 gallons (3,400 liters) of oil a day.

Neither agency estimated the 18-year total.

Some earlier estimates put the daily maximum at 33 times the current daily amount, but that figure is also far above early government estimates of 7.5 gallons (28 liters) a day in 2012 and 12 gallons (45 liters) a day in 2015.

Estimates were even lower from Taylor, which unsuccessfully took the Coast Guard and its contractor to court over the containment system.

The New Orleans-based company agreed in December 2021 to drop three lawsuits, turn over a $432 million cleanup trust fund and pay an additional $43 million to settle a federal lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Greg Gerard Guidry signed the settlement in March, according to online court records.

The trust fund money went to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to pay for continuing efforts to plug the well and stop the spill, NOAA said in its press release.

“Experts continue to work on a permanent solution,” the agency said.

More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jun 13th, 2022
General Motors plans to have the capacity to build more than 1 million EVs by 2025.
GM Expands EV First Responder Training Efforts
GM plans to have the capacity to build more than 1 million EVs by 2025.
Jun 30th, 2022
Chocolate
Chocolate Factory Shut After Salmonella Infection
The company produces chocolate for multiple brands sold around the world.
Jun 30th, 2022
NHTSA administrator Steven Cliff, during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Washington.
NHTSA Chief: Agency to Scrutinize Auto-Driver Tech
NHTSA wants to better understand how the new technology should perform.
Jun 30th, 2022
Baby Neck Float
FDA Warns of Death, Injury Risk for Baby Neck Floats
The FDA became aware of companies marketing neck floats for use as a water therapy tool without FDA clearance or approval.
Jun 28th, 2022
I Stock 1382173996
What Is BPA?
And why is it in so many plastic products?
Jun 28th, 2022
TerrAscend acknowledged the incident and injuries in a statement on its website.
Explosion at Cannabis Facility Injures Six People
TerrAscend acknowledged the incident and injuries in a statement on its website.
Jun 27th, 2022
Safety
A New Approach to Health and Safety for Manufacturers
Until recently, not enough attention was being placed on how new technologies can improve health and safety for workers.
Jun 27th, 2022
LakeAir air purifier for industrial use.
Eliminate Indoor Airborne Contaminants to Protect Worker Safety, Productivity
Air purification systems can capture smoke, exhaust gasses and pollutants.
Jun 24th, 2022
Two people involved in testing for the electric car brand NIO died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a Shanghai parking structure on Thursday, the company said Friday, June 24, 2022.
Chinese Electric Car Brand NIO Says 2 Killed in Vehicle Fall
The employees who died were “digital cabin testers.”
Jun 24th, 2022
Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker’s ambitions to roll out electric cars.
Toyota Recalls Electric Car for Faulty Wheel
The whole wheel could come off.
Jun 24th, 2022
Search and rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory on Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. The company that operated a Kentucky candle factory leveled by a deadly tornado is planning to ramp up production. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, June 23, 2022, that Mayfield Consumer Products plans a $33 million investment at a nearby plant. It plans to employ more than 500 people full time in the next five years at its factory in Hickory, Kentucky.
Candle Co. with Plant Leveled by Tornado Will Expand
The company's plant in Mayfield took a direct hit from the tornado that devastated the town last December.
Jun 24th, 2022