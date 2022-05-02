2 People Rescued 50 Hours After China Building Collapse

Police arrested nine people on suspicion of causing a major liability accident.

May 2nd, 2022
Associated Press
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers evacuate a woman pulled alive from a collapsed building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 1, 2022. The woman was rescued Sunday from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed, leaving dozens trapped or missing, state media said.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers evacuate a woman pulled alive from a collapsed building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 1, 2022. The woman was rescued Sunday from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed, leaving dozens trapped or missing, state media said.
Shen Hong/Xinhua via AP

BEIJING (AP) — Two people were rescued Sunday from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed, leaving dozens trapped or missing, state media said.

Separately, police arrested nine people including the building owner on suspicion of causing a major liability accident, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

State broadcaster CCTV showed video of rescuers bringing a woman out on a stretcher about 4:30 p.m. Some could be heard shouting words of encouragement during the operation. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, CCTV said. State media reported another person was brought out alive in the evening but provided no details.

Seven people have been rescued from the building, which collapsed Friday afternoon in the inland city of Changsha, the capital of Hunan province. About 20 others remained trapped, and another 39 had not been accounted for as of late Saturday.

Besides the owner, police said they had arrested three people in charge of design and construction and five others for what they said was a false safety assessment for a guest house on the building's fourth to sixth floors.

In photos the building appeared to have pancaked down to about the second floor, leaving rubble strewn on the sidewalk. It had stood in a row of buildings about six stories tall.

Xinhua said the building had eight floors, including a restaurant on the second floor, a cafe on the third floor and residences on the top two floors. Other media reports said it was a six-story building. Tenants had made structural modifications to the building, but the cause of the collapse remained under investigation, Xinhua said.

Police said the Hunan Xiangda Engineering Testing Co. issued the false safety report on April 13. The arrested included the legal representative of the company and four technicians suspected of providing the assessment.

Following an increase in the number of collapses of self-built buildings in recent years, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday that it was necessary to check such structures for any hidden dangers and fix them to prevent major accidents, Xinhua said.

Poor adherence to safety standards, including the illegal addition of extra floors and failure to use reinforcing iron bars, is often blamed for such disasters.

More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S., Friday, April 29, because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park. The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST.
Ford Recalls Explorer SUVs That Can Roll Away While in Park
The company says it knows of no crashes or injuries.
Apr 29th, 2022
Cement
8 Killed in Clash at Mexican Cement Plant
Competing groups of workers clashed before dawn.
Apr 28th, 2022
On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its investigation into the deadly collapse of the warehouse has “raised concerns about the potential risk to employees” during weather emergencies.
Amazon Warehouse Collapse Probe Finds Worker Safety Risks
OSHA officials found some employees couldn’t recall ever participating in severe weather drills.
Apr 27th, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, Nov. 19, 2021. Biden's administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid. It's trying to reassure doctors that there is ample supply for people at high risk of severe illness or death from the virus.
Administration Expands Availability of COVID Antiviral Pill
The U.S. has ordered enough supply of the pills for 20 million people.
Apr 26th, 2022
At least 100 people are feared to have died in the explosion, authorities told The Associated Press, as the search for bodies at the site and for two people suspected of being involved in the incident intensified.
2 Suspects Sought as 100 Die in Nigeria Oil Refinery Blast
An official said the two culprits are on the run.
Apr 25th, 2022
Rescuers going to join the search action for 10 miners gone missing after a powerful underground tremor and methane gas discharge at the Borynia-Zofiowka coal mine in Jastrzebie-Zdroj, southern Poland, Saturday, April 23, 2022. It was the second colliery accident in just four days in the Jastrzebie-Zdroj coal mining region, near the Czech border.
Death Toll Up to 12 in Poland Mine Accidents
12 are still missing.
Apr 25th, 2022
I Stock 1171567014
Raytheon Achieves 'Star Level' for Workplace Safety
The company has some 350 employees at the site.
Apr 22nd, 2022
The U.S. government's nuclear waste repository in New Mexico has major issues in fire training and firefighting vehicles, with its fleet in disrepair after years of neglect, according to an investigation by the U.S. Energy Department's Office of Inspector General.
Report: Fire Training, Equipment Lacking at U.S. Nuclear Dump
Issues go back to at least 2016.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Workers install piping for underground electrical lines in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. California workplace regulators are poised to extend mandatory pay for workers affected by the coronavirus through the end of 2022, more than two months after state lawmakers restored similar benefits through September.
California Will Keep Workplace Pandemic Rules through 2022
The decision again pitted management against labor as the safety board renewed revised workplace safety rules that would otherwise have expired.
Apr 22nd, 2022
A general view of the Kaesong industrial complex is seen from the Dora Observation Post near the border village of Panmunjom which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, in Paju, north of Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2013. A fire erupted at the now-shuttered inter-Korean Kaesong industrial park in North Korea on Thursday, April 21, 2022, but it wasn't immediately clear if any South Korean property was damaged, officials said.
Fire Erupts at Abandoned Industrial Park
The extent of the damage wasn't immediately clear.
Apr 21st, 2022
Caution Safety I Stock 1186732502
Search for 7 Missing After Mine Blasts Still Stalled
Crews were building ventilation systems and pumping air into the search areas to lower the methane levels.
Apr 21st, 2022